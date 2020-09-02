2020 Red Bull Rampage Cancelled

While we saw the return of enduro racing at EWS Zermatt last weekend and Crankworx announced that they'll be able to proceed with a made-for-TV format in Innsbruck next month similar to the Crankworx Summer Series, Red Bull Rampage organizers have made the decision to cancel the 2020 event due to the current global health pandemic and the restrictions it has placed on travel to the United States.
|This year we were especially looking forward to delivering an event that entertained and excited the world about sports again, and we recognize the magnitude of the decision to cancel and the effect it has on the riders and industry. However, the challenges presented by the global health pandemic both in getting riders and teams to the event, and in protecting the health and safety of the riders, staff, and everyone involved including the local Southern Utah community drove our decision making.—Todd Barber, Director of H5 Events
Complications around border crossing echoed by many athletes played into the analysis and decision to cancel.
|I was excited to return to Utah this year to defend my title at the 2020 Red Bull Rampage, but as the situation around Covid-19 continues to evolve, I wasn’t confident in my ability to bring my team to the US due to travel restrictions, amongst other logistical challenges.—Brandon Semenuk
Organizers will now focus on a 2021 event for the freeride mountain bike community and details on the 2021 event will be available in the coming months.
