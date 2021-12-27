close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

2021 Pinkbike Awards: Performance Of The Year Winner

Dec 27, 2021
by Sarah Moore  


Performance of the Year Winner


2021's Performance of the Year nominees include Greg Minnaar for winning a fourth DH World Championships title in Val di Sole, Evie Richards for winning XC World Championships before winning an Elite XC World Cup, Reece Wilson for taking the Snowshoe World Cup DH win almost a year after his World Championships win, Brandon Semenuk for winning Rampage for a record-breaking fourth time, and Christopher Blevins for taking his first ever World Cup win on American soil in his first year Elite. But there can only be one winner and this year's winner is...



He was patient and it paid off big time. Chris Blevins pushed the front into making mistakes. His late attack was perfectly timed.
Christopher Blevins


Christopher Blevins took the win in the Short Track at the Val di Sole World Championships, but a win in quick and tactical Short Track doesn't make you a favourite in the longer distance Olympic cross-country even by any means.

Blevins' best race result of the season before Snowshoe in the longer-distance event was a 13th place at the season opener in Albstadt, and the last time he'd competed in a world-level XCO race three weeks prior, he finished in 18th place. The previous time he'd taken the start at a World Cup race, he'd finished 30th. If you were a betting person, chances are you wouldn't be putting money on the young American from Durango, Colorado.


Nino Schurter lurking in behind Luca Braidot.
Blevins stayed right on the wheel of the top couple of riders, without wasting energy taking the lead.

Lining up on the front line after a fourth place in the Friday night Short Track race, Blevins was ranked 23rd overall in the World Cup XC series, a respectable ranking for a first-year Elite rider. But Blevins soon found himself battling in the top five throughout the seven-lap course alongside Nino Schurter, Henrique Avancini, Vlad Dascalu, Ondrej Cink, and Luca Braidot. With six riders in the lead, it was certain that someone wouldn't be making the final World Cup podium of the year, but who was going to be the one to drop off the high pace first?

Schurter started testing the pack with attack after attack as the final lap began, looking strong enough to finally take that record-breaking 33rd World Cup win to beat Julien Absalon's record before Braidot took the lead towards the end of the last lap, no doubt looking for his first World Cup win. Blevins stayed right on the wheel of the top couple of riders, without wasting energy taking the lead. It was Schurter who took the lead and helped Dascalu and Blevins distance the larger pack, neither of whom had ever won a World Cup race in the Elite category.

Then, on the last climb of the course, Blevins made his attack, taking the lead for the first time and riding away to take a 9-second win. Christopher Blevins in only in his first year in the Elite category took his first ever World Cup on home soil.


bigquotesI'd be lying of if I said I expected anything close to this, or even really dreamed of it. It just shows there's so much magic in sport, regardless of what it is. This is everything to me. To do it with my family, all the USA fans, and obviously in the USA. I'm over the moon."Christopher Blevins


How big of a deal is this win? Well, to put it in perspective, the US held the first ever World Champs in Durango, Colorado in 1990, but American cross-country riders haven't seen much success on the world stage in recent years. In fact, with this win Blevins becomes the first male US rider to win a World Cup XCO race since Tinker Juarez in 1994. If you want to feel old, this means an American man had never won a World Cup XC race in Christopher Blevins' lifetime.

bigquotesWe'll make it a winning streak from now on. It's so much bigger than me. There's so much work that's gone into mountain biking in the US, the women are well on the way and us men are finally catching up.Christopher Blevins


An unexpected win such as this is why we love racing so much. The race exceeded everyone's expectations, including Blevins' own and set a new benchmark for American riders.


You couldn t write this... Christopher Blevins takes the win in Snowshoe much to the delight of the home crowd.
A first XC World Cup win for Christopher Blevins on American soil.
Christopher Blevins does the business on home soil. Vlad Dascalu Ondrej Cink Nino Schurter and Luca Braidot rounded out the podium.
A podium no one would have placed odds on before the race.




You can watch the replay of the event here.




Posted In:
Racing and Events Pinkbike Awards


Must Read This Week
Inner Bar Ends Banned & Other UCI Rule Changes for 2022
80957 views
British Rider Needed 17 Stitches After Hitting Barbed Wire Trail Trap
75868 views
13 Things I Loved In 2021: Brian Park
55143 views
Enter to Win A Specialized Stumpjumper Evo Pro Bike - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
48793 views
2021 Pinkbike Awards: Mountain Bike of the Year Nominees
46724 views
10 Products I Loved in 2021: Alicia Leggett
43315 views
Video: 6 Aggressive Trail Bikes Ridden & Rated - Field Test Roundtable
41931 views
Introducing the FREE Grim Donut Video Game feat. Mike Levy (Sorry)
41366 views

14 Comments

  • 17 0
 He won because he was the first American to win in 30 odd years - and get a win in America?

I mean it's a hugely impressive achievement, they all are -but Greg winning world championships almost 20 years apart at 39...
  • 5 0
 I agree. Minnaar should have won it.
  • 2 0
 With their logic you could also argue that Richards' win as the first British rider ever to win an XC World Championship and the first woman to win a World Cup she'd have been a more worthy winner...
  • 2 0
 @korev: don’t forget Annie Last here. She won a WC in Lenzerheide a few years ago.
  • 9 0
 Neff and Pidock not even mentioned, exceptional winners on the biggest stage of all.
  • 1 0
 I already wrote it under the nomination article. You could’ve nominated the whole Swiss team for a clean sweep at the Olympics. They forgot about quite a few performances here…
  • 2 0
 Can trinity and Santa Cruz please have a little meeting and agree on different jerseys for next year? I got confused a few times this season.
  • 4 0
 Mericaaa
  • 1 0
 Yeah Blevins! Anyone know if he's planning on racing all the world cups this season? I sure hope he is!
  • 1 0
 What? Neff and Shurter way over!
  • 2 0
 #minaargotrobbed
  • 2 0
 Is this a joke?
  • 2 0
 #ToriGotRobbed
  • 1 0
 Ja, so gaan dit...

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008885
Mobile Version of Website