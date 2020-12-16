2020 Pinkbike Awards: Suspension Product of the Year Nominees

Dec 16, 2020
by Dan Roberts  


Suspension Product of the Year Nominees

2020 was a year for suspension, with more offerings being released than flavours in an Italian gelateria. With each brand having their own philosophies about suspension and how to go about getting the perfect squish, we've never had so many options to cater for our individual bike, terrain and preferences as right now.

The coverage of suspension was also vast, with products aimed at racers and weekend warriors alike, ranging from cross-country to downhill and encompassing every single type of riding in between, with options from different brands in each category.

With such a plethora of suspension products to choose from it became clear that most of the standouts were in the fork department. RockShox's Zeb impressed us with a clear focus on hard charging and enduro racing. For the same reason, Fox's 38 is in our nominations for their take on what a stout big travel single crown should be.

While those big names may have taken a lot of the limelight this year there were new products from some of the slightly smaller brands out there. The Cane Creek Helm MKII shone through as an alternative to the mainstream and with its huge adjustability. EXT's Era was perhaps a bit more of a surprise to many and the Italian company took every bit of their suspension know-how from all the other racing worlds that they are involved in and channeled it into a fork that impressed Mike Kazimer. And finally, the Öhlins DH38 took that supple yet supportive goodness that we love Öhlins for and applied it to their updated DH38 m.1 fork.

Last year we couldn't decide on a winner and so just recognised the best suspension products of 2019. This year, though, we do have a winner that stuck its head above the rest and still leaves us a little speechless when we ride it.

Without further ado, here are the nominations for the 2020 Suspension Product of the Year.





2021 EXT Era fork
EXT Era Fork

Gushingly Good Italian Suspension


Why it's nominated
EXT's dampers were already well known, and for good reason. The Italian company's rich history in racing at the highest level in all manner of motorsports meant that they had a hell of a lot to work with when they decided to go into the MTB world. Back in July they released their Era fork and piled the same level of engineering and development into it as they do for any other product.

They even addressed some of the problems plaguing long travel single crown forks, with an extended overlap area between the steerer and crown. They also paid particular attention to the fork's friction, not only when bouncing in the car park but also when loaded up and twisted while out on the trail, adjusting the tolerances to achieve just the right fit and backing this up with ridiculously high levels of QC and inspection on the forks during manufacturing and assembly.

The air spring featured a hybrid of coil and air springs to harness the suppleness of one with the ease in adjustability of the other. That air spring using two adjustable chambers to adjust how the fork compresses through its entire stroke and also how the mid-stroke and bottom out support builds in the travel. The damper uses a spring backed internal floating piston and a large diameter piston to have a bit more oil flow to keep the fork consistent on long runs.

All that added together to make the usually reserved Mike Kazimer gush and earned the Era a place in the nominations.
2021 EXT Era fork

From the first ride:
bigquotesI'm usually not one to gush, but after six solid rides on the Era I'm comfortable saying that I've never ridden a fork that felt this good right out of the box. I've even switched bikes with a couple of riding partners mid-ride so they could experience what I was feeling, and in both instances the general consensus was “that's ridiculous.” Mike Kazimer





Fox 38 Fork

More Than Just the Stanchion Diameter


Why it's nominated
Prior to 2020 we'd already seen a new fork from Fox and it didn't take a math genius to figure out what it would be called. But what we didn't know until its release in April was just what was going on inside.

With fork lengths up at 180mm travel 29" giraffe leg dimensions, Fox needed to employ some tactics to help that lonely single crown out. The upped stanchion diameter no doubt helped, but more hidden away the oval butted steerer tube added material front and back. Crowns were redesigned to help in that quest for stiffness while also being ready for the potential onslaught of huge diameter head-tubed bikes.

We also saw the return of a pinch bolt axle on a single crown and even some air bleeders on the back of the lowers to relieve built up pressure inside the lowers.

The Grip 2 damper was something we could tell from the spy shots, but one thing hidden away was the air spring design to use a smaller piston than the 38mm diameter stanchion would suggest. It also allowed Fox to use the volume around the inner tube and also in the lowers to their benefit.

