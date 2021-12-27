close
2021 Pinkbike Awards: Comeback of the Year Winner

Dec 27, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

Comeback of the Year Winner

Injuries are nothing to glorify, but the mental and physical fortitude to come back from them and return to the top flight of racing is always worth recognition. And the winner of the 2022 Comeback of the Year Award is...




The Olympic champ Jolanda Neff happy to be on home soil.
Jolanda Neff

Why she's the winner
Jolanda Neff performed a double comeback in 2021. Not only was she still on the road to recovery from her life-threatening crash sustained in Pisgah but she also broke her hand in a race crash on her way to fourth place at the Leogang World Cup. Despite both of these setbacks, Jolanda came back to take the biggest prize in mountain biking, Olympic gold.

Five years of preparation and pressure reached boiling point in Tokyo as Neff lined up to face her rivals from across the world but despite romping home as the winner in emphatic style, she didn't have it easy. On the very first lap, she was bar-to-bar with Pauline Ferrand Prevot but had to take evasive action when the Frenchwoman dropped anchor to roll down the wooden plank.

Jolanda Neff found herself right at the back of the pack in the opening laps but amazingly fought back to 3rd

The olympic champion Jolanda Neff lost out in the bronze medal sprint to compatriot Sina Frei.

Neff said at the time, "I couldn’t brake and I ended up jumping with no speed at all. I was super lucky that I didn’t crash. It was such a stupid move of hers because it’s really dangerous for the people behind. I don’t know if she knew I was right there behind, but after that, I just thought, ‘I have to get away from her." And get away from her she did. In fact, she got away from everyone as she rolled home a minute ahead of Sina Frei in second. From being in a cast six weeks before the race to flying home with a gold medal around her neck. Jolanda Neff's Olympic journey is the Comeback of 2021.

Jolanda Neff is always one of the most exciting riders to watch when wheels are pointing down the hill.


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Pinkbike Awards


