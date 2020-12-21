2020 Pinkbike Awards: Value Mountain Bike of the Year Nominees

Dec 21, 2020
by Daniel Sapp  


Value Mountain Bike of the Year Nominees


What constitutes a good value depends to some extent on the rider. It may be the best spec with the lightest weight that can be found for a reasonable price, and for others, durability and suspension performance may be the focus. Fortunately, brands are getting better and better at blending the best of both worlds and offering bikes with high levels of performance and value.

The Vitus Mythique, Fezzari Delano Peak Comp, and YT Izzo all stood out this year, and they all happen to have between 130 - 140mm of rear travel. Bikes in this travel bracket are a great choice for many riders, as they are versatile and do a lot of things well. Not to be left out, Trek's Procaliber brings XC race performance to the table in a lightweight carbon hardtail with a reasonable price tag, and Privateer's 161 is a beefy yet affordable enduro rig.

While the price tags for these bikes vary, they each offer something unique to their prospective buyers at a price that is a value when compared to other similar bikes that came out this year. Without further ado, here are the nominees.







Vitus Mythique 29 VRX review photo by Anthony Smith
Vitus Mythique


Why it's nominated

The Mythique is a 140mm travel trail bike that comes with a solid spec of parts all for $2,000 USD. It impressed us at the Value Field Test earlier this year with its versatile and capable demeanor and proving itself to be a worthy contender among even higher priced bikes.

The bike uses a Horst link suspension design paired to a RockShox Monarch R shock along with a 140mm Marzocchi Bomber Z2 fork, SRAM's 12-speed SX drivetrain, Shimano's MT-501 stoppers, a dropper post, and proper Schwalbe tires.

As the review said, "The 140mm-travel rear-suspension is near-invisible when you're in the saddle, and it always felt like the grey Vitus could carry a smidge more momentum across undulating ground. The Mythique 29 VRX isn't trying to be a part-time all-mountain bike, and it's better for it. With a contemporary but compact cockpit, and the best fork of the group in its Marzocchi Bomber Z2, the Vitus is a no-fuss trail bike that gobbles up the miles and rough ground, sometimes making its competition appear slow and over-gunned."

From the review:

bigquotesIn my mind, the Vitus is best suited to a rider who measures the success of their trail ride by looking at it as a whole, whereas you might want a bit more bike if your idea of success is cleaning one particularly sketchy line or decent-sized move.



Fezzari Delano Peak review
Fezzari Delano Peak


Why it's nominated

Fezzari's Delano Peak Comp is a well spec'd bike for the price, and like the other full-suspension bikes nominated, it offers a lot of versatility. Like the Vitus, it has a Horst link style suspension system and well-rounded geometry, with a 77.5-degree seat tube angle and 65-degree head tube angle.

It's the Elite version that's picture above, which retails for $4,619 USD, but it's the base model, Comp version that caught our eye when it comes to value. For $3,499 you get a DVO Diamond fork and Topaz shock,a Shimano SLX 12-speed drivetrain, and the same carbon frame as the higher end models. The 135mm travel bike is outfitted with DVO's 150mm Diamond fork and Topaz shock.

The review states that the bike is easy to get along with having an upright climbing position. It's well suited for both climbing and descending and it feels lighter than it actually is. "Slower speed, technical puzzles are where the Delano Peak felt most at home, those awkward bits of trail where you might need to do a little rear-wheel lift here, and a shimmy around a tree there to get through without dabbing. It's an easy bike to get off the ground, whether that's to pop off the lip of a jump or to skim over a chunky section of trail. That trait allowed it to perform well on steep trails, as long as they weren't too rough."

From the review:

bigquotesCall it an aggressive trail bike, or maybe a shorter travel all-mountain bike; either way, the Delano Peak's well-sorted geometry, and part spec give it a high level of versatility. For rides that encompass a wide range of conditions – up, down, and all-around, the Delano Peak could be a worthy companion.



Privateer 161
Privateer 161


Why it's nominated

Privateer's 161 is made for, you guessed it, privateer racers, in search of a sturdy aluminum-framed machine that won't break the bank. Privateer offer a complete bike with a reasonable parts spec that's priced at $3,075, or the frame alone is available for $1,535.

