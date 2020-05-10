Remembering Stevie Smith, 1989-2016

May 10, 2020
by Pinkbike Staff  

At UCI MTB World Cup MT ST ANNE Quebec canada Photo Sven Martin
STEVIE SMITH
Long Live Chainsaw
1989-2016


Four years have passed since the death of Steve Smith, Canada's greatest downhill mountain bike athlete. Today we should celebrate the incredible person he was and the lasting legacy he has left upon the sport. From his segment in Seasons where his mum Tianna Smith shuttled him to the top of the mountain for lap after training lap, to his success on the World Cup circuit. To this day he remains the last Canadian rider to win on home soil after the exhilarating World Cup round at Mont Sainte-Anne in 2013.

But he was more than just a driven athlete and fierce competitor, Smith was humble and grounded off the track and a strong influence on all aspiring Canadian gravity racers and many other riders around the world. Steve proved that it was possible for Canadians to be at the highest level.


A Tribute to Stevie Smith: In memory of Stevie Smith: 1989-2016:
A Tribute to Stevie Smith

by robparkinvideo
Seasons:


Ian Morrison, meet Steve Smith:
Ian Morrison, meet Steve Smith

by cyclesdevinci
Devinci Global Racing- 2012 Season Review:
DGR- A Season Review

by cyclesdevinci
Stevie Smith and Mark Wallace & the new Devinci Troy:
Stevie Smith and Mark Wallace & the new Troy

by cyclesdevinci
Follow Me - Brandon Semenuk & Stevie Smith:


The Rise:
The Rise

by cyclesdevinci
Mind the Gap - The Making of unReal Ep. 4:
Mind the Gap: The Making of unReal Ep. 4

by anthill
Devinci Global Racing 2013 Recap:
DGR 2013 Recap

by cyclesdevinci
Whistler 2012: A Local's Guide:
Whistler 2012: A Local's Guide

by cyclesdevinci
Devinci Global Racing in BC:
Devinci Global Racing in BC

by cyclesdevinci
Jackson Goldstone and Stevie Smith - OneObsession:
Jackson Goldstone and Stevie Smith OneObsession

by oakley
The Making of Arrival: Episode 2 - Brazil:
The Making of Arrival - Episode 2: Rio de Janeiro

by
The Making of Arrival: Episode 3 – Ouro Preto:
Arrival: Making of Episode 3 – Ouro Preto

by
Follow Me - Stevie Smith and Gee Atherton:


From The Inside Out - Stevie Smith:


Stevie Smith & Brendan Fairclough in "Trigger Happy”:


[Steve Smith - Mont Sainte Anne 2013:


Steve Smith - Winning Run - Leogang 2013:



