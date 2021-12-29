2021 Pinkbike Awards: Suspension Product of the Year Winner

SUSPENSION PRODUCT OF THE YEAR



Fox 34 Grip2



Enduro performance in a lightweight package that blends categories







Over the last twelve months, I've talked with a plenty of riders about their setups and noticed a trend at the trailheads: not everyone wanted or needed an enduro bike as their main ride. This has allowed for a resurgence of dependable "ready for anything" style backcountry bikes that can rally in almost any environment. Fox has tapped into the perfect trifecta of forks that promotes this style of riding with their 34 model. They've managed to build a moderately stiff chassis that is also lightweight, but most importantly uses a damper that performs at downhill race levels. Trails that are split 50/50 between climbing and descending is where the 34 makes the most sense and there were plenty of rides where the lighter fork provided enough positive feedback, but gobs of control. Lycra is still kept in the closet, but there's no needless head-slapping hucks going down either. This is a fork for any mountain, all of the time.



Travel on the 34 can range from 120-140mm to transform downcountry bikes into singletrack shredders without taking away all of their pep. Clocking in at 1820-grams, the new chassis design bridges the gap between its beefier 36 and downcountry 34 Step-cast siblings. Fox narrowed the width of the crown to further reduce weight and the lowers follow the shape of the 36 and 38 models with a rounded arch to optimize the strength to weight ratio. Features found on those two enduro forks, like the floating axle and air pressure relief buttons, are left off the 34's specs in the name of lowering mass. Yes, the 36 is more robust, but it's also 240-grams heavier and unless you're sending huge gap jumps or plunging down fall line descents regularly, the 34 is up to the task.



Last year saw the Ohlins DH38 M.1 surpass the battle of burly single crown forks, but 2021 unveiled a mixed bag between classic product overhauls and electronic gizmos finding their way onto suspension components.Pinkbike's Suspension Product of the Year is focused explicitly around stand out performance, not affordability - we have another category for those products. Suspension can be an enigma to tune. Ease of setup plays a part in our round table decision making, as does reliability.The 2021 Suspension Product of the Year nominees includes the Fox 34 Grip2 fork, the Manitou Dorado Pro fork, Cane Creek's Kitsuma rear shock, and the electronically controlled RockShox Flight Attendant suspension system.Undoubtedly, the largest contributing factor to why the 34 has clawed its way back onto more trail bikes is not just the weight, but Fox's favorable Grip2 damper. Exceptional compliance and traction provide support under large, repeated compressions compared to the long standing FIT4 damper, which is best reserved for XC-race applications with its lockout feature. That Grip2 cartridge offers high and low speed adjustments for both compression and rebound adjustments - something previously reserved for only the big hitter forks; the 36, 38, and 40 models. A comfortable ride is a no-brainer to find on the 34 with help from the Fox setup guide, adding to the fact that the Grip2 damper has been available for a few years now.This is all well and true, but why didn't the clever electronically controlled Flight Attendant get the nod for Suspension Product of the Year? We're all for better performing bikes, but that's exactly what you need to acquire to get your hands on the Flight Attendant - a complete bike, which we all know are hard to come by these days. And a specific one at that, because there are rear shock fit constraints. This adds another layer to the involvement before we get into the app setup, phone pairing, batteries, and tiny motors. Sure it does exactly what it says in the marketing videos, but it's a bit like Jeremey Clarkson finding the "launch mode" in a super car - complex and over the top, some might say.Functionality and workmanship are what the Fox 34 boast loudly. It comes back to that balance of performance to weight. When paired with geometry that match the 34's capabilities, short travel bikes can tackle more of the mountain without wheezing for air on the way up or puckered on previously questionable descents. I don't think it's out of line to say this fork is a driving factor for "trail" becoming the new "enduro" craze.