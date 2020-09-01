2021 Marin Alpine Trail - Across the Pond Beaver

Sep 1, 2020
by Dan Roberts  
2021 Marin Alpine Trail XR. Photographer Andy Lloyd
Updated for 2021, the Alpine Trail is an aggressive 29er with 160mm travel up front and 150mm at the rear.

The aluminium frame uses Marin's Series 4 aluminum frame, the fourth level meaning that they've really given some good development and attention to all the forging, tube shapes and frame details. This does warrant a higher price tag than the lower aluminium frame levels, but you can see the difference in the final product.

Alpine Trail Details

• Wheel size: 29"
• Aluminum frame
• Travel: 150mm rear / 160mm fork
• 63.5° head angle
• 430mm chainstays
• Sizes: S-XL
• Price: $2,499 - $3,499 USD
marinbikes.com


2021 Marin Alpine Trail XR. Photographer Andy Lloyd
<Deleted photo>
2021 Marin Alpine Trail XR. Photographer Andy Lloyd
<Deleted photo>
Trunnion mount shock and short chainstays mean a sturdy one-piece rocker link is used to have good stiffness and tolerance control.

2021 Marin Alpine Trail XR. Photographer Andy Lloyd
<Deleted photo>

2021 Marin Alpine Trail XR. Photographer Andy Lloyd
<Deleted photo>
2021 Marin Alpine Trail XR. Photographer Andy Lloyd
<Deleted photo>
A single pivot suspension layout is used, with the seat stay and rocker as links to drive the shock. The underside of the down tube is protected, along with the chainstay and seat stay.

It uses a single pivot suspension design, with the seat stay and rocker link acting as the linkage to drive the shock. The frame has a one piece rocker link, which is needed for having good stiffness, especially without a seat stay bridge, and for also controlling the tolerances around the trunnion mount shock.

There's full internal cable routing, with rubber push-in grommets at all entry and exit points. A threaded BB is a mechanic's choice and there's ISCG tabs too. Rear hub spacing is 148 x 12mm and the Alpine Trail uses a 205 x 65mm shock.

Marin Alpine Trail Geometry Table

The geometry is fully modern, with a properly slack head angle of 63.5°, and the reaches range from 430mm for the S up to 515mm for the XL. Combined with that long reach is a steep seat tube angle at 78° effective, and there's also a low bottom bracket at 35mm drop. In comparison to the long front center, the chainstays are 430mm across all the sizes.

All bikes come specced with 35mm long stems, 170mm cranks and 780mm wide bars. S comes with a 125mm dropper, M and L with a 150mm and XL with a 170mm. Seat tubes lengths are pretty short, so there should be room to run a longer drop post if you prefer.

Available in two build options, the top spec Alpine Trail XR spec features a RockShox Lyrik Ultimate fork and Super Deluxe Coil Ultimate shock with a climb switch, Shimano XT and SLX 12-speed drivetrain and MT4100 / 420 four piston brakes, Marin 29mm inner rims on Shimano hubs and Maxxis Assegai 2.5" EXO+/DD tyres. It retails for $3,499 USD.

The Alpine Trail 7 uses a RockShox Yari RC fork and Deluxe Select+ RT shock, Shimano Deore 12-speed drivetrain and MT4100 / 420 four piston brakes, Marin 29mm inner rims on Shimano hubs and Vee Tire Flow Snap 2.6" tyres. It retails for $2,499.

2021 Marin Alpine Trail XR. Photographer Andy Lloyd
<Deleted photo>



Across the Pond Beaver 2020



17 Comments

  • 6 0
 As someone who prefers shorter chainstays (and doesn’t mind getting further forward to compensate) this geomtery is pretty much bang on. Slack HA, steep SA, not crazy high BB like most 29ers, longish reach, short seat tube, short chainstays.... BANG ON
  • 5 0
 I think the Deleted comment> goes well with the Deleted comment> don't you? What about the Deleted comment> in Deleted photo>?
  • 2 0
 Am I seeing a Bomber fork on that last picture?

Marin are killing it right now, both in price and spec, everything really well thought out and challenging direct sales companies price wise.

I am really looking the look of the Le Roy right now, haven't seen it on these pages - steel hardtail 29er with bang up to date geo, a Marz fork, Deore groupset and proper Maxxis tyres specced as standard. Looks mint.
  • 2 0
 That‘s Martha Gill from the Marin EWS Team, she’s sponsored by Marzocchi.
  • 1 0
 Pretty good prices, for pretty decent builds. I love seeing deore 12 speed on build kits this year.

While this frame isn't my cup of tea (I'm on team "proportional chainstay lengths" myself), I'm kind of curious why Marin doesn't sell these frames. With prices like this, and looks like that, they'd be competitive.
  • 2 0
 The lack of a seat stay bridge is concerning. Also not sure we need 63.5 degree head angles on trail bikes. Otherwise it looks great.
  • 2 0
 yea fork flex is real.
  • 1 0
 I wouldn't worry about the lack of a seatstay bridge. I have a Lapierre Zesty that i've ridden hard for 3 years that doesn't have one and it's plenty stif anyway.
  • 1 1
 Since when is a 150/160 29er a trail bike?
  • 2 0
 It's always nice to have a seatstay bridge, but at least Marin had the sense to use double-shear clevises at the rocker. It's possible to compensate for the lack of a bridge, just requires sound design and more material elsewhere.
  • 4 0
 good build for money
  • 2 0
 Marin is killing it lately. Clean looking aluminum frames, smart spec, and modern geometry is a winning combo.
  • 1 0
 Currently have the 2020 trail 7 and love it, new one looks even better without the tektro brakes / x fusion shock. Any pics of the new colors for the trail 7 anywhere?
  • 2 0
 Companies, pleaaase add the 27,5" option for the small sizes #shortguylife
  • 1 0
 Standover height in the geo table is showing the option of a carbon frame? Now that I want to see!
  • 1 1
 Single pivot? Looks like a four bar to me.
  • 6 0
 Linkage driven single pivot. Cos pivot is on seatstay not chainstay.

Post a Comment



