close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

2021 Pinkbike Awards: Value Mountain Bike of the Year Nominees

Dec 22, 2021
by Mike Levy  


Value Mountain Bike of the Year Nominees


If you're into cars, you might like videos of the latest million dollar exotic being flung around the track sideways before keenly listening to the reviewer go on about interior fabrics and the fact that you have a 220-degree blind spot behind you. If you're into history, you might read about Egypt, Rome, or maybe you daydream of Sumer and theories of the Anunnaki. If food is more your thing, maybe you never miss a Top Chef and your dreams include a $20,000 Bertazzoni gas range to make your grilled cheeses. But here in the real world, most of our cars are rusty, we're probably not going to the Middle East anytime soon, and I certainly don't need an expensive stove to burn yet another grilled cheese for the three hundredth time.

Pricey bikes are interesting, sure, but we all know that you definitely don't need a $10,000 carbon fiber something or other to have fun. Just the opposite, actually, with brands now offering an incredible amount of capability in packages that cost a third (or less) of the high-end versions but, in many cases, offer 95-percent of the performance. The Devinci Marshal, Ibis Ripley AF, BMC Twostroke AL One, and the Polygon Siskiu T8 were all at the 2021 Value Bike Field Trip series, while Kazimer spend time on Vitus' Escarpe earlier in 2021, and all five are our nominees for Value Mountain Bike of the Year.

Which one makes the most sense to you?





Devinci Marshall. 2021 Field Trip. Photo Tom Richards
Devinci Marshall
$2,299 USD


Why it's nominated

The Devinci Marshall 29 Deore 12S is an aluminum trail bike with 130mm of travel, a 140mm fork, and a $2,299 USD price tag despite being welded in Devinci's factory just north of Quebec City. Its Canadian DNA might be important to some of us, but that wouldn't matter if the bike didn't perform well. Thankfully, the Marshall is an easy to ride and versatile machine that should feel at home on all sorts of terrain; its decent pedaling manners hide its weight and makes of the most of tame singletrack, while the Split Pivot rear-suspension impresses on the descents as well.

No, it's not the quickest of the bunch on the climbs or downhills, but you can think of the Marshall as more of a sturdy all-rounder on a budget than a value-minded specialist.

FULL REVIEW





Ibis Ripley. 2021 Field Trip. Photo Tom Richards
Ibis Ripley AF
$2,999 USD


Why it's nominated

The Ripley isn't a new name, but this is an entirely new bike for 2021. Ibis' 120mm-travel trail bike had always been a fleet-footed machine for people who like to pedal hard, like low weight, and like carbon fiber. Now, the new aluminum AF version costs less while weighing more, but still manages to hold onto the efficient, precise nature that the pricier carbon models have always been known for. There's also a revised dw-link suspension layout designed to improve frame rigidity, as well as chain guide tabs and all the other must-haves, but it's the longer, slacker geometry that's by far most important - it's a full degree more relaxed than the carbon bike.

The result on the trail is a bike that still rewards your pedaling efforts, but is also more rewarding on challenging descents while costing less.

FULL REVIEW





Vitus Escarpe 2021 review
Vitus Escarpe 29 CRX
$4,200 USD


Why it's nominated

Yes, $4,200 USD is a lot of money, no matter how you slice it, but Vitus manages to pack a hell of a punch into the Escarpe 29 CRX's price tag. No doubt aided by their consumer-direct sales model, you're getting a new carbon front triangle, a Factory-level Fox 36 fork and DPS shock, Shimano's XT 12-speed drivetrain and brakes, a set of DT Swiss XM1700 wheels, and even a Maxxis Assegai / Dissector tire combo that probably should all add up to more than what Vitus are asking for the rather good looking Escarpe.

More importantly than all that, Kazimer liked how it performed on the trail, saying that it "... offers a price to performance ratio that's tough to beat, with trail manners that make it a worthy option for a vast array of riding locations.''

FULL REVIEW





2021 BMC Two Stroke AL ONE. Photo Tom Richards
BMC Twostroke AL One
$1,599 USD


Why it's nominated

One of the best ways to save more than a few bucks on your new mountain bike is to find one that swaps the rear shock for a lower price tag, much like BMC's new Twostroke hardtail. Designed to be an entry into cross-country riding and racing, the aluminum Twostroke frame sports a bunch of interesting details and looks fast standing still. More notably, while it might be aluminum rather than carbon, the frame is more than nice enough to be home for your lighter (and more expensive) upgrades if and when you get bit by the cross-country racing bug. And sure, the geometry doesn't look all that aggressive next to something intended for spicier trails, but the Twostroke is actually longer and slacker than many other race-oriented bikes on the market.

While it's obviously not for trail riders who like to test themselves on sketchy terrain, the Twostroke might be an excellent gateway into your future as a cross-country racer.

FULL REVIEW





Polygon Siskiu T8. Value Bikes Field Trip 2021. Photo by Tom Richards
Polygon Siskiu T8
$2,369 USD


Why it's nominated

It's always nice when your relatively inexpensive mountain bike looks like it costs far more than it actually does, which is the case with Polygon's $2,369 USD Siskiu T8. No doubt helped by the sharp-looking purple, black, and sparkle paint job, I'd argue that the aluminum Siskiu manages exactly that while also offering some impressive performance on the trail. The geometry numbers are in the ballpark