2021 Pinkbike Awards: Event of the Year Nominees

Event of the Year Nominees
After the strange year for events that was 2020, riders and organizers alike came back with a vengeance this season despite the ongoing pandemic and the many challenges it has presented. Riders once again traveled the world for full race seasons, and the cross-country world especially ramped up hard this year with the return of the postponed Olympics.
It wasn't just cross-country that thrived. This year brought heightened competition in every discipline, with both the men's and women's fields more robust than ever. Essentially any of the top 10 riders in cross-country, enduro, and downhill could podium or even win at any given race, making for some exciting racing to watch. Outside of the course tape, on the freeride side, both Rampage and Formation returned after a hiatus in 2020, and riders in both events put their marks in the mountain bike history books.
Here are the events we'll remember most fondly.
Why it's nominated
This one's an easy nomination. An Olympic medal is arguably the highest achievement in our sport, and as the event that comes around once every four (or five) years, the Olympic cross country race
has even more prestige than World Champs. This year, as the pandemic raged on, the question of whether the Olympics could happen loomed even as riders prepared to head to Tokyo, so the fact that the event even happened is noteworthy.
Not only was the event's existence commendable, but the racing was amazing. In the men's race, Tom Pidcock beat out Mathias Flueckiger by 20 seconds, taking home gold while also giving us some fodder for speculation about his prototype electronic suspension. The gold medal favorite, Mathieu van der Poel, crashed out of the race in the first lap. On the women's side, Jolanda Neff took an incredible victory over fellow Swiss riders Sina Frei and Linda Indergand, winning by over a minute while "racing on legs and heart" without a bike computer, she said.
Why it's nominated
Across the spectrum from Olympic cross country racing is Red Bull Rampage
, freeride's most prestigious event. Each year at Rampage, riders arrive in Utah ready to bring their biggest and best tricks to the unforgiving big mountain lines. This year, we saw Brandon Semenuk win the event on a single crown fork, becoming the first rider to win back-to-back Rampage titles as well as the only four-time winner.
This year's Rampage also elevated some up-and-coming riders, with first-time competitor Jaxson Riddle easily becoming a crowd favorite and taking home the Best Style Award on his home stomping grounds and Reed Boggs taking his first Rampage podium.
Kurt Sorge followed Semenuk less than one point behind in second, and Boggs rounded out the podium in third. Brage Vestavik showed immense heart and, although he crashed out on an enormous drop in practice, won the McGazza Spirit Award. Tom van Steenbergen won the Best Trick Award for a historic frontflip drop, then unfortunately hit the ground extremely hard on the next feature. We wish him all the best in his ongoing recovery. Cam Zink, who crashed hard in practice but ultimately competed and placed fourth, won the Toughness Award.
With everything that happened at Rampage this year, we can only imagine how the sport can keep pushing limits in years to come.
Why it's nominated
We knew things wouldn't be boring at the final EWS race
of the season, but we did not predict that the series would end with this much of a bang. Richie Rude and Jack Moir led the men's overall almost tied, and both were on the hot seat for the Scottish round. Then, in the prologue stage, Rude was disqualified for riding outside of the flags that marked the course, though he remained inside the course tape, and Moir was in the clear for the series win. Still, on race day, Martin Maes dominated the field and took his first win of the season after becoming a father and missing the first two races earlier this year. Shout out as well to Evan Wall of Pinkbike Academy, who took his best-ever 14th in the men's race.
The women's race was also exciting, with Bex Baraona taking her first EWS win at her home venue, but not without a strong challenge from Hattie Harnden, who battled with Baraona for the entirety of Sunday's race until Baraona decisively won the last stage. Harnden took second and Morgane Charre finished third. Melanie Pugin, who finished on five podiums this season, won the women's overall. With competition this tight, it's clear that we have entered a new chapter in women's enduro racing, and it is thrilling to watch unfold.
Why it's nominated
Similarly, we've also welcomed a new era in women's freeride. While freeride has, for essentially all of the sport's existence, remained conspicuously male-dominated, more and more events have cropped up that give female riders the opportunities to showcase their progression, and none represents that shift more than Red Bull Formation
does. The first Formation took place in 2019 with six of the best female freeriders, who proved that such an event was feasible. Some of those riders returned to the 2021 event with bigger, more ambitious goals, alongside several rookies who reminded us that the younger crop of up-and-coming riders will do bigger things than we ever could have dreamed.
Rather than simply proving it could be done, as the 2019 event did, Formation 2021 proved that it could be done huge
. Every rider did something worth commemorating. As Formation is a collaborative, rather than competitive event, each rider also helped lift the others to the new standard of women's freeride.
Why it's nominated
Rarely has an event brought as much nail-biting as the final World Cup race weekend
in Snowshoe, West Virginia. I hear everything's bigger in the USA, and that certainly goes for the racing. The World Cup downhill racers crossed the Atlantic to Snowshoe with Thibaut Daprela and Myriam Nicole sitting on top of the overall points. As Snowshoe was not only the final race weekend but also the only downhill double-header of the season, the tension was at a high point, and the two races would show us exactly which racers would crumble and which ones would rise to the top under immense pressure.
The first race went in the history books as both Vali Holl's and Reece Wilson's first elite World Cup victories. Myriam Nicole had been on a hot winning streak, but crashed in a rocky section, leaving Holl to take the win that has evaded her all season. Daprela, too, crashed when his front wheel exploded and did not finish his run, earning no points. Reece Wilson, who showed at World Champs last year that he can thrive under pressure, took the win.
Before the second race, Daprela crashed in practice and broke his ankle, leaving the overall title wide open for his closest challengers, Loris Vergier and Loic Bruni, though mathematically the title was possible for any rider in the men's top 10. The women's overall was open to any of the top six, and when Myriam Nicole crashed again in finals in the second race, it was Holl who took her second of two wins and clinched herself the season win in an impressive comeback. Vergier couldn't hold up under the pressure and put down a disappointing run, while Bruni brought his A-game and won both the race and the season.
World Cup downhill also said a bittersweet goodbye to Mick Hannah and Emilie Siegenthaler, both of whom announced their retirement from World Cup racing and put down excellent runs to cap their respective careers.
Why it's nominated
The World Cup downhill season started in Leogang this year, but it wasn't until the next race in Les Gets
that it began to feel like the season had all the momentum and excitement of pre-Covid race seasons. France will always deliver on the fanfare, and with a small army of French riders ready to podium, it was no surprise that the race energy seemed to be at an all-time high. With a tough course, shifting weather, and several riders that could come out on top in both the men's and women's races, Les Gets delivered quite the event.
Myriam Nicole dominated qualifying and set a quick pace, but crashed in her race run and still only missed the win by a hair. Vali Holl, the second-fastest qualifier, also crashed in her race run - in the last corner, no less - and finished mid-pack. It was Tahnee Seagrave, showing a clear authority and composure on the track that none of the other women could match, who took the win over Camille Balanche and Nicole.
The rain continued to blast the track for the men's race and the carnage continued. Thibaut Daprela had arrived at the venue not knowing whether he would race after breaking his nose and badly lacerating his tongue
, but he showed what he was made of when he put down a blistering run. Reece Wilson was on podium pace, but crashed massively off a jump in the final section and yardsailed spectacularly into the spectators. The track conditions deteriorated for the top 15 men, and none of the race favorites could best Daprela's time from a bit earlier in the race, and Daprela took his first elite World Cup win.
The unpredictability, drama, crashes, and victories showed us that racing is back, and it's back stronger than ever.
