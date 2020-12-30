2020 Pinkbike Awards: Performance of the Year Winner

Dec 30, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

Performance of the Year Winner

From 24-hour endurance grinds to 4-minute flat-out downhill runs, there were myriad ways that riders still found ways to perform in this disrupted year. We highlighted Greg Minnaar, Evie Richards, Emil Johansson, Tiago Ferreira and Reece Wilson who all beat out the world's best under immense pressure for victory.

While we were impressed with all the contenders, the 2020 Performance of the Year award goes to...




Wonder kid. Reece Wilson is your 2020 World Champion.
Reece Wilson

Why he's the winner
It started with a stump gap. Pretty much nobody had Reece Wilson pinned for the World Champs title this year, but that lasted roughly one practice session as Reece Wilson hucked through a greasy, root-strewn section that most of the world's top riders were still puzzling. On a section that lacked rhythm and flow, the young Scot showed in one line that he wasn't in Austria to mess around, and was hungry to cement his place among the world's best. That form carried through the rest of the week and after some red-hot splits in seeding, Wilson became one of the riders to beat on finals day.

Reece Wilson gone full send like only the Scottish can do.

Finals threw every possible challenge at riders. Cold, snow and a fresh cut section that had been put in to bring some much-needed tech to Leogang. That section was ruined by autumnal conditions and a constant stream of riders passing through it making it one of the trickiest race sections in recent memory.

Unfortunately, an early race start meant that not much of what Wilson did on track was televised but it's clear from looking at the time sheets that the woods section that caused other riders so much trouble is where he excelled. He would later say he didn't think he had done that well and had missed a few lines, but it was a run that was about as perfect as you could get on that track in those conditions.

The final few nervous moments in the hot seat for Reece Wilson.

Your top 3 men. 1st Reece Wilson 2nd David Trummer 3rd Remi Thirion.

Wilson crossed the lines 7 seconds in the green but was in for a long and tense wait for the final riders to cross the line. In the end, Wilson's time was never really troubled and he won the World Champs by the biggest margin since Danny Hart in Champery nearly a decade ago.

Reece Wilson proved he s no one hit wonder. First in qualies by a sizable margin in the worst possible weather and track conditions. Hats off.


10 Comments

  • 11 0
 Well deserved! Congrats!
  • 10 1
 Hell yeah @reecewallace, well deserved
  • 3 0
 I was waiting for this...
  • 3 1
 reece wilson, not reece wallace
  • 3 0
 Hell yeah Reece! Badass performance and further proof that all runs should be televised!
  • 1 0
 Was routing for Jesse but Reece killed it also. Congrats!
  • 1 0
 Rooting for Jesse as well!!
  • 1 0
 He summoned his inner Sam Hill!!!
  • 1 0
 Well in Reece! smashed it!
  • 1 0
 EJ killed it too... on another slopestyle planet

