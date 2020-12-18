2020 Pinkbike Awards: Video of the Year Nominees

Video Nominees
In a year of cancelled events, travel restrictions and general uncertainty one thing that stayed constant was the stream of quality content. During challenging times a wide range of filmers and athletes went out to create some truly amazing visual pieces that stood above the rest. Some adapted to their immediate surroundings and others pushed the creativity dial to 11. These ain't no Tik Toks or Instagram Reels.
There's a whole lot of bad associated with 2020, but hats off to everyone who worked hard creating something for others to press pause on life for a moment and enjoy a bit of escapism. Here are our nominees for Video of the Year.
Tom Van Steenbergen in "Wild West"Why it's nominated
Tom Van Steenbergen and Calvin Huth go together like corners and roost. Combining a variety of film techniques with some more-than-impressive sends and tricks made this an easy nomination. Unfortunately, Tom recently took a gnarly spill guinea pigging a huge road gap, but we can't wait to see him healthy again and going big like in Wild West
Brandon Semenuk in "RAW 100 V6"Why it's nominated
Is it a Video Of The Year list without Brandon Semenuk? This is the sixth entry into the RAW series and somehow, some way, it melted our faces just as hard if not harder than the previous installments. Brandon and Rupert are a deadly combo and we hope they never stop churning these out.
Nico Vink in "From The Ash"Why it's nominated
Can you imagine the pitch for this one? "It's mountain biking, but everything is on fire." Ryan Gibb makes a return to the mountain bike world with From The Ash
. Combining impressive visuals with shredding courtesy of Nico Vink left us with the tall task of picking our jaws off the floor.
"Remy Metailler Smashes Squamish Mountain Bike Trails"Why it's nominated
Artsy titles be damned, this one was for the people. It'd been years since our screens were graced with Remy's insane Whistler gaps
so we were stoked when we saw a return to form from him - this time in Squamish on a trail bike. Huge slabs, big gaps and sniper landings, this one's got it all.
Danny MacAskill in "Gymnasium"Why it's nominated
Who says going to the gym can't be a good time? Danny once again turned up the creativity and pulled off some mind-boggling moves in his latest video, Gymnasium
. Time and time again Danny is able to turn the ordinary into the extraordinary and leave us scratching our heads. If you haven't already seen the behind the scenes
be sure to give it a watch.
Hugo Frixtalon & Thomas Estaque in "Hurricane"Why it's nominated
Commencal is known for producing some of the best video content and Hurricane
is no exception. Whether you like the song or not, we can all agree that Frixtalon and Estaque are on one in this video.
Specialized Bicycles Presents "The Stumpjumper EVO"Why it's nominated
Best launch video ever? Maybe. One thing is for certain and that is Matt Miles doesn't age gracefully. Jokes aside, we love the level of effort and care that went into this one from Specialized. Cinematography, acting, makeup and effects are all on point.
Amaury Pierron in "The Sound of Supreme Speed"Why it's nominated
Remember what we said about Commencal videos? Watching one of the fastest riders in the world outside of a race setting is always a treat and Amaury delivers top notch riding in spades. There's also no complaining about the song in this one.
Reed Boggs in "From Then To Now"Why it's nominated
All killer, no filler from Reed in his latest edit, From Then To Now
. In a year with no Rampage we're stoked to see riders like Reed heading out to the desert and pulling huge moves on their own accord. Hopefully we'll see Reed in the big show next year.
Thomas Genon in "The Legend Of Tommy G"Why it's nominated
Thomas Genon and Anthill Films paired up in this one for some comedic storytelling and classic Tommy G shredding. Top notch cameos, creative use of effects and a great soundtrack all add up to a very deserving nomination.
Brooklyn Bell in "Becoming Ruby"Why it's nominated
Produced by Patagonia Films, Becoming Ruby
is a story about identity and inclusion told by Bellingham-local Brooklyn Bell. This film includes powerful storytelling and brings to light important issues that the action sports world often neglects to acknowledge.
Emil Johansson in "South Island Perfection"Why it's nominated
Filmed right after Crankworx Rotorua, Emil continued to ramp things up in South Island Perfection
. With his unique style of making video game tricks look like a walk in the park mixed with stunning visuals Emil easily earns a spot on our nomination list.
Fabio Wibmer in "Home Office"Why it's nominated
This is probably the best example of forced creativity we've seen this year. Fabio Wibmer didn't let lockdown stop him and somehow managed to blow our minds all from the confines of his home while all you did was make sourdough.
"Ride Or Die"Why it's nominated
So. Much. Yes. The Ride Or Die crew gets together for something that is so much more than just a brand video. Laid back vibes coupled with heaters left, right and center left us yearning for the days of the Coastal Crew webisodes.
YT Industries Presents "YT IZZO: FAST・AGILE・SHARP"Why it's nominated
Now, what you have here is a pretty standard bike launch video. The only difference is f*cking everything. Kudos to YT for doing something different, like really different. Whether it's Christopher Walken or anime, YT always have something up their sleeve and we're all for it.
"Luke Cryer x Tommy C"Why it's nominated
Luke Cryer throws more shapes than an after school special in this one. No cable cams, no super slo-mo, just good ol' fashioned mountain biking. Watch this and try telling us it doesn't make you want to go ride. Just try.
Gee Atherton in "The Ridgeline"Why it's nominated
It's a late entry, but it checks out. The Ridgeline
made our palms sweaty, eyes widen, and mouths shout profanity all within the first 6 seconds. Massive jumps with insane exposure are usually reserved for the Utah desert but Gee and his crew have brought this line to life near their very own Dyfi Bike Park.
Title MTB Presents "Matt Macduff"Why it's nominated
The definition of all killer and no filler. It's clear that Matt Macduff and gravity have a different relationship than the rest of us mere mortals have. This edit presented by Title MTB and shot by Brody Jones has Macduff inventing new axises and stomping moves we didn't know were possible.
Your Turn
On this one, you get a say. Let us know which edit you think is best and we'll be awarding a Reader's Choice Award alongside our own.
