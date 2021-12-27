2021 Pinkbike Awards: Performance Of The Year Winner

Performance of the Year Winner
2021's Performance of the Year nominees
include Greg Minnaar for winning a fourth DH World Championships title in Val di Sole, Evie Richards for winning XC World Championships before winning an Elite XC World Cup, Reece Wilson for taking the Snowshoe World Cup DH win almost a year after his World Championships win, Brandon Semenuk for winning Rampage for a record-breaking fourth time, and Christopher Blevins for taking his first ever World Cup win on American soil in his first year Elite. But there can only be one winner and this year's winner is...
Christopher Blevins took the win in the Short Track at the Val di Sole World Championships, but a win in quick and tactical Short Track doesn't make you a favourite in the longer distance Olympic cross-country even by any means.
Blevins' best race result of the season before Snowshoe in the longer-distance event was a 13th place at the season opener in Albstadt, and the last time he'd competed in a world-level XCO race three weeks prior, he finished in 18th place. The previous time he'd taken the start at a World Cup race, he'd finished 30th. If you were a betting person, chances are you wouldn't be putting money on the young American from Durango, Colorado.
Lining up on the front line after a fourth place in the Friday night Short Track race, Blevins was ranked 23rd overall in the World Cup XC series, a respectable ranking for a first-year Elite rider. But Blevins soon found himself battling in the top five throughout the seven-lap course alongside Nino Schurter, Henrique Avancini, Vlad Dascalu, Ondrej Cink, and Luca Braidot. With six riders in the lead, it was certain that someone wouldn't be making the final World Cup podium of the year, but who was going to be the one to drop off the high pace first?
Schurter started testing the pack with attack after attack as the final lap began, looking strong enough to finally take that record-breaking 33rd World Cup win to beat Julien Absalon's record before Braidot took the lead towards the end of the last lap, no doubt looking for his first World Cup win. Blevins stayed right on the wheel of the top couple of riders, without wasting energy taking the lead. It was Schurter who took the lead and helped Dascalu and Blevins distance the larger pack, neither of whom had ever won a World Cup race in the Elite category.
Then, on the last climb of the course, Blevins made his attack, taking the lead for the first time and riding away to take a 9-second win. Christopher Blevins in only in his first year in the Elite category took his first ever World Cup on home soil.
|I'd be lying of if I said I expected anything close to this, or even really dreamed of it. It just shows there's so much magic in sport, regardless of what it is. This is everything to me. To do it with my family, all the USA fans, and obviously in the USA. I'm over the moon."—Christopher Blevins
How big of a deal is this win? Well, to put it in perspective, the US held the first ever World Champs in Durango, Colorado in 1990, but American cross-country riders haven't seen much success on the world stage in recent years. In fact, with this win Blevins becomes the first male US rider to win a World Cup XCO race since Tinker Juarez in 1994. If you want to feel old, this means an American man had never won a World Cup XC race in Christopher Blevins' lifetime.
|We'll make it a winning streak from now on. It's so much bigger than me. There's so much work that's gone into mountain biking in the US, the women are well on the way and us men are finally catching up.—Christopher Blevins
An unexpected win such as this is why we love racing so much. The race exceeded everyone's expectations, including Blevins' own and set a new benchmark for American riders.
I mean it's a hugely impressive achievement, they all are -but Greg winning world championships almost 20 years apart at 39...