Its performance on the trail was as solid as its looks without being overly stiff, and with the updated Grip 2 damper it shone through as a serious contender for this year's Suspension Product of the Year Award.

From the first ride:
bigquotesI didn't (and still don't) have any complaints about the stiffness of the 36, but the 38 does feel even more solid. One of the trails I use for testing has a nasty compression that leads into a sharp right turn, a section that puts a significant amount of twisting forces on any fork. The 38 took it without flinching, and it didn't seem like I needed to muscle it around as much as I would with a flexier fork.

Two rides in and all I want to do is head out for my third, fourth, and fifth rides, which is always a good sign. Mike Kazimer





RockShox Zeb Fork

All-Around Bigger For Burlier Intentions


Why it's nominated
It wasn't just Fox that was working on a long travel single crown, and with the release of the Zeb in July RockShox showed their cards. Zeb paying homage to the intrepid explorer Zebulon Pike, famous in the Colorado Springs, Colorado, area of the US where RockShox are based.

The Zeb also sports 38mm diameter stanchions but forgoes some of the bells and whistles of the Fox 38 to boost the ease of use for the rider. A simpler bolt in axle ties in with the Torque Cap fitment hub end cap surface to boost stiffness and the 200mm post mount meant that the big rotor accompanying the fork's intentions just bolted straight on.

The air spring and damper are recognisable as the DebonAir and Charger 2.1 units from the other RockShox forks, but different in their size to fit inside the larger diameter tubes. Travel options came in at a whopping 190mm and surprised me at how much fork was coming out of the box when they were delivered.

Out of that box, its ease of setup and ability to be immediately thrown down any trail you wanted impressed us hugely. Added to that, the price, weight and impressive on trail manners made for a superbly well rounded package and made it another easy nomination.

From the first ride:
bigquotesThe Zeb's damper and air spring are very similar to the Lyrik, but the two forks do feel different on the trail. The Zeb has a more muted feel than the Lyrik when faced with repeated impacts, as if a thin layer of memory foam was laid over the ground. It's similar to the difference in feel between running a DH casing versus a single-ply, trail casing tire. The Zeb seems to filter out the small vibrations differently than the Lyrik, transmitting a little less trail feedback to the handlebar. There's still a very usable range of high- and low-speed damping, it just that even all the way open the Zeb seems like it takes the edge of sharp hits a little differently than a Lyrik. Mike Kazimer





Cane Creek Helm MKII
Cane Creek Helm MKII Fork

The Extra-Adjustable Alternative


Why it's nominated
Moving away from the mainstream, Cane Creek released an updated version of their Helm fork. The MKII saw Cane Creek update the Helm to keep it up there and competitive in the ever-expanding trail and enduro segment.

It's the air spring of the Helm that sets it apart from the likes of Fox and RockShox. Despite a slightly longer setup period, the fork is manually equalized between the positive and negative chambers, but does allow some additional tinkering if you were searching for a more supple initial portion of travel.

The end stroke ramp is also adjustable via changing the volume inside the forks with the sliding piston. With everything contained in the fork it has the benefit of never needing extra parts to adjust the feel of the air spring. Travel is also easily adjustable with snap in spaces and could be altered from 140mm to 160mm.

Compared to the original Helm, the MKII impressed with its overall less damped feel and its wide range of damper adjustments and the other updates brought it right up there with the likes of the RockShox Pike as a viable alternative to the big main suspension brands. Not bad at all for only the second try and worthy of a nomination.
Cane Creek Helm MKII

From the review:
bigquotesCane Creek's updates to the Helm make it a more viable option than ever, whether you're building up a burly little trail bike or a longer travel all-mountain rig. The ability to easily adjust the travel and the fact that the air volume adjustments don't require any additional parts only add to its appeal. Mike Kazimer





Ohlins DH38 m.1
Öhlins DH38 m.1 Fork

Swedish Gold With Proven Racing Pedigree


Why it's nominated
Öhlins has impressed us in the past with their forks and shocks. What some people described to be almost a dead feeling when they grabbed it for a thorough car park test simply blended away on the trail and was soft when you needed it and hard when you needed that.

