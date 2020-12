2020 Pinkbike Awards: Video of the Year Nominees

Video Nominees

In a year of cancelled events, travel restrictions and general uncertainty one thing that stayed constant was the stream of quality content. During challenging times a wide range of filmers and athletes went out to create some truly amazing visual pieces that stood above the rest. Some adapted to their immediate surroundings and others pushed the creativity dial to 11. These ain't no Tik Toks or Instagram Reels.There's a whole lot of bad associated with 2020, but hats off to everyone who worked hard creating something for others to press pause on life for a moment and enjoy a bit of escapism. Here are our nominees for Video of the Year.Tom Van Steenbergen and Calvin Huth go together like corners and roost. Combining a variety of film techniques with some more-than-impressive sends and tricks made this an easy nomination. Unfortunately, Tom recently took a gnarly spill guinea pigging a huge road gap, but we can't wait to see him healthy again and going big like inIs it a Video Of The Year list without Brandon Semenuk? This is the sixth entry into the RAW series and somehow, some way, it melted our faces just as hard if not harder than the previous installments. Brandon and Rupert are a deadly combo and we hope they never stop churning these out.Can you imagine the pitch for this one? "It's mountain biking, but everything is on fire." Ryan Gibb makes a return to the mountain bike world with. Combining impressive visuals with shredding courtesy of Nico Vink left us with the tall task of picking our jaws off the floor.Artsy titles be damned, this one was for the people. It'd been years since our screens were graced with Remy's insane Whistler gaps so we were stoked when we saw a return to form from him - this time in Squamish on a trail bike. Huge slabs, big gaps and sniper landings, this one's got it all.Who says going to the gym can't be a good time? Danny once again turned up the creativity and pulled off some mind-boggling moves in his latest video,. Time and time again Danny is able to turn the ordinary into the extraordinary and leave us scratching our heads. If you haven't already seen the behind the scenes be sure to give it a watch.Commencal is known for producing some of the best video content andis no exception. Whether you like the song or not, we can all agree that Frixtalon and Estaque are on one in this video.Best launch video ever? Maybe. One thing is for certain and that is Matt Miles doesn't age gracefully. Jokes aside, we love the level of effort and care that went into this one from Specialized. Cinematography, acting, makeup and effects are all on point.Remember what we said about Commencal videos? Watching one of the fastest riders in the world outside of a race setting is always a treat and Amaury delivers top notch riding in spades. There's also no complaining about the song in this one.All killer, no filler from Reed in his latest edit,. In a year with no Rampage we're stoked to see riders like Reed heading out to the desert and pulling huge moves on their own accord. Hopefully we'll see Reed in the big show next year.Thomas Genon and Anthill Films paired up in this one for some comedic storytelling and classic Tommy G shredding. Top notch cameos, creative use of effects and a great soundtrack all add up to a very deserving nomination.Produced by Patagonia Films,is a story about identity and inclusion told by Bellingham-local Brooklyn Bell. This film includes powerful storytelling and brings to light important issues that the action sports world often neglects to acknowledge.Filmed right after Crankworx Rotorua, Emil continued to ramp things up in. With his unique style of making video game tricks look like a walk in the park mixed with stunning visuals Emil easily earns a spot on our nomination list.This is probably the best example of forced creativity we've seen this year. Fabio Wibmer didn't let lockdown stop him and somehow managed to blow our minds all from the confines of his home while all you did was make sourdough.So. Much. Yes. The Ride Or Die crew gets together for something that is so much more than just a brand video. Laid back vibes coupled with heaters left, right and center left us yearning for the days of the Coastal Crew webisodes.Now, what you have here is a pretty standard bike launch video. The only difference is f*cking everything. Kudos to YT for doing something different, like really different. Whether it's Christopher Walken or anime, YT always have something up their sleeve and we're all for it.Luke Cryer throws more shapes than an after school special in this one. No cable cams, no super slo-mo, just good ol' fashioned mountain biking. Watch this and try telling us it doesn't make you want to go ride. Just try.It's a late entry, but it checks out.made our palms sweaty, eyes widen, and mouths shout profanity all within the first 6 seconds. Massive jumps with insane exposure are usually reserved for the Utah desert but Gee and his crew have brought this line to life near their very own Dyfi Bike Park.The definition of all killer and no filler. It's clear that Matt Macduff and gravity have a different relationship than the rest of us mere mortals have. This edit presented by Title MTB and shot by Brody Jones has Macduff inventing new axises and stomping moves we didn't know were possible.On this one, you get a say. Let us know which edit you think is best and we'll be awarding a Reader's Choice Award alongside our own.