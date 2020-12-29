2020 Pinkbike Awards: Suspension Product of the Year Winner

Dec 29, 2020
by Dan Roberts  

The Suspension Product of the Year award for 2020 was a broad category, one that spanned everything from weight conscious items for cross country racing, through the plethora of trail and enduro offerings and topped out by DH race proven units. Last year we couldn't find a clear winner despite having some brilliant products up for nomination.

But development rarely stands still, and for 2020 there were many new products that caught our eye along with updated products that also shone through. We also have a winner for 2020 that takes the award amongst the vast array of suspension products we saw this year.

This year's nominees included the EXT Era fork, Fox's 38 fork, RockShox's Zeb fork, Cane Creek's Helm MkII fork, and Öhlins' DH38 m.1 fork.






SUSPENSION PRODUCT OF THE YEAR

Öhlins DH38 m.1

Suspension that vanishes underneath you and left us a little bit speechless.



For me, an outstanding product is one that effortlessly and quietly goes about doing its job underneath you, leaving you to simply ride your bike without any thought of it. When we ride, we have enough to focus on as it is before we get to weird quirks and traits that need to be in your brain while you try and push your limits. I read a lot about motorbikes and racing where they talk about getting the information at the ground to the rider's brain as fast and as undiluted as possible. That way the rider can just react to these crystal clear inputs almost devoid of deep cognitive thought.

The DH38 m.1 has provided this since the day I bolted in on the front of my downhill bike. No matter the riding speed, terrain or commitment levels, I just forgot about the fork, only to arrive at the bottom of a run to look at it and realise what it had just done. Yes, some might bounce on it in the car park and say that it's too stiff and overdamped. But I'd like to remind you that we do our riding up in the hills on trails, and up there the DH38 simply shines above everything else I've ridden this year, which includes the latest versions of the Fox 40 and RockShox Boxxer.

Traction is plentiful combined with a small bump sensitivity that gives you all the information you need about what's going on at the contact patch. As the hits get bigger and more intense the support and composure builds accordingly leaving you with no traits to ride around or mentally prepare for before you drop in for a run. It's soft when you need it to be and hard when you need that. All the while maintaining a ride height that leaves you closer to a natural riding position and not needing to consciously move your body to get to that good position.
Ohlins DH38 m.1

Adjustability is simple and palpable, with each adjustment, be it for spring or damper, being usable and allowing you to effortlessly tailor the fork's feel to the days riding knowing exactly what each adjustment will change with no need for second guessing. The air spring ramp tuning is another highlight for its almost infinite adjustment possibilities and no need to go dismantling the fork. Plus there are four different offset crowns and availability to run 29" and 27.5" wheels. If this fork can win World Cup DH races under Loïc Bruni one weekend and then send some of the biggest jumps known to man under Nico Vink the next then it shows the adaptability of the fork. And if each athlete is finding their happy spot and reporting the same creamy feeling then it's not just me who likes this fork.

Öhlins took the original DH38 Race fork and tweaked it here and there, each one no more than a marginal gain and often scoffed at for not being enough of a change to warrant the new product status. But it's in the culmination of all those marginal gains where the new m.1 fork shows its advancements and has had my back in every situation and eventuality that I've thrown its way.

There have been a lot of really good suspension products released this year, but the Öhlins DH38 m.1 is more than that, it's special. And for that it is the recipient of the 2020 Pinkbike Suspension Product of the Year award.

Photographer Kifkat Shaperideshoot






Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Pinkbike Awards


Must Read This Week
9 Products I (Mostly) Loved In 2020: Mike Levy
75453 views
First Look: Instinctiv's M Series Gearbox Trail Bikes
60046 views
Enter to Win the New Canyon Spectral 29 CF 8.0 - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
57889 views
10 Products I Loved in 2020: Daniel Sapp
53678 views
Field Test: 10 Trail and Enduro Bikes Hucked To Flat at 1,000 FPS
52923 views
Field Test: 10 Trail and Enduro bikes VS the Impossible Climb
51945 views
Field Test: 10 Trail and Enduro Bikes Face the Efficiency Test
45768 views
Video: The Best Fails of 2020 - Friday Fails #150
41224 views

15 Comments

  • 25 2
 Suspension Product of the Year because it'll only last a year before it starts leaking
  • 2 0
 don't tell me that air caps are not exploding anymore...
  • 18 2
 If you are going to pick something nobody will buy, at least go with the EXT since that is the suspension product that everyone wants (and has a bike to put it on).
  • 3 0
 Suspension Product of the Year rules and Guidelines:


"Each nominated product must have been reviewed by, or have been the subject of a thorough first-ride opportunity by Pinkbike’s editors."

"Nominees will be judged by absolute performance and technical design aspects. "

Soooo, where is the thorough first ride opportunity detailed ? Because there isn't any first ride in the linked Ohlins 38 update presentation from the "first look" link here ...
www.pinkbike.com/u/dan-roberts/blog/2020-pinkbike-awards-suspension-product-of-the-year-nominees.html

and here
www.pinkbike.com/u/dan-roberts/blog/ohlins-launches-the-updated-dh38-m1.html
  • 8 0
 Pffft. Should go to DVO after seeing that fucking overshot jump Reece had.... Lol
  • 5 0
 I have a Jade X with a CaneCreek ramp up coil. The shocks tune is for an entirely different bike and yet, the shock feels so perfect. Ive never felt a better shock. Maybe a Push116. But thats another tier. Highly recommend their products. Also their customer service is awesome. (Thanks Jeff)
  • 1 1
 You do realise that Öhlins were responsible for Cane Creeks first Helm fork internals? @chillrider199:
  • 8 1
 *2016 motion control yari with new seals and teflon oil entered chat*
  • 1 0
 It is the SUSPENSION product of the year, yet you only included forks !
Shocks are as important as forks so I think they should deserve their own award, and there are amazing, high performance products from small manufacturers as well (Fast, Push, Intend, ...)
  • 1 0
 No SiD? I thought that would be a shoe in for a nomination as Levy is basically Mr Downcountry! I’ve been blown away by the SiD on the front of my Spur, it’s better than the Pike on my old bike and way lighter. Perhaps the bushing play that’s widely reported threw it out? Seriously though it’s an insanely good fork and makes a lot of bikes a whole lot better.
  • 3 1
 The suspension product of the year should be any product I use. If it's not, then it's wrong.
  • 1 0
 This surprised me. I thought for sure it was the 38. The 38 seems to win everything.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008852
Mobile Version of Website