The 161mm travel bike has a steep 80-degree seat tube angle, 490mm reach, and 446mm chainstays on a size P3. With a 170mm fork, it has a 64-degree head angle. The Horst suspension platform helps the bike perform well on the descents, although its heavier frame weight, close to 10 lbs, holds it back a little on the climbs and slower speed terrain.

The review states, "The 161 does best on faster, wider open tracks – it's more of a speed demon than a trail dancer – and when there's room to straighten it out and let off the brakes the stability at speed is very satisfying."

From the review:

bigquotesThe Privateer 161 isn't a bike for the timid. Drink those protein shakes and hit the gym, because this is a bike that requires a strong, confident rider at the helm. If you can hang on, the Privateer is a stout machine that comes alive at higher speeds.



Trek Procaliber


Why it's nominated

Not to be outdone by direct-to-consumer brands, Trek's Procaliber is a high-performance XC race bike that is surprisingly affordable. There are four complete bikes in the range, starting with the 9.5 which sells for $2,000 USD up to the $4,000 9.7 and as a frame only for $1,500.

The 9.7, pictured, features a great build kit with SRAM GX Eagle, Shimano brakes, carbon wheels, seatpost, and handlebar. It comes set up tubeless and uses SRAM's UDH. The bike has modern XC geometry and is a great option for NICA racers, weekend warriors, and beyond.

Trek's ISO-speed junction is used in the frame and the bike does offer a more comfortable ride than a traditional hardtail, especially on longer rides. Fatigue by no means disappears - it's still a hardtail - but it doesn't build as quickly, which allows for more comfort and less soreness the day after.

From the first ride:

bigquotesThe Procaliber handles as if it's ready to go uphill and down with no regard for anything except stopping to get on the podium. For the money, Trek have put together a high-end carbon package for a fairly reasonable price and that should bode well for many riders, especially racers on a budget.



2020 YT Izzo
YT Izzo


Why it's nominated

Just a couple years ago, $3,000 wouldn't go as far as it does now when it comes to trail bikes and the Izzo is a good example of that. Starting at $3,000 USD, the Izzo Comp has a very capable parts build with a SRAM NX drivetrain, G2 brakes, Fox Rhythm fork, and a carbon frame.

The bike's 130mm of travel is geared towards all-around riding and the geometry of the bike makes it exceedingly capable in a variety of terrain, with more of a "modern cross-country" focus. Geo is also adjustable, a huge plus for riders looking to fine-tune the feel of their ride.

From the review:

bigquotesFor the trails that go up, down, and around with your dropper up and down like a fiddler’s elbow, the Izzo is a hoot. The Izzo is a Jack of most trades and a master of one.



Honorable Mention

There are five finalists in the running for the Value Mountain Bike of the Year title, but given the sheer number of excellent bikes that were released this year it made sense to give a little extra recognition to one other we haven't had time on but feel could be a strong competitor.



BMC Twostroke
The Twostroke is available in aluminum and carbon with modern geometry and prices starting at $1,199.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Pinkbike Awards


