2020 Racing Rumours: Moir Off Intense, Dailly to Specialized, & More

Ever since she burst onto the podium in Fort William, it has been obvious Hoffmann would find herself on a team this year, the question was always, which one? The Syndicate suspicions started early in the year and have persisted ever since. Hoffmann is regularly seen hanging out in the Synidacte pits and has even appeared in Syndicate videos, so it's no surprise the rumours are swirling.



Nina is currently sponsored by Juliana so it won't be much of a transition to simply re-badge her bike and join the Syndicate boys in their pits. On top of this, she was recently racing on a bike marked up in Santa Cruz logos, not Juliana.



However, Nina told us that she broke her Juliana earlier in the year and has been using this bike since Val di Sole, so it isn't a new discovery. She also mentioned she was still figuring out what to do and she should have an answer in the next few weeks. But, come on, it has to be the Syndicate... right?

