2020 Pinkbike Awards: Value Mountain Bike of the Year Nominees

Value Mountain Bike of the Year Nominees

In my mind, the Vitus is best suited to a rider who measures the success of their trail ride by looking at it as a whole, whereas you might want a bit more bike if your idea of success is cleaning one particularly sketchy line or decent-sized move.

Call it an aggressive trail bike, or maybe a shorter travel all-mountain bike; either way, the Delano Peak's well-sorted geometry, and part spec give it a high level of versatility. For rides that encompass a wide range of conditions – up, down, and all-around, the Delano Peak could be a worthy companion.

The Privateer 161 isn't a bike for the timid. Drink those protein shakes and hit the gym, because this is a bike that requires a strong, confident rider at the helm. If you can hang on, the Privateer is a stout machine that comes alive at higher speeds.

The Procaliber handles as if it's ready to go uphill and down with no regard for anything except stopping to get on the podium. For the money, Trek have put together a high-end carbon package for a fairly reasonable price and that should bode well for many riders, especially racers on a budget.

For the trails that go up, down, and around with your dropper up and down like a fiddler’s elbow, the Izzo is a hoot. The Izzo is a Jack of most trades and a master of one.

Honorable Mention

BMC Twostroke The Twostroke is available in aluminum and carbon with modern geometry and prices starting at $1,199.

What constitutes a good value depends to some extent on the rider. It may be the best spec with the lightest weight that can be found for a reasonable price, and for others, durability and suspension performance may be the focus. Fortunately, brands are getting better and better at blending the best of both worlds and offering bikes with high levels of performance and value.The Vitus Mythique, Fezzari Delano Peak Comp, and YT Izzo all stood out this year, and they all happen to have between 130 - 140mm of rear travel. Bikes in this travel bracket are a great choice for many riders, as they are versatile and do a lot of things well. Not to be left out, Trek's Procaliber brings XC race performance to the table in a lightweight carbon hardtail with a reasonable price tag, and Privateer's 161 is a beefy yet affordable enduro rig.While the price tags for these bikes vary, they each offer something unique to their prospective buyers at a price that is a value when compared to other similar bikes that came out this year. Without further ado, here are the nominees.The Mythique is a 140mm travel trail bike that comes with a solid spec of parts all for $2,000 USD. It impressed us at the Value Field Test earlier this year with its versatile and capable demeanor and proving itself to be a worthy contender among even higher priced bikes.The bike uses a Horst link suspension design paired to a RockShox Monarch R shock along with a 140mm Marzocchi Bomber Z2 fork, SRAM's 12-speed SX drivetrain, Shimano's MT-501 stoppers, a dropper post, and proper Schwalbe tires.As the review said, "The 140mm-travel rear-suspension is near-invisible when you're in the saddle, and it always felt like the grey Vitus could carry a smidge more momentum across undulating ground. The Mythique 29 VRX isn't trying to be a part-time all-mountain bike, and it's better for it. With a contemporary but compact cockpit, and the best fork of the group in its Marzocchi Bomber Z2, the Vitus is a no-fuss trail bike that gobbles up the miles and rough ground, sometimes making its competition appear slow and over-gunned."Fezzari's Delano Peak Comp is a well spec'd bike for the price, and like the other full-suspension bikes nominated, it offers a lot of versatility. Like the Vitus, it has a Horst link style suspension system and well-rounded geometry, with a 77.5-degree seat tube angle and 65-degree head tube angle.It's the Elite version that's picture above, which retails for $4,619 USD, but it's the base model, Comp version that caught our eye when it comes to value. For $3,499 you get a DVO Diamond fork and Topaz shock,a Shimano SLX 12-speed drivetrain, and the same carbon frame as the higher end models. The 135mm travel bike is outfitted with DVO's 150mm Diamond fork and Topaz shock.The review states that the bike is easy to get along with having an upright climbing position. It's well suited for both climbing and descending and it feels lighter than it actually is. "Slower speed, technical puzzles are where the Delano Peak felt most at home, those awkward bits of trail where you might need to do a little rear-wheel lift here, and a shimmy around a tree there to get through without dabbing. It's an easy bike to get off the ground, whether that's to pop off the lip of a jump or to skim over a chunky section of trail. That trait allowed it to perform well on steep trails, as long as they weren't too rough."Privateer's 161 is made for, you guessed it, privateer racers, in search of a sturdy aluminum-framed machine that won't break the bank. Privateer offer a complete bike with a reasonable parts spec that's priced at $3,075, or the frame alone is available for $1,535.The 161mm travel bike has a steep 80-degree seat tube angle, 490mm reach, and 446mm chainstays on a size P3. With a 170mm fork, it has a 64-degree head angle. The Horst suspension platform helps the bike perform well on the descents, although its heavier frame weight, close to 10 lbs, holds it back a little on the climbs and slower speed terrain.The review states, "The 161 does best on faster, wider open tracks – it's more of a speed demon than a trail dancer – and when there's room to straighten it out and let off the brakes the stability at speed is very satisfying."Not to be outdone by direct-to-consumer brands, Trek's Procaliber is a high-performance XC race bike that is surprisingly affordable. There are four complete bikes in the range, starting with the 9.5 which sells for $2,000 USD up to the $4,000 9.7 and as a frame only for $1,500.The 9.7, pictured, features a great build kit with SRAM GX Eagle, Shimano brakes, carbon wheels, seatpost, and handlebar. It comes set up tubeless and uses SRAM's UDH. The bike has modern XC geometry and is a great option for NICA racers, weekend warriors, and beyond.Trek's ISO-speed junction is used in the frame and the bike does offer a more comfortable ride than a traditional hardtail, especially on longer rides. Fatigue by no means disappears - it's still a hardtail - but it doesn't build as quickly, which allows for more comfort and less soreness the day after.Just a couple years ago, $3,000 wouldn't go as far as it does now when it comes to trail bikes and the Izzo is a good example of that. Starting at $3,000 USD, the Izzo Comp has a very capable parts build with a SRAM NX drivetrain, G2 brakes, Fox Rhythm fork, and a carbon frame.The bike's 130mm of travel is geared towards all-around riding and the geometry of the bike makes it exceedingly capable in a variety of terrain, with more of a "modern cross-country" focus. Geo is also adjustable, a huge plus for riders looking to fine-tune the feel of their ride.