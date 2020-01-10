Levy's 2020 Tech Predictions: More Integration, More Coils, More Aluminum, Less Suspension, Leaner eMTBs

More Integration

Integration gone too far? Maybe for now, but Magura's hidden brake lines combo'd SRAM AXS shifting makes for an ultra-clean cockpit.

SRAM's wireless AXS drivetrain offers customized control of the shifting and dropper post, and the next step would be from them to extend that to their suspension. Maybe.

It's expensive and isn't adjustable, but just look at it.

More holes and more bolts for more storage solutions.

Chance of this actually happening: 80%

Expect to see more coil-sprung suspension on trail and enduro bikes.

More Coil Springs

If you like coils, relatively lightweight shocks like X-Fusion's new H3C and clever solutions like Sprindex's adjustable-rate collar are worth checking out.

Chance of this actually happening: 70%

Stiffer, Heavier Forks

Can you tell that the new 32 is 20-grams heavier than the old one? Me neither. Can you tell that it's 20-percent stiffer? Likely.

Chance of this actually happening: 50%

More Short Travel Bikes

Less travel can be more fun, especially now that bike brands know that doesn't have to mean it's a pure race bike.

Chance of this actually happening: 90%

The Olympics counts for all the beans, so expect riders and their sponsors to go all-out for gold.

Fresh Cross-Country Tech

Chance of this actually happening: 100%

eMTB Advancements and Attitudes

I'm not sure how this Bianchi get out the door without someone saying "Hey, maybe we shouldn't make the ugliest e-bike of all-time?" I am clearly not the target demographic here.

Chance of this actually happening: 30%

More Aluminum

Aluminum usually offers more bang for the buck than carbon fiber.

Chance of this actually happening: 90%