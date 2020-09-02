2020 Red Bull Rampage Cancelled

Sep 2, 2020
by Sarah Moore  
Victory lap for Semenuk.


While we saw the return of enduro racing at EWS Zermatt last weekend and Crankworx announced that they'll be able to proceed with a made-for-TV format in Innsbruck next month similar to the Crankworx Summer Series, Red Bull Rampage organizers have made the decision to cancel the 2020 event due to the current global health pandemic and the restrictions it has placed on travel to the United States.


bigquotesThis year we were especially looking forward to delivering an event that entertained and excited the world about sports again, and we recognize the magnitude of the decision to cancel and the effect it has on the riders and industry. However, the challenges presented by the global health pandemic both in getting riders and teams to the event, and in protecting the health and safety of the riders, staff, and everyone involved including the local Southern Utah community drove our decision making.Todd Barber, Director of H5 Events


Complications around border crossing echoed by many athletes played into the analysis and decision to cancel.


bigquotesI was excited to return to Utah this year to defend my title at the 2020 Red Bull Rampage, but as the situation around Covid-19 continues to evolve, I wasn’t confident in my ability to bring my team to the US due to travel restrictions, amongst other logistical challenges.Brandon Semenuk


Organizers will now focus on a 2021 event for the freeride mountain bike community and details on the 2021 event will be available in the coming months.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Red Bull Coronavirus Red Bull Rampage


Must Read This Week
Results: EWS Zermatt 2020
83328 views
Spotted: New Trek Slash
76679 views
Spotted: Nukeproof's New Enduro Bike Finally Has Room for a Water Bottle - EWS Zermatt 2020
59924 views
Review: Liteville 301 MK15 Enduro
51791 views
First Ride: Shimano's New Steps EP8 eMTB System
49302 views
Trailforks Introduces Paid Trailforks Pro Option
38622 views
The 3 Best Steerer Tube Tools Ridden & Rated - OneUp EDC vs Specialized SWAT vs Bontrager BITS
37695 views
Cane Creek Announces the DB Kitsuma Shock
37040 views

6 Comments

  • 6 0
 Norbs got robbed
  • 1 0
 This right here is a good and proper use of the "Norbs" joke.
  • 2 0
 Damn... And this was gonna be my winning year. Rolleyes
  • 1 0
 NOOOOOOOOOOO THIS WAS BRENS YEAR!!!!!!
  • 1 0
 NNOOOOOOOOOOO
  • 1 0
 *claps*

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009917
Mobile Version of Website