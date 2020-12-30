2020 Pinkbike Awards: Value Mountain Bike of the Year Winner

Value Mountain Bike of the Year Winner
2020's Value Mountain Bike of the Year nominees
include Fezzari 's Delano Peak Comp, Privateer 161, Commencal Meta TR, YT Izzo, and Trek's Procaliber, and they all will supply you with plenty of performance for the price, but there’s one that stood out in our minds: this year's winner, Vitus’ Mythique trail bike.
Vitus Mythique
While the Vitus Mythique might not quite keep the Privateer behind it on rowdy descents, it's a bike made for the entire ride, not just a few sketchy jumps or super steep lines. As Mike Levy wrote, "the Mythique is best suited to a rider who measures the success of their trail ride by looking at it as a whole, and if you see your trail rides in that light and you’re on a budget, it’s hard to beat the Mythique’s all-around abilities."
For $2,000 USD it's impressive that the 140mm/140mm Mythique is good to go out of the box, and nothing on it needs to be changed before the bike takes on some serious miles. The kit includes a 140mm Marzocchi Bomber Z2 fork, SRAM's 12-speed SX drivetrain, Shimano MT-501 brakes, a dropper post, and Schwalbe tires.
As far as geometry goes, the angles are 66 for the head tube and 75-degrees for the seat tube with 445mm chainstays and a 1,222mm wheelbase. The Horst link suspension platform works great, with ride characteristics that wouldn't be out of place on a much more expensive bike. Additionally, there's a Mythique 27 bike that rolls around on 27.5" wheels.
19 Comments
www.chainreactioncycles.com/tr/en/vitus-sommet-29-crx-mountain-bike-2021/rp-prod195267
Do an under $1,000 category next year and let's see just how far low cash gets you on low end spec'd frames.
Now fight !
Post a Comment