The DH38 received an update for this year, dubbed m.1, and saw tweaks and improvements all over the fork to up performance for its intended use of DH racing, which is where it has certainly proven itself. But that's selling the fork a little short, as the likes of Nico Vink also use it at Fest events, and it could actually be adjusted in travel all the way down to 120mm, giving a sturdy dual crown option for things such as shorter travel ebikes.

The DH38 saw damper improvements inspired from their RXF36 m.2 single crown fork with a new piston and low speed needle design as well as refinements in the way the system circulated oil. It uses Öhlins' three chamber air spring design. Two function as we already know as self-equalizing positive and negative chambers, but the third chamber is also adjusted with air pressure to change the build in character of the fork as it goes through its travel.

That adjustability with pressure allows for more fine tuning than with large plastic tokens, even though internally the fork can be adjusted further, by someone with the knowhow, by adjusting the volume of the individual chambers.

Four different crowns round out an impressive adjustment portfolio, and while most of the talk might have been about the DH38's adjustability, it's in its performance over the summer and autumn seasons riding that it earned a nomination. As with their other suspension products, the DH38 m.1 simply disappeared underneath you on the trail and left you to ride, focussed and fast.
Ohlins DH38 m.1

From the first look:
bigquotesFor downhill racing in 2019, Öhlins sat at the top of the tree, holding both the World Cup overall and World Championship titles with Loïc Bruni. But as a company founded in racing, they don't rest on their laurels and now release their updated DH38 m.1 fork with a host of improvements on its already astounding performance that are claimed to bring more comfort and control to the rider.

Designed as a race fork, the DH38 platform has also held its own in the likes of the Fest series and now even has the ability to be reduced in travel to offer dual crown options for smaller travel bikes. Dan Roberts




Honorable Mentions


Fox 36 Fork

The new 36 might be going a bit under the radar for most, with the 38 overshadowing its little brother. But the 36 might actually be the fork that more riders will likely have on their bikes in the coming years with its coverage from aggressive trail riding all the way through to enduro racing. It may now be the little brother to the 38 but its performance is in no way inferior. Traction is plentiful, support is there and there's options for everyone from suspension tinkerers to riders on a budget, with the 36 being a fantastic fork for that spectrum between XC and DH that we call mountain biking.
Canyon Spectral 29 2021


DT Swiss 232 ONE Fork

The 232 ONE fork from DT Swiss was launched as part of a complete package, including the shock and dropper post, all aimed at cross country racing and short travel riders with a big focus on bike weight. The 232 ONE fork was impressive in its quest for grams and fascinating in the details that DT Swiss went to to maintain the chassis rigidity of forks with much bigger intentions on the trail, while also maintaining a smooth and controlled suspension feel despite its short travel numbers.
Schaubergwerk Kalmsdorf 232 Suspesion Plattform Press Launch


Marzocchi Z1 Coil Fork

The return of a classic. And for the current coil trend, Marzocchi's Z1 coil arrived to deliver tonnes of traction and comfort without breaking the bank. The addition of the coil conversion kit also made it possible for riders with the air sprung Z1, or Fox 36 Rhythm, to move to a coil sprung fork without completely emptying their wallet. The Z1 coil melted away the repeated bigger impacts on rough trails and its smoothness helped you cling to the off camber ground and slippery wet roots.
Marzocchi Z1 Coil


Formula Mod Shock

Formula applied their almost coffee-capsule-like suspension tuning concept to the Mod shock. Colour coded valves can be switched out with ease, minimal loss of oil and no need for a degree and six pairs of hands, each changing the damping characteristics of the shock on top of what the adjusters would grant you. Its performance was impressive when we rode it and with Formula delivering a shock that is tuned to be in the right ballpark for you on your particular bike, the Mod shock was an interesting suspension addition to 2020.
Formula Mod Shock Photographer Mountain Bike Connection - Rupert Fowler






Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Pinkbike Awards Suspension Fork Cane Creek Ext Fox Racing RockShox


