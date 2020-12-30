2020 Pinkbike Awards: Value Mountain Bike of the Year Winner

Dec 30, 2020
by Daniel Sapp  


Value Mountain Bike of the Year Winner

2020's Value Mountain Bike of the Year nominees include Fezzari 's Delano Peak Comp, Privateer 161, Commencal Meta TR, YT Izzo, and Trek's Procaliber, and they all will supply you with plenty of performance for the price, but there’s one that stood out in our minds: this year's winner, Vitus’ Mythique trail bike.





Vitus Mythique


While the Vitus Mythique might not quite keep the Privateer behind it on rowdy descents, it's a bike made for the entire ride, not just a few sketchy jumps or super steep lines. As Mike Levy wrote, "the Mythique is best suited to a rider who measures the success of their trail ride by looking at it as a whole, and if you see your trail rides in that light and you’re on a budget, it’s hard to beat the Mythique’s all-around abilities."

For $2,000 USD it's impressive that the 140mm/140mm Mythique is good to go out of the box, and nothing on it needs to be changed before the bike takes on some serious miles. The kit includes a 140mm Marzocchi Bomber Z2 fork, SRAM's 12-speed SX drivetrain, Shimano MT-501 brakes, a dropper post, and Schwalbe tires.

As far as geometry goes, the angles are 66 for the head tube and 75-degrees for the seat tube with 445mm chainstays and a 1,222mm wheelbase. The Horst link suspension platform works great, with ride characteristics that wouldn't be out of place on a much more expensive bike. Additionally, there's a Mythique 27 bike that rolls around on 27.5" wheels.

Vitus Mythique 29 VRX review photo by Anthony Smith

Vitus Mythique 29 VRX review photo by Anthony Smith
A solid drivetrain to log miles on.
Vitus Mythique 29 VRX review photo by Anthony Smith
Marzocchi's Bomber Z2 is an impressive choice for a $2,000 bike.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Pinkbike Awards Vitus


19 Comments

  • 31 2
 All this does is show how over priced most brands products are.
  • 10 0
 Need to do an award for most likely to be available for purchase for the 2021 season at the listed price.
  • 1 0
 @dirthyshirtmil Most likely there won't even be a contender because there will be no bikes available to buy at all.
  • 9 0
 Come on!!! Carbon Strider got robbed...
  • 4 1
 Amazing bike for the price. One I'd recommend to buddies based on spec/geo. Just hope in the future they figure out a way to shorten/straighten that seat tube out for a longer dropper... Short inseam folks are going to have a hard time with dropper sizing, even slammed.
  • 3 0
 i was like another commencal at first,but then got twisted tea in the head and boom vitus.good job to vitus staff and good luck for future
  • 3 0
 Best value is this bad boy


www.chainreactioncycles.com/tr/en/vitus-sommet-29-crx-mountain-bike-2021/rp-prod195267
  • 1 0
 Sure, if they ever make it available to the keen buyer.
  • 2 0
 Best value in its own right. Both bikes are the ultimate bike for the desired customer
  • 3 0
 That really is a killer spec for the money
  • 3 0
 Ripmo AF
  • 2 0
 Still salty that the Marin wasn't included in this list.
  • 1 0
 Still waiting on the frame only option
