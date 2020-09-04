The 2021 Orange Bikes Crush Goes Mullet - Across the Pond Beaver

Sep 4, 2020
by Daniel Sapp  

For 2021, Orange Bikes is offering their Crush hardtail in an MX, mixed wheel size edition. The Crush MX is made to offer extra traction and roll-over from the larger 29" wheel up front and then quick acceleration and handling from the smaller 27.5" wheel in the back.

The 140mm Crush MX is available currently in one "Pro" level build. The 6061 custom butted aluminum frame sports a 64.5° head tube angle, a reduced offset fork, 75.5° seat tube, 430mm chainstays and a reach of 480mm for a size large.

Crush MX Details

• Wheel size: 27.5" / 29" MX
• Aluminum frame
• Travel: 140mm fork
• 64.5° head angle
• 430mm chainstays
• Sizes: S-XL
• Price: £2300
https://www.orangebikes.co.uk


The dropper cable is internal while everything else is on the outside.


The Crush MX is initially only available with a Pro build spec but there will be a lower R spec build following at a later date. The bike will sell for £2300 with a well-rounded package.

The aluminum frame is coupled with a Shimano SLX 12-speed drivetrain, RaceFace cranks, and a SDG 150mm dropper post. Suspension duties are handled by a 140mm Fox 34 Performance fork. The cockpit features a Burgtec bar and stem and Strange Grappler grips with a WTB saddle. WTB rims and Maxxis tires round out the package.

A tapered head tube, CNC dropper cable guides, and tire clearance for up to 2.6" tires along with a new seat stay bridge complete the fame details.


Clearance for up to a 2.6" tire.

A Burgtec bar and stem handle the controls.



The Crush MX is available to pre-order now.



Across the Pond Beaver 2020



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Across The Pond Beaver 2020 Hardtails Orange Bikes Orange Crush


Must Read This Week
Results: EWS Zermatt 2020
84535 views
Spotted: New Trek Slash
80020 views
First Ride: 2021 Trek Slash - Now With Snack Storage
67008 views
Cane Creek Announces the DB Kitsuma Shock
62071 views
Must Watch: Tom Van Steenbergen Hits 3 World Firsts in 'Wild West'
57312 views
Review: Liteville 301 MK15 Enduro
54623 views
First Ride: Shimano's New Steps EP8 eMTB System
52570 views
Trailforks Introduces Paid Trailforks Pro Option
42141 views

9 Comments

  • 5 0
 Oranges only bike that doesn't look like a lemon.
  • 1 0
 and doesn't sound like a skeleton wanking in a biscuit tin
  • 2 0
 That's a nice looking hardtail.
  • 2 0
 Full Geo chart in metric, then BAM! seat tube length in Inches. Why?!
  • 1 0
 Hardtails taking over again
  • 1 0
 I like the low res geo table
  • 1 0
 Weld done Orange. Looks awesome!
  • 1 0
 Ah, great to see external routing coming back into favour!
  • 1 0
 Over priced

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009078
Mobile Version of Website