2021 Pinkbike Awards: Product of the Year Winner

Mountain Bike Product of the Year Winner

DT Swiss EX1700 Wheelset

The EX1700 aims to be the wheels that we would custom build... only it saves us the trouble. It features DT's 350 hub mated to the EX511 rim, all strung together by Competition spokes and Squorx nipples and washers.There are some parts on a bike that you want to constantly get reminded of how good they are - be it your suspension or the geometry of your frame. However, other parts you want to put on and then completely forget about. The EX1700 wheels are in the latter category. They stood up to months of abuse in the alps under tech editor Dan Roberts. Here's what he had to say about them -They're not a value product by any means but compared to the dizzying heights of some wheels, particularly those with carbon rims, they don't represent bad value, especially considering the performance on hand. They come in at under 2 kg, which is about right for an enduro wheelset, and when you factor in the ease of service of DT hubs you've got a set of wheels that is good enough to take from bike to bike should you need to.