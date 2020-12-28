2020 Pinkbike Awards: Value Product of the Year Winner

Dec 28, 2020
by Daniel Sapp  


Value Product of the Year Winner

2020's Value Product of the Year nominees included Microshift's Advent X drivetrain, RockShox's DebonAir spring and Marzocchi's Z1 coil upgrade, which all offer a whole lot of performance for the money but to us, the winner is Shimano's Deore drivetrain.


Shimano Deore on Vancouver s North Shore 2020
Shimano Deore


Why it's the winner

Deore has always been the more budget-friendly drivetrain from Shimano and the updates it received this year put it in a class of its own. Not only does it perform well, but it's widely compatible and has accompanying 11 and 10-speed groupsets which carry over a lot of the features of the full-featured 12-speed edition in an even more value-focused package.

At under $300 USD for a derailleur, shifter, cassette, chain, and crankset, it's a value that is hard to beat. It comes in at a fraction of the price of Shimano's XT and XTR groups. While it does weigh a bit more, it offers a lot of the performance we see in the higher tier groups and is the widest range drivetrain in this price range we have seen perform at the level it does. The cassette and chain use Shimano's Hyperglide+ technology which allows riders to shift while they're pedaling hard, under load, without it feeling like you're going to break your bike...and in this case, it keeps your bank account intact as well.

Yes, we know that it also won 'Component of the Year' but, it's also the best value product in our minds for a lot of the same reasons.

A solid drivetrain to log miles on.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Pinkbike Awards


18 Comments

  • 11 0
 In a world full of overpriced, fancy, bling components (that we all love and drool over) Deore parts really do shine as a part that just plain flat out works well and is soooo cheap in comparison to the high end parts.

Good work Shimano.
  • 5 2
 I'd like an comparison as to why this won over AdventX, since both are impossible to find in stock. The AdventX is lighter and cheaper, but I'm guessing doesn't shift as well. Mine shifts really, really well, so I can only imagine how well the new Shimano stuff shifts.
  • 1 0
 i think the advantage went to Deore because it shifts well under load with the HG+ chain.
  • 4 0
 And Deore delivers the knockout with the left hook (component of the year) and right jab (value product of the year). Kudos to Shimano.
  • 2 1
 Deore derailleur works with Sram Shifters and vice versa. Good enough reason to win the award, as it makes changing a broken SRAM part much more manageable thing.
  • 1 1
 Is that actually confirmed?
  • 1 1
 @pbuser2299: Yes, running gx shifter with slx derailleur as we speak. Perfect function and easier to set up.
  • 1 1
 @pbuser2299: Yes, yes it is. Its a hair finicky, but it absolutely works and works quite well once you get cable tension dialed in.
  • 5 3
 Deore as component AND Value Component of the year?

Huh.
  • 3 1
 Deore.
  • 2 0
 Deore
  • 1 0
 Deore?
  • 1 0
 Deore
  • 6 5
 It's like how Schitz Creek swept the Emmy awards. Except Deore doesn't suck.
  • 2 0
 Deserved
  • 1 0
 This needs a spoiler alert warning
  • 1 0
 Can't argue with that
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



