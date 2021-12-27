2021 Pinkbike Awards: Breakout Rider of the Year Winner

Breakout Rider of the Year Winner
The Breakout Rider of the Year Award goes to someone who wasn't a favorite before this season, but now has a target on their back as we head toward 2022.
This rider didn't have the momentum of previous world-level wins when they took 2021 by surprise, but nonetheless rose above the rest of their field and showed that they could hang with the best. Given the massive breakthrough this rider had this season, we can't wait to see what they accomplish in the future.
Our 2021 Breakout Rider of the Year is...
Why she's the winner
Racing the World Cup season as a junior privateer from Bulgaria is no small feat in itself. Throw in a rainbow stripes jersey, the overall World Cup title, and three World Cup wins, and we'll call it a serious breakthrough.
Izabela Yankova won the Wyn TV Privateer of the Week Award
at Val di Sole, and with good reason. She took Bulgaria's first World Championship medal in all of mountain biking and we believe in all of cycling.
Traveling to races with only her dad as her support crew, it's wildly impressive that the 17-year-old can put down times that in many cases would land her into the top 10 elite women. Now that she's reportedly fielding offers from teams
, we expect to see her pick up pace in the upcoming years as she's increasingly able to focus on her racing.
Her first win came at World Champs, when she beat the rest of her field by 10 seconds and was 24 seconds back from Myriam Nicole's winning time, despite having to ride in wet conditions early in the morning. Next, she topped the podium in Lenzerheide, and continued her winning streak across the Atlantic, finishing the season with two wins at Snowshoe.
We'll see some big things from Izabela Yankova in the years to come.
14 Comments
Post a Comment