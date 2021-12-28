close
2021 Pinkbike Awards: Value Bike of the Year Winner

Dec 28, 2021
by Mike Levy  


Value Mountain Bike Product of the Year Winner

The finalists for the 2021 Value Mountain bike of the Year were the Devinci Marshal, Ibis Ripley AF, BMC Twostroke AL One, and the Polygon Siskiu T8 were all at the 2021 Value Bike Field Trip series, while Kazimer spend time on Vitus' Escarpe earlier in 2021, and all five are our nominees for Value Mountain Bike of the Year.



Ibis Ripley AF

Riders who have efficiency and nimbleness at the top of their list of wants have long been fan of Ibis' 120mm-travel Ripley for exactly those reasons. Thanks to its dw-link suspesnion layout, which delivers relatively high anti-squat percentages, all four previous generations of the Ripley have been able to cover ground in a way that bloated trail bikes can only dream of. Unfortunately for those who can't or don't want to spend big bucks, the Ripley had always been made of carbon and not exactly inexpensive.

Ibis Ripley. 2021 Field Trip. Photo Tom Richards

Ibis Ripley. Field Trip 2021. Photo by Tom Richards
Ibis Ripley. Field Trip 2021. Photo by Tom Richards


That is, until this year. For 2021, Ibis released the fifth-generation Ripley in aluminum and with revised geometry that makes it more capable on challenging terrain. Okay, $3,199 USD isn't exactly a small amount of money, but you're getting a Deore drivetrain and dw-link suspension with important bits from Fox, whereas the carbon Ripley starts at $5,099 USD with Deore and a Fox Factory fork and shock. If you want just a frame, the carbon version will set you back $3,199 USD, which is the same price as the entire aluminum bike. Not only that, the aluminum Ripley is a degree slacker up front, sitting at 65.5 degrees with a 130mm fork instead of the carbon bike’s 66.5 front end, which definitely isn't a bad thing.




Posted In:
Reviews and Tech


29 Comments

  • 10 1
 I have to say, this is a well deserved award! Awesome job Ibis!
  • 9 2
 Good choice. Only fly in this ointment?

Ripmo is nearly as good on flat and uphill terrain and better on the downs.
  • 10 0
 but didnt come out in 2021?
  • 4 0
 Having both in carbon, the Ripley is waaay more efficient IME.
  • 4 0
 I wonder how close this was for the judges. Polygon and Vitus definitely won in terms of parts specced for the money. I guess braking performance and suspension system efficiency punch more weight compared to groupsets value according to the judges.
  • 5 0
 still say it looks better with a straight top tube www.pinkbike.com/photo/20600723
  • 2 0
 Absolutely!! Ibis bikes are flowy fir the sake of being flowy...
  • 1 0
 that picture just makes me sad at how cool that bike could look...
  • 2 0
 $3399 now. That's for the Deore version. Looks like when it was reviewed it was $2999 for the SLX. Got to love the recent inflation. :headsmash: Still this is a perfect bike for many, many riders. It's on the short list for my wife who needs a good mountain bike for when she can't ride her Spectral:on
  • 1 0
 I'm guessing this rode quite a bit better than the Polygon because the Siskiu definitely has better value on paper. Also, for the record... this still costs more than the elusive Status..... that comes with a dpx2 and code brakes.
  • 3 0
 Can we pause and ponder on this for a second- a freaking IBIS wins value bike of the year (and justifiably so). Crazy times, seriously!
  • 1 1
 Hm. I guess they didn't want Vitus to win a repeat and Polygon to get a dub just on value alone. I know the brakes are kinda soft but I don't think they are 'paying 1000 more is a better deal' soft. It's getting to the point I need to try this linkage with its cult-like following. Even if it is the best thing since sliced bread, I'm not sure if 3k+ for Deore drivetrain and 2 pot brakes is "the best value in 2021". I guess if you view it as a long term upgrade platform? But out the box the value is good, not great. Or maybe great, not award winning.

And I won't even mention hardtails because Vitus specs some awesome stuff when you forego the rear shock. 2200 for XT/SLX drivetrain and SLX brakes (4 pot metallic out the box? yes plz). All with that same Fox 34 fork. Maybe it didn't have a review and they only chose from reviews? Anybody wanna let me test their Ibis? I'm just in north orange county Smile
  • 4 1
 It even looks quite cheap.
  • 3 0
 Value AF of the year.
  • 1 0
 @mikelevy There is a piece of dust or paper, I don't know what, on your jacket in the upper right. I kept staring at it.
  • 2 0
 No pants and a can of Monster. Going to be a great video.
  • 1 0
 Isn't that the tattoo that chicks get?
  • 1 0
 Levy's suit was on sale, 50% off. I'll see myself out.
  • 1 0
 Let my Ibis do the job.