Must Read This Week
Field Test: 2021 Santa Cruz Nomad - The Same But Different
66755 views
Loris Vergier Parts Ways with The Syndicate for 2021
64032 views
Field Test: 2021 Trek Slash - Ready to Race
63207 views
Emily Batty and Trek Part Ways After 12 Years
61464 views
Field Test: 2021 Propain Spindrift - Lots of Travel & Lots of Fun
56814 views
Yoann Barelli Says Farewell to Commencal after 4 Years
52539 views
The Complete 2021 Santa Cruz Nomad Lineup Compared
49655 views
Commencal Announces New Meta Power TR
48603 views

65 Comments

  • 79 0
 I have said this before, but I still can't get over the fact that Fox didn't name their air bleeders Fox Air Release Technology.
  • 6 0
 Pinkbike Awards: Comment of the Year nominee right here.
  • 2 0
 Fox doesn't fart, they pass wind.
  • 2 0
 Holy crap this is genius!
  • 1 0
 If the folks at Transition see this they'll for sure work that into their next press release.
  • 20 4
 Fox 38 shouldn't win just based on the creaky CSU's just after the few rides.... would hit that EXT.
  • 2 1
 the EXT looks like its got a straight steerer headtube with an adapter on the bottom half Blank Stare
  • 3 0
 @aer0: Maybe that is the solution the the CSU issue. I'd be willing to try it.
  • 6 0
 Cane Creek actually go though the effort of applying pressfit compound by hand, FYI, before pressing CSU's together. All done in their factory in North Carolina. This helps a lot to reduce chance of developing creaks.
  • 3 0
 @aer0: I think it’s like an extra bit of the tube that’s pressed into the crown to increase stiffness and decrease creaky ness
  • 1 0
 @Ooofff: I hope so but it just looks a bit... sketch
  • 2 0
 @aer0: yeah it does but I think it’s better you have more material around the tube thing
  • 1 0
 @aer0: I believe that’s all one piece with the crown, I.e. the crown has a bit that extends up the tube a few cm. This means the lower bearing race area is way stiffer and the crown/steerer interface is way bigger, I.e. no creaking. Having gone through 4 Fox CSUs on multiple forks in the last year due to creaks I’m all for it.
  • 1 0
 @Drew-O: Damn that actually sounds really good, im OK with this now
  • 1 0
 @Drew-O: www.extremeshox.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/4.jpg you are right
  • 2 0
 @aer0: see I said what the other guy said but in simple language “more metal around the tube thingy”
  • 14 0
 At what point does fox release a single crown fork with 40mm stanchions
  • 39 0
 +- a week from when Rockshox does, lol.
  • 1 0
 I wondered why they didn’t do that from the get-go as reusing the 40 lowers & damper would have reduced development and overhead costs as well as set it further apart from the Zeb & Mezzer.
  • 5 0
 @Connerv6: RockShox already did it, over a decade ago =P
  • 1 0
 just take the top crown off a 40, and bingo
  • 3 0
 #make20x110greatagain
  • 1 0
 @Connerv6: I know right, it is like they are both spying on each other or collaborating, so they develop products at the same time.
  • 1 0
 The same reason why we have boost 148mm hubs and not the already existent 150mm standard from DH bikes.
  • 10 1
 I think Z1 is the fork of the year, its the peoples fork, it has incredible value and can seriously handle a WWF Smack down! I bought one because the 38 was out of stock, and having a hard time thinking I need anything more then this.
  • 1 0
 I just got a Z1 coil for my Chromag Wideangle, can't comment on it yet as I haven't had a chance to install it, but I'm anticipating it being similar to my old 44RC3 Ti only with a lot more travel, support, and weight (which I couldn't really care less about as a 95 kg or so rider). I'm also disappointed it only made honorable mention, considering it's pretty unique in the market right now, however old the concept might be.
  • 1 0
 I love the Z1 air on my hardtail. Feels as good as the 36 grip 2 on my full sus. I wish I could try the coil but still be able to switch back to air if I didn't like it.
  • 7 0
 I'm reaaaaally hoping that EXT nabs it as every review has been overwhelmingly positive.
  • 5 1
 We are in such a stagnant market. Mountain bikers just love new crap, even when it’s actually crap. Someone needs to make a light weight inverted dual crown fork adjustable from 160-180 mm. It would blast all this crap out of the water.
  • 6 0
 Wheres the DVO? Other companies are doing in 2021 what they were doing in 2018.....
  • 1 0
 Like what exactly?
  • 7 0
 Sweedish
  • 6 0
 DVO Jade X shock needs a mention
  • 1 0
 Put one of those on my bike this year. Still my jaw is on the floor about how muted the trail is and how I really can't feel much out back. It's sooooo smooth
  • 6 0
 But where is the suspension that's on MY bike?
  • 1 0
 Next year when the 38's get moved into the trail bike category and 36's / Lyriks are considered Down Country AF. Then... and only then we will finally get the return of the Totem and the new Fox40 SC... single crown, not step cast, we wouldn't want this to get confusing.
  • 1 0
 After switching from 36 and 34 to Pike Select+ I'm amazed how much better and smoother the fork works.
On the rear, I switched from DPX2 to DVO Topaz2 and it's massive improvement.