46 Comments

  • 77 7
 Wow, specialised make the lightest production bike ever for only 1k and it can’t even get nominated
  • 8 18
flag sdaly (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Weight is not everything
  • 23 4
 The 12" kids bike?
  • 1 0
 @Startgas: hahaha nailed it.
  • 17 1
 @sdaly: WOOOOSH
  • 20 2
 Ripmo AF Deore. Pretty much the benchmark geometry for all trail bikes with a drivetrain that's nominated for value component of the year plus solid suspension. $3199. If only someone had it in stock...
  • 1 1
 for just a few hundred more, that Fezzari is pretty dang compelling. I'd say better spec'ed for the price than the RIPMO, and you get a plastic frame. If you're in your mid 30s, why bother with aluminum? At this point we are all over the hill, can't ride fast anymore, so gotta have that bling to compensate (and Viagra)
  • 10 0
 When you find a BMC among "value" bikes you know that world will end soon. Pack up your sh#$ folks. We're going away..
  • 1 0
 I mean - I wasn’t even in the market for an xc hardtail and I found myself ogling that $1200 entry level version ...
  • 8 1
 I was on a waitlist for the Vitus Escarpe. When it was finally in stock and in my shopping cart the fine print was revealed. Shipping was offered at a few price points, 850$ all in, or 550$ plus an undisclosed amount that a third party could add. The direct to consumer advantage disappeared quite quickly
  • 3 0
 Really? I got my Citus Sommet through them recently and shipping was free and the duty tax was covered by them. Maybe it’s different shipping to the states versus Canada from the UK.
  • 1 0
 *Vitus
  • 2 0
 I actually bought a nicely specced Escarpe, waited about a week, and then got an email saying that stock status has changed... AFTER my order. Refunded, but it seems 'in stock' sometimes leaves a lil Wiggle room. I guess they needed a short term loan.
  • 3 0
 Got the 2021 sommet, free shipping in europe, with multitool and frame protected. Best value ever.
  • 1 0
 For some reason Canada really gets screwed lol. I got s vitus too and it was $48 for shipping and duty was covered on all bikes and wheelsets. Also traveled from Northern Ireland to California in 4 days. My first hardtail I bought from a shop but it had to ship from a different part of the same state, 7 days lmao!!
  • 8 0
 What about Radon ? Radon swoop ?? you never talk about this fabolous brand !
  • 5 0
 They're pretty much non-existent in North America for now
  • 5 0
 What about Radon Skeen Trail that comes with Fox Performance (not Rythm) suspension and DT wheels and costs €2.5K?
  • 1 1
 I tried a radon and didn't like it at all. Noodle frame.
  • 2 0
 I would've bought one if I could get one here, but alas...
  • 2 0
 Before the complaining, gotta admit, there are a ton of fantastic options these days.

The complaining: why do so many value oriented bikes come with SRAM SX/NX drivetrain and Shimano brakes? ie exactly the opposite of each brand's strengths?
  • 1 0
 I love my Vitus mythique, it's been such an amazing bike. I pulled the trigger back in February before there were really any reviews out. Back then it was 25% off and every size fully in stock. After the pinkbike review, it's basically been completely out of stock since. Really glad I went for it. Can't say enough good things and CRC has been excellent to deal with. Later I grabbed a nucleus for another family member and it's been excellent too. Air fork hardtail for $650 can't be beat!
  • 2 0
 Canyon spectral 6 is pretty tough to beat but for 2020 released bikes the norco shore 2 has been robbed yet again. Privateer would get my vote from the crew nominated.
  • 3 0
 No mention of vitus sommet?
  • 3 0
 Did not expect to see a Trek as a 'Value Nominee'.
  • 1 1
 Its not even the best value Trek. The Marlin 7 comes with deore, bontrager spec and wheels, and a rockshox fork at £700
  • 1 0
 The likes of Canyon are now at pretty much the same price as Trek these days but without the advantages of getting it from your LBS
  • 1 0
 I wasn't sure if that was a Trek or not. I'm glad they use the largest font ever and let it cover the whole downtube so people know what I ride.
  • 3 0
 PROPAIN TYEE? NOT? ????????????
  • 3 3
 Are these really value bikes. I thought value bikes for entry level MTB sat at half this price. It would be good to see a budget category if this is now how we define value.
  • 1 0
 Value is probably defined as 'value for money' and not 'lowest price'. Usually, the mid range models have the best price/performance ratio, since the entry level ones skimp too much on crucial components like suspension, and the higher end ones have too big a markup for the small increase in performance (law of diminishing returns).
  • 1 0
 Well yeah price-quality, anyway, easy win for Calibre bikes if we talk about budget bikes.
  • 1 0
 Nominates one hardtail --> it's a dedicated XC bike from Trek that starts at $2k
  • 1 0
 Kinda wild that the Procalibur carbon frame is $1729, and the cheapest full build based on that frame (9.5) is only $1999.
  • 2 0
 All day Privateer
  • 1 0
 This izzo in the norms/standards ... (EU joke)
  • 1 0
 Je l'ai
  • 2 1
 Seems 'value' means something else at Pinkbike
  • 3 2
 I would think the Polygon Siskiu series would have ticked the value box.
  • 1 0
 The Privateer is in a league of its own.
  • 1 0
 No Marin? That thing is a steal, both the aluminum and carbon versions
  • 1 0
 Happy to see the Izzo on here. The bike is a blast.
  • 1 1
 No mention of the Commencal TR 29?
  • 1 0
 Or clash?
  • 1 0
 The new Meta TR is already nominated for bike of he year.
  • 1 1
 Fezzari, hands down more pathetic quality control of all time.

Post a Comment



