2021 Pinkbike Awards: Product of the Year Winner

Mountain Bike Product of the Year WinnerThe finalists for the 2021 Product of the Year were the Specialized 2FO Roost shoes, SRAM HS2 brake rotors, the 100% Aircraft 2 helmet, and the DT Swiss EX1700 wheelset. It's a varied bunch. All of these parts stood out in their own way. However, there could only be one winner...
DT Swiss EX1700 Wheelset
The EX1700 aims to be the wheels that we would custom build... only it saves us the trouble. It features DT's 350 hub mated to the EX511 rim, all strung together by Competition spokes and Squorx nipples and washers.
There are some parts on a bike that you want to constantly get reminded of how good they are - be it your suspension or the geometry of your frame. However, other parts you want to put on and then completely forget about. The EX1700 wheels are in the latter category. They stood up to months of abuse in the alps under tech editor Dan Roberts. Here's what he had to say about them - "Put simply, they just work, ride after ride, are easy to work on and are actually the same wheels that many of us, Pinkbike editors and industry riders, would build up if we had the choice. That says a lot about DT Swiss' individual components but in particular these EX 1700 wheels." and it sums it up perfectly. Most of us have had time on this wheelset at some point in the year and they've proven to be a reliable and no-nonsense choice."
They're not a value product by any means but compared to the dizzying heights of some wheels, particularly those with carbon rims, they don't represent bad value, especially considering the performance on hand. They come in at under 2 kg, which is about right for an enduro wheelset, and when you factor in the ease of service of DT hubs you've got a set of wheels that is good enough to take from bike to bike should you need to.
That said, if you know how to build your own wheels, you can put together the same wheelset for a little less money.
