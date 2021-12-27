close
2021 Pinkbike Awards: Breakout Rider of the Year Winner

Dec 27, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  

Breakout Rider of the Year Winner

The Breakout Rider of the Year Award goes to someone who wasn't a favorite before this season, but now has a target on their back as we head toward 2022.

This rider didn't have the momentum of previous world-level wins when they took 2021 by surprise, but nonetheless rose above the rest of their field and showed that they could hang with the best. Given the massive breakthrough this rider had this season, we can't wait to see what they accomplish in the future.

Our 2021 Breakout Rider of the Year is...




A dominating performance all season long for Izabela Yankova.
Izabela Yankova

Why she's the winner

Racing the World Cup season as a junior privateer from Bulgaria is no small feat in itself. Throw in a rainbow stripes jersey, the overall World Cup title, and three World Cup wins, and we'll call it a serious breakthrough.


Izabela Yankova is a force to be reckoned with in the junior women category at the moment.

Izabela Yankova won the Wyn TV Privateer of the Week Award at Val di Sole, and with good reason. She took Bulgaria's first World Championship medal in all of mountain biking and we believe in all of cycling.

Izabella Yankova shutting down the junior womens show just one more time this time with 5 seconds to spare.

Traveling to races with only her dad as her support crew, it's wildly impressive that the 17-year-old can put down times that in many cases would land her into the top 10 elite women. Now that she's reportedly fielding offers from teams, we expect to see her pick up pace in the upcoming years as she's increasingly able to focus on her racing.

Izabela Yankova over the last jump and into the stripes with 10 seconds to spare.

Her first win came at World Champs, when she beat the rest of her field by 10 seconds and was 24 seconds back from Myriam Nicole's winning time, despite having to ride in wet conditions early in the morning. Next, she topped the podium in Lenzerheide, and continued her winning streak across the Atlantic, finishing the season with two wins at Snowshoe.

Your top 3 junior women 1st Izabella Yankova 2nd Phoebe Gale 3rd Siel van der Velden.

We'll see some big things from Izabela Yankova in the years to come.

