2021 Pinkbike Awards: Breakout Rider of the Year Nominees

Jaxson is a Utah local whose moto background shows in the way he brings creativity and ridiculous style to big mountain lines on his downhill bike. Although this year was his first Rampage, he rides with more familiarity with the Utah lines than almost anyone else, and seems to see lines that no one else can dream up. The young rider is relatively new to mountain biking, first picking up a downhill bike when he was 15, but he started sending it quickly and hasn't stopped. If his past progression is anything to go by, he has tricks up his sleeve and in his future that haven't even occurred to the rest of us.



Jaxson deserves a sincere congratulations for his Rampage performance. The future is certainly bright.