The only product from Fox I was really happy about was Transfer dropper post.
  • 2 0
 @MikeKazimer any plans on doing a field test of the forks here? I'm going to replace my aging Fox 36 and would love to get some more information before buying. Cheers!
  • 7 0
 We originally planned a "Shock Week" for this year. Obviously could not happen with travel restrictions. Frown

We'll see if we can make it work in 2021, but lots of logistical issues for sure.
  • 2 0
 @brianpark: and here i thought removing some spacers is the easiest way to solve travel-related issues.
  • 2 0
 @brianpark: Please get DVO in on this
  • 2 0
 @brianpark: how big were these travel restrictions? 10mm... 20mm?
  • 1 1
 Anyone else finding the 2021 Fox 36 to be incredibly linear compared to the old 36 and bottom out way too hard? Due to the larger neg chamber, yes it's letting you use more travel which was a complaint about the old...I've just had some ridiculously hard bottom outs when I didn't expect it.

(I've got 3 spacers, 10 psi over recommend, and compression at recommend)... so I guess I just need to keep turning up the beef more.
  • 1 0
 No, I haven't experienced that. How much sag are you running? And what amount of travel? 3 spacers and 10 psi above recommended should provide plenty of bottom out resistance - I haven't had any issues on the last three 36s I've spent time on.
  • 1 0
 As much as I love my 38, It should not be nominated. So many of them have had warranty and reliability issues, and even though I am 100% a fox guy, Rockshox did so much better this year with the Zeb and their XC suspension.
  • 1 0
 Interesting. Most reviewers who rode both seem to prefer the feel of the 38 to the Zeb. I haven't tried either but would like to
  • 3 0
 EXT looks like a slam dunk
  • 3 0
 Mike Levys, pronunciation of stanchion.
  • 2 0
 Seriously. I just bought a Ripmo 2 with DVO fork and shock.
  • 1 0
 You bought the right bike then
  • 1 0
 ARE THERE EVEN ANY OTHER FORKS haha
  • 2 0
 Yes, and better than these. A mysterious non-nomination.
  • 1 0
 Not much going on in the world of rear shocks this year.
  • 1 0
 Bad day in the Lyrik office
  • 2 1
 zeb
  • 4 3
 #Mezzer
  • 1 0
 no sid come on.
  • 1 1
 wheres mezzer you poor..... handwashing themselves together .... Frown
  • 5 8
 Is there any other single crown in this day and age that puts out 190mm like the Zeb?Salute
  • 1 0
 no, because not many people are dumb enough to use SC fork for DC travel.
  • 4 6
 So just nominate every new mainstream and kinda mainstream new fork?
  • 2 1
 Is EXT mainstream already?
  • 3 6
 Manitou mezzer was robbed
  • 1 0
 It was released in 2019.
  • 2 0
 @mikekazimer: convenient use of facts Mike. We are on to you.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.021163
Mobile Version of Website