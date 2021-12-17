2021 Pinkbike Awards: Athlete of the Year Nominees

Racing was back in full force in 2021 and the disruption wrought by COVID in 2020 clearly did nothing to dampen the excitement, drama and thrills of mountain bike competition. This year, we haven't seen the dominant performances of years gone by, in fact every Elite Field we cover except women's XC had at least three different winners this year. Racing seems to be more unpredictable and closer than ever and we can't wait to see what 2022 brings.
Our Athlete of the Year contenders this year come from a variety of disciplines and include our youngest ever nominee in a diverse field of athletes. From cross country to downhill, enduro to slopestyle, here are our nominees for the athlete of the year:
Athlete of the Year Nominees
Why she's nominated
There was a time this year when it seemed like it simply wasn't possible to beat Loana Lecomte. She spent the first four races of the year riding solo, finishing at a canter with more than a minute in her pocket at nearly every round. Unfortunately, her Olympic dream dissipated and she started to fade towards the end of the season but if 'starting to fade' includes another podium and taking the overall title with a round to spare then it's safe to say she's had a spectacular year.
What makes Lecomte's season even more incredible is that 2021 was her rookie year as an elite racer. At 22 years old, she's racing on a special dispensation out of the Under 23 category and is already one of the fastest women on the planet. Lecomte now has two nominations for the Pinkbike Athlete of the Year award
and it's safe to say there are probably plenty more coming in her future.
Why he's nominated
From the moment Jack Moir first took to the Enduro World Series, it was clear that it could be his most successful discipline. Before making the full-time transition from downhill
, Jack already had three top ten results in the discipline including a sixth place in Rotorua in 2017. Jack then raced his first full (and shortened) season in 2020 before realising his full potential in 2021.
Jack only finished outside of the top two twice all season and racked up four Queen Stage victories in an incredibly consistent season. His year-long battle with Richie Rude may have ended in anticlimax
but he was the odds on favourite to take the win regardless. Of course, things are never smooth sailing with Jack, his well-publicized struggles with collar bone injuries and sharks prove that, but this year busted wheels
and a shoulder injury couldn't stop him from taking the top spot.
Why she's nominated
Traditionally, the women's field at the EWS has been dominated by one or two riders but 2021's field was more competitive than ever with four different race winners across the season's racing. Rising above them all was Melanie Pugin who was the only woman to win three races as she sped towards the overall title. 2021 was only Pugin's second ever full EWS season but we doubt it will be her last as she spearheads the new era of women's racing in the EWS. Oh, and she was also the overall winner of the E-MTB XC World Cup... if that means anything.
Why he's nominated
The Crankworx Slopestyle Triple Crown has only been won by two people
- Nicholai Rogatkin in 2018 and, now, Emil Johansson. However, for Johansson, this is more like the Sextuple Crown as he hasn't been beaten in a Crankworx Slopestyle event since Innsbruck 2019.
At just 22, Johansson stands alone as slopestyle's current greatest rider, able to pull off combos and variations inaccessible to his competitors. Johansson is relentlessly consistent and seems immune from the usual contest nerves that afflict many slopestyle riders, with many of his victories achieved in just one run. Add to his Crankworx success appearances at Audi Nines and some stunning video parts and you have a rider who is leagues ahead of his competitors.
Why he's nominated
Jackson Goldstone was probably one of the most well-known first-year juniors in World Cup history when he took to the start gate this year. A household name in the sport since he was a toddler, Goldstone has to balance the weight of expectations on top of all the usual pressure piled on young racers trying to find their first foothold at the highest level. Goldstone announced a signing with the Miranda team at the start of the year
and simply didn't look back. Like Daprela and Iles before him, Goldstone kicked off his Junior racing career with a win and didn't let his stranglehold on the series go. At the end of the year, he found himself as World Cup overall champion, Junior World Champion, winner of three World Cups and owner of a Red Bull helmet
, not bad for a year's work.
Why she's nominated
Last year we gave Pinkbike awards nominations to under 23 XC racers for the first time. The two recipients were Tom Pidcock and Loana Lecomte who went on to win Olympic Gold and the World Cup overall respectively. This year, that mantle falls to Mona Mitterwallner. Mitterwallner is a young Austrian racer who is utterly dominant in her age category at World Cup races and the World Champs. She won every World Cup and the World Championships with lap times to rival the elite racers and then showed the old guard who's boss by winning the elite Marathon World Championships at the end of the year too, making her the youngest ever winner in that discipline. She has said that she wants to be remembered as the greatest ever and if you watch her ride you might just believe it's possible.
