Remembering Stevie Smith, 1989-2016

Four years have passed since the death of Steve Smith, Canada's greatest downhill mountain bike athlete. Today we should celebrate the incredible person he was and the lasting legacy he has left upon the sport. From his segment in Seasons where his mum Tianna Smith shuttled him to the top of the mountain for lap after training lap, to his success on the World Cup circuit. To this day he remains the last Canadian rider to win on home soil after the exhilarating World Cup round at Mont Sainte-Anne in 2013.But he was more than just a driven athlete and fierce competitor, Smith was humble and grounded off the track and a strong influence on all aspiring Canadian gravity racers and many other riders around the world. Steve proved that it was possible for Canadians to be at the highest level.