2021 Pinkbike Awards: Performance of the Year Nominees

Best Performance Nominees
Every mountain bike competition is exciting to watch, all the way from the local level to the world stage, but there are some performances that just take it to the next level, making you scream at the television in the final meters or bringing a tear to your eye as an athlete crosses the finish line.
There's really nothing predictable about competition and that's part of what makes every race weekend special, especially if you're lucky enough to ever witness the magic in person surrounded by other fans who feel the same way as you do. From first time race winners to comeback kings and queens, the uncertainty of it all is what keeps us coming back for more.
The Pinkbike Performance Award goes to an exceptional performance that was either totally unexpected, record-breaking, or just resulted in more nail-biting and frenzied yelling than usual. Even if the winner didn't have an exceptional season in 2021 otherwise, people will remember this one performance and they can come away proud because of their result on this one day.
Why he's nominated
20 years have blown by since Greg Minnaar claimed his inaugural World Championships medal in Vail, Colorado, in 2001. Two entire decades. After a win in 2020 and a fourth place in Maribor earlier in the season, it's not like Minnaar winning a fourth World Championships title was an impossibility. It just didn't seem very likely. Especially after a six-year drought in World Championships hardware.
Once again, the GOAT proved everyone wrong, adding an incredible 11th World Championship medal to his collection. Not only that, but it was a gold medal and on a track where Minnaar had never won before. The conditions on the day were tricky, with overnight rain making it even harder than usual to tame the infamous Black Snake, but it was the Pietermaritzburgian, at 39 years young who set the time that no one could contend with.
Why she's nominated
Evie Richards is a favourite in every World Cup Short Track race she starts in and came ever so close to winning the first-ever XCC World Championships before being pipped at the line by Sina Frei. Two days after the defeat, the 24-year-old was on the line of the Olympic cross-country category in Val di Sole. Despite not being a favourite to win the rainbow stripes and never having won an Elite World Cup race before, Richards moved into the lead in lap 2 of the race. She never looked back from then, finishing 1:03 ahead of her closest competitor in a textbook perfect race. With her win, she became the first-ever British woman to win the World Championships.
Why he's nominated
The weekend after winning World Championships in Leogang in 2020, Reece Wilson was the top qualifier in Maribor by nearly three seconds and one of the favourites for the win. After a crash in training however, he was unable to take the start and his season ended before he had the chance to prove to everyone that his win was no fluke.
At the first race of the season in 2021, Wilson showed up with a strong fourth place finish and it looked like he might be on track to win a race in the rainbow jersey in Les Gets until a horrific crash
in finals set him back. A 15th place in Val di Sole had Reece Wilson passing the rainbow stripes on to Greg Minnaar, but he was able to finish off the season strong with a World Cup win in Snowshoe, West Virginia. It was a roller-coaster of a run, with Wilson leading by a second before losing his entire advantage to Loic Bruni between splits 3 and 4. With a phenomenal finish, the Scotsman was able to cross the line 0.032 ahead of Bruni and take his first World Cup win.
Why he's nominated
With wins in 2008, 2016, 2019, Brandon Semenuk was undeniably the favourite at Red Bull Rampage this year. As the winner in 2019, Semenuk was the last rider to drop into his first run, a run that ended up being marred by a crash. Semenuk headed straight back to the top of the mountain for redemption and was the first ride to drop into the second run. His clean top-to-bottom second run complete with steep high-speed chutes, a tailwhip off a massive flat drop and a backflip tailwhip scored him an 89. The Canadian then waited anxiously in the finish line corral for the rest of the competitors to come down before being crowned the 2021 Red Bull champion. His win makes him the only ever four-time Red Bull Rampage winner as well as the only back-to-back Rampage winner.
Why he's nominated
Christopher Blevins took the win in the Short Track at the Val di Sole World Championships and then followed up that success in the longer distance, with a win at the final World Cup XC race of the season in Snowshoe, West Virginia. Blevins is only in his first year in the Elite category and so it was exceptional to see him win his first ever World Cup on home soil. The race came down to a nail-biting final lap where smart tactics saw Blevins finishing 9 seconds ahead of second place finisher Vlad Dascalu.
The US held the first ever World Champs in Durango, Colorado, which is where Blevins is based, in 1990, but American cross-country riders haven't seen much success on the world stage in recent years. In fact, with this win Blevins becomes the first male US rider to win a World Cup XCO race since 1994.
