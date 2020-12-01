First Ride: 2021 Marin Alpine Trail E2

The Alpine Trail E is Marin's first foray into the world of electric mountain bikes. The company has used its existing Alpine Trail aluminum 150mm platform and added Shimano’s drive system, with the brand new EP8 on the range-topping model, a mixed wheel size setup and coil shocks across the range.



Marin Bikes likes to remind us that it makes bikes for fun - it’s printed several times across the bike including the top cap - but it’s more than a marketing buzzword; this is truly a fun bike that doesn’t fail to make you giggle all the way around the trail. Anyone who has ridden an e-bike - a number that is growing fast - will talk enthusiastically about how much fun they are and Marin has done well to retain the handling of its regular Alpine Trail with the added capability the motor provides.



Marin Alpine Trail E2 Details



• Wheel size: 29" front 27.5" rear

• Rear wheel travel: 150mm

• Shimano EP8 drive system

• 640Wh removable battery

• 63º head angle

• Aluminum frame and swingarm

• Size: S - XL

• Weight 25kg / 55lb size large no pedals

• Price:$4499 to $5999 USD

