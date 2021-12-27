2021 Pinkbike Awards: Comeback of the Year Winner

Comeback of the Year Winner

Why she's the winner

Injuries are nothing to glorify, but the mental and physical fortitude to come back from them and return to the top flight of racing is always worth recognition. And the winner of the 2022 Comeback of the Year Award is...Jolanda Neff performed a double comeback in 2021. Not only was she still on the road to recovery from her life-threatening crash sustained in Pisgah but she also broke her hand in a race crash on her way to fourth place at the Leogang World Cup. Despite both of these setbacks, Jolanda came back to take the biggest prize in mountain biking, Olympic gold.Five years of preparation and pressure reached boiling point in Tokyo as Neff lined up to face her rivals from across the world but despite romping home as the winner in emphatic style, she didn't have it easy. On the very first lap, she was bar-to-bar with Pauline Ferrand Prevot but had to take evasive action when the Frenchwoman dropped anchor to roll down the wooden plank.Neff said at the time, "I couldn’t brake and I ended up jumping with no speed at all. I was super lucky that I didn’t crash. It was such a stupid move of hers because it’s really dangerous for the people behind. I don’t know if she knew I was right there behind, but after that, I just thought, ‘I have to get away from her." And get away from her she did. In fact, she got away from everyone as she rolled home a minute ahead of Sina Frei in second. From being in a cast six weeks before the race to flying home with a gold medal around her neck. Jolanda Neff's Olympic journey is the Comeback of 2021.