2020 Pinkbike Awards: Suspension Product of the Year Nominees

Suspension Product of the Year Nominees

Why it's nominated

The air spring featured a hybrid of coil and air springs to harness the suppleness of one with the ease in adjustability of the other. That air spring using two adjustable chambers to adjust how the fork compresses through its entire stroke and also how the mid-stroke and bottom out support builds in the travel. The damper uses a spring backed internal floating piston and a large diameter piston to have a bit more oil flow to keep the fork consistent on long runs.



All that added together to make the usually reserved Mike Kazimer gush and earned the Era a place in the nominations.



From the first ride

I'm usually not one to gush, but after six solid rides on the Era I'm comfortable saying that I've never ridden a fork that felt this good right out of the box. I've even switched bikes with a couple of riding partners mid-ride so they could experience what I was feeling, and in both instances the general consensus was “that's ridiculous.” — Mike Kazimer

Why it's nominated

We also saw the return of a pinch bolt axle on a single crown and even some air bleeders on the back of the lowers to relieve built up pressure inside the lowers.



The Grip 2 damper was something we could tell from the spy shots, but one thing hidden away was the air spring design to use a smaller piston than the 38mm diameter stanchion would suggest. It also allowed Fox to use the volume around the inner tube and also in the lowers to their benefit.



Its performance on the trail was as solid as its looks without being overly stiff, and with the updated Grip 2 damper it shone through as a serious contender for this year's Suspension Product of the Year Award.



From the first ride

I didn't (and still don't) have any complaints about the stiffness of the 36, but the 38 does feel even more solid. One of the trails I use for testing has a nasty compression that leads into a sharp right turn, a section that puts a significant amount of twisting forces on any fork. The 38 took it without flinching, and it didn't seem like I needed to muscle it around as much as I would with a flexier fork.



Two rides in and all I want to do is head out for my third, fourth, and fifth rides, which is always a good sign. — Mike Kazimer

Why it's nominated

The air spring and damper are recognisable as the DebonAir and Charger 2.1 units from the other RockShox forks, but different in their size to fit inside the larger diameter tubes. Travel options came in at a whopping 190mm and surprised me at how much fork was coming out of the box when they were delivered.



Out of that box, its ease of setup and ability to be immediately thrown down any trail you wanted impressed us hugely. Added to that, the price, weight and impressive on trail manners made for a superbly well rounded package and made it another easy nomination.



From the first ride

The Zeb's damper and air spring are very similar to the Lyrik, but the two forks do feel different on the trail. The Zeb has a more muted feel than the Lyrik when faced with repeated impacts, as if a thin layer of memory foam was laid over the ground. It's similar to the difference in feel between running a DH casing versus a single-ply, trail casing tire. The Zeb seems to filter out the small vibrations differently than the Lyrik, transmitting a little less trail feedback to the handlebar. There's still a very usable range of high- and low-speed damping, it just that even all the way open the Zeb seems like it takes the edge of sharp hits a little differently than a Lyrik. — Mike Kazimer

Why it's nominated

The end stroke ramp is also adjustable via changing the volume inside the forks with the sliding piston. With everything contained in the fork it has the benefit of never needing extra parts to adjust the feel of the air spring. Travel is also easily adjustable with snap in spaces and could be altered from 140mm to 160mm.



Compared to the original Helm, the MKII impressed with its overall less damped feel and its wide range of damper adjustments and the other updates brought it right up there with the likes of the RockShox Pike as a viable alternative to the big main suspension brands. Not bad at all for only the second try and worthy of a nomination.



From the review

Cane Creek's updates to the Helm make it a more viable option than ever, whether you're building up a burly little trail bike or a longer travel all-mountain rig. The ability to easily adjust the travel and the fact that the air volume adjustments don't require any additional parts only add to its appeal. — Mike Kazimer

Why it's nominated

That adjustability with pressure allows for more fine tuning than with large plastic tokens, even though internally the fork can be adjusted further, by someone with the knowhow, by adjusting the volume of the individual chambers.



Four different crowns round out an impressive adjustment portfolio, and while most of the talk might have been about the DH38's adjustability, it's in its performance over the summer and autumn seasons riding that it earned a nomination. As with their other suspension products, the DH38 m.1 simply disappeared underneath you on the trail and left you to ride, focussed and fast.



From the first look

For downhill racing in 2019, Öhlins sat at the top of the tree, holding both the World Cup overall and World Championship titles with Loïc Bruni. But as a company founded in racing, they don't rest on their laurels and now release their updated DH38 m.1 fork with a host of improvements on its already astounding performance that are claimed to bring more comfort and control to the rider.



Designed as a race fork, the DH38 platform has also held its own in the likes of the Fest series and now even has the ability to be reduced in travel to offer dual crown options for smaller travel bikes. — Dan Roberts

Honorable Mentions

Fox 36 Fork

The new 36 might be going a bit under the radar for most, with the 38 overshadowing its little brother. But the 36 might actually be the fork that more riders will likely have on their bikes in the coming years with its coverage from aggressive trail riding all the way through to enduro racing. It may now be the little brother to the 38 but its performance is in no way inferior. Traction is plentiful, support is there and there's options for everyone from suspension tinkerers to riders on a budget, with the 36 being a fantastic fork for that spectrum between XC and DH that we call mountain biking.



DT Swiss 232 ONE Fork

The 232 ONE fork from DT Swiss was launched as part of a complete package, including the shock and dropper post, all aimed at cross country racing and short travel riders with a big focus on bike weight. The 232 ONE fork was impressive in its quest for grams and fascinating in the details that DT Swiss went to to maintain the chassis rigidity of forks with much bigger intentions on the trail, while also maintaining a smooth and controlled suspension feel despite its short travel numbers.



Marzocchi Z1 Coil Fork

The return of a classic. And for the current coil trend, Marzocchi's Z1 coil arrived to deliver tonnes of traction and comfort without breaking the bank. The addition of the coil conversion kit also made it possible for riders with the air sprung Z1, or Fox 36 Rhythm, to move to a coil sprung fork without completely emptying their wallet. The Z1 coil melted away the repeated bigger impacts on rough trails and its smoothness helped you cling to the off camber ground and slippery wet roots.



Formula Mod Shock

Formula applied their almost coffee-capsule-like suspension tuning concept to the Mod shock. Colour coded valves can be switched out with ease, minimal loss of oil and no need for a degree and six pairs of hands, each changing the damping characteristics of the shock on top of what the adjusters would grant you. Its performance was impressive when we rode it and with Formula delivering a shock that is tuned to be in the right ballpark for you on your particular bike, the Mod shock was an interesting suspension addition to 2020.



