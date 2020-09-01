2021 Marin Alpine Trail - Across the Pond Beaver

Updated for 2021, the Alpine Trail is an aggressive 29er with 160mm travel up front and 150mm at the rear.



The aluminium frame uses Marin's Series 4 aluminum frame, the fourth level meaning that they've really given some good development and attention to all the forging, tube shapes and frame details. This does warrant a higher price tag than the lower aluminium frame levels, but you can see the difference in the final product.



Alpine Trail Details



• Wheel size: 29"

• Aluminum frame

• Travel: 150mm rear / 160mm fork

• 63.5° head angle

• 430mm chainstays

• Sizes: S-XL

• Price: $2,499 - $3,499 USD

Trunnion mount shock and short chainstays mean a sturdy one-piece rocker link is used to have good stiffness and tolerance control.

A single pivot suspension layout is used, with the seat stay and rocker as links to drive the shock. The underside of the down tube is protected, along with the chainstay and seat stay.

It uses a single pivot suspension design, with the seat stay and rocker link acting as the linkage to drive the shock. The frame has a one piece rocker link, which is needed for having good stiffness, especially without a seat stay bridge, and for also controlling the tolerances around the trunnion mount shock.There's full internal cable routing, with rubber push-in grommets at all entry and exit points. A threaded BB is a mechanic's choice and there's ISCG tabs too. Rear hub spacing is 148 x 12mm and the Alpine Trail uses a 205 x 65mm shock.The geometry is fully modern, with a properly slack head angle of 63.5°, and the reaches range from 430mm for the S up to 515mm for the XL. Combined with that long reach is a steep seat tube angle at 78° effective, and there's also a low bottom bracket at 35mm drop. In comparison to the long front center, the chainstays are 430mm across all the sizes.All bikes come specced with 35mm long stems, 170mm cranks and 780mm wide bars. S comes with a 125mm dropper, M and L with a 150mm and XL with a 170mm. Seat tubes lengths are pretty short, so there should be room to run a longer drop post if you prefer.Available in two build options, the top spec Alpine Trail XR spec features a RockShox Lyrik Ultimate fork and Super Deluxe Coil Ultimate shock with a climb switch, Shimano XT and SLX 12-speed drivetrain and MT4100 / 420 four piston brakes, Marin 29mm inner rims on Shimano hubs and Maxxis Assegai 2.5" EXO+/DD tyres. It retails for $3,499 USD.The Alpine Trail 7 uses a RockShox Yari RC fork and Deluxe Select+ RT shock, Shimano Deore 12-speed drivetrain and MT4100 / 420 four piston brakes, Marin 29mm inner rims on Shimano hubs and Vee Tire Flow Snap 2.6" tyres. It retails for $2,499.