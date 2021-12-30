close
2021 Pinkbike Awards: Mountain Bike of the Year Winner

Dec 30, 2021
by Mike Kazimer  


Mountain Bike of the Year Winner

The finalists for the 2021 Mountain Bike of the Year were the Trek Top Fuel, Rocky Mountain Element, Norco Range, and the Transition Spire. It's a varied batch, one that runs the gamut from bikes that could be contenders in a cross-country race to burly beasts with handling that's very, very close to that of a full blown downhill bike.

When the dust had settled, there was one bike that stood out from the rest. The winner is....





Norco Range


Norco didn't make any concessions in their quest to make the Range an absolute gravity fiend, and those efforts paid off. It's a bike with an unwavering focus on delivering stability and speed in the gnarliest terrain, with extremely well balanced geometry and a high-pivot suspension layout that allows it to make short work of the chunkiest tracks.

The Range epitomizes the trends that we saw this year in the enduro and downhill worlds, a shining example of the direction things are headed in the near future. When it comes to geometry, Norco remain at the forefront thanks to their size-specific chainstay lengths and head angles – the smaller sizes get shorter chainstays and a slightly steeper head angle in order to maintain similar handling characteristics across the board. In addition, Norco's online Ride Aligned setup guide is one of the best out there, which makes it easier for riders to get their bikes dialed in as quickly as possible.

Don't overlook the fact that the Range can be pedaled back up for another lap, either. No, it's not the lightest bike in this category, but its geometry creates a comfortable, upright position that's ideal for spinning out the miles before dropping in for another run.

At the end of the day, it's the Range's downhill performance that gave it the edge over this year's Mountain Bike of the Year contenders. We all ride for different reasons, but there's no denying that going downhill as fast as possible is one of the best aspects of mountain biking. The Norco Range doesn't seem to have a speed limit, a key factor that led to the decision to award it the 2021 Mountain Bike of the Year title.







40 Comments

  • 35 8
 The Hawaiian shirt is a dress code violation, Henry…

Be safe be well,
Incognito Robin
  • 22 0
 Norco is on fire lately! First the Sight, then the Optic and now the Range - their team designed some excellent bikes in the last couple of bikes.
  • 20 0
 Well done Norco team! Crushed it AGAIN!
  • 21 0
 Somewhere out there is some lucky soul looking contentedly at their Optic and Range leaned up together in the bike storage, a beam of warm sunlight illuminating their smug little jerk face.
  • 3 4
 You misspelled that, the name is written as Antidote Smile
  • 14 0
 What, no brass ring for the Ghost Riot?
  • 15 5
 As a Range owner, I totally agree with this selection. What a ridiculously fun bike to ride.
  • 6 1
 Heck ya it is ! Funnest bike I've had the pleasure of owning so far
  • 4 1
 It’s so god damn fast. The hype is real.
  • 1 0
 Does the lower pivot below the BB have any issues with rock strikes etc?
  • 11 2
 AWWW CRAP... I thought for sure you'd pick the other one and I just ordered...

Now I have to cancel and scramble to get a Range... $^%$%#!%$@#%$%!!!!

Smile
  • 6 0
 And just like that, my Spire will always be a little less fun. Wink
  • 5 1
 If the ultimate mountain bike is a downhill bike, and this is basically a DH bike that can climb, it makes sense to me. Good choice PB
  • 5 4
 I get it, Norco has been stepping up their game but I still find their bikes to be sloppy and heavy clunker kind of rides. They just don’t have that sharp feel you can get from so many other brands.
The lack of a refine ride feel and heavy weight is still holding them back in my personal opinion.
  • 1 0
 Pinecone…
  • 2 0
 Congrats Norfolk! The awards are always fun to watch every year; cool to see who, or what has been achieved in the past year. It’s unfortunate that we can’t hear a word Henry is saying :-/
  • 6 2
 Didn't see that one coming.
  • 12 2
 Those who rode the Range did.
  • 3 0
 Nice bike. I was a little surprised the Spire didn't take it but hats off to the team at Norco !
  • 4 0
 That is a stunning mountain bicycle.
  • 4 0
 Waiting for the comment of the year
  • 8 3
 its really not the same without waki
  • 1 0
 @adrennan: i was just wondering about him, what happened? I stopped looking at pb for awhile and on return, no more waki
  • 11 8
 So many Santa Cruz and Yeti owners are going to be crying about this.
  • 7 2
 Did yeti release a bike this year??
  • 4 2
 @GumptionZA: They released that stupidly expensive e-bike.
  • 9 3
 @Muscovir: True true, but they didn't release a mountain bike, just the moped.
  • 3 0
 @GumptionZA: To be honest I thought Yeti released the 165 this year but I may have mistaken that for when the delivery year was if you ordered it last year.


My sincerest apologies

Fatduke
  • 3 0
 Congratulations to the antidote team for designing such a good bike.
  • 2 0
 What's the Range of qualifications needed for winning best bike? Apparently high-pivot was one of them.
  • 2 0
 Should've been Greg Minnaar!
  • 1 0
 Holy Funk Norco are proper shit but dont take my word for it

www.youtube.com/watch?v=KEKl25cfBVI
  • 1 0
 Hell yes can’t wait to shred mine in the future
  • 1 0
 Does anyone have a list of all the previous winners?
  • 7 7
 Congrats to Norco, but that value on cannondale jekyll is the way to go.
  • 3 0
 Their lack of warranty support and dubious quality control makes the value that much less appealing…
  • 4 5
 Norco aRanged that nicely. Beer

Now just get back to building frames in Canada!!
  • 2 3
 Might as well just give Forbidden the award for designing the bike that Norco copied.
  • 1 0
 Oooof. Ok then
  • 1 0
 Typo… congrats Norco

Post a Comment



