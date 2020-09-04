2021 Marin El Roy & San Quentin Hardtails - Across the Pond Beaver

Aggressive geometry all round and a gear mount on the underside of the top tube gives essential carrying options.

The 4130 CroMo frame is electro plated, which should keep corrosion at bay for a long time. Neat little cast dropouts round of the frame and use 148 x 12mm spacing.

Marin offers the El Roy in Regular and Grande frame sizes, with both being on the longer side of things with 480 and 510mm reach numbers respectively.



There's a 63° head angle and a 120mm long head tube that uses an integrated, or drop in, headset. Out back there's 435mm chainstay on both sizes and the frame has a 65mm BB drop with an estimated 318mm BB height.



A 78° effective seat height is nicely steep, and with only a small deviation in the actual seat angle, due to the hardtail construction, the seated position in real life should be somewhat closer to the on paper numbers. The Regular is aimed at 67 - 79.3cm seat height and Grande at 70 - 81.5cm seat height.



Both sizes come with 35mm long stems, 800mm bars and 170mm cranks. The El Roy is available in one complete build and a frameset, which includes an FSA headset, thru-axle and seat clamp.



Complete build highlights are the Marzocchi Z1 Grip fork, Shimano Deore 12-speed drivetrain, Shimano 4 piston brakes and Maxxis Assegai 2.5" Maxx Grip tyres front and rear. It retails for $2,499 USD.



San Quentin

There's neat and clean details all over the aluminum frame and the cable routing is internal in the down tube and external along the chainstays.

There's a 75° effective seat tube angle on all sizes and a 50mm BB drop giving a BB height of around 317mm. Shorter 425mm chainstays are on all sizes.



All bikes come with 780mm bars and a 45mm long stem. S size gets 170mm cranks with the rest running 175mm cranks.



The San Quentin range starts at the top San Quentin 3 and 2, both with a 130mm fork and dropper post. The lowest priced San Quentin 1 uses a 120mm fork and a fixed post.



The San Quentin 3 retails for $1949 and is available in red. The 2 retails for $1299 and is available in a blue/green colour combo. The 3 retails for $869 and is available in either full silver or a blue and pink colour combo.



San Quentin 24" and 20"

The 24" bike has a 345mm reach and the 2ß" has a 310mm, with both frames using a 65° head angle.



Short 90mm head tubes keep the stack and standover low and 75° seat tube angles give a modern seated position to the little aggro frames.



The 24" San Quentin has a 30mm BB drop and 370mm chainstay. The 20" has a 10mm BB drop and a 340mm chainstay.



Both bikes come specced with 590mm wide bars, 35mm long stems and the 24" bike has 152mm long cranks while the 20" version has shorter 140mm cranks.



The San Quentin 24" uses a RockShox Judy fork with 100mm travel, Microshift 9-speed drivetrain with an 11-46T cassette and 30T chainring, Shimano MT201 brakes with 160mm rotors and 2.6" wide Vee Tire Crown Gem tyres. It retails for $949.



The San Quentin 20 uses an SR Suntour XCM 80mm travel fork, Microshift 8-speed drivetrain with an 11-32T cassette and 28T chainring, Tektro hydraulic brakes and 2.6" wide Vee Tire Crown Gem tyres. It retails for $599.



Marin San Quentin 24" Marin San Quentin 20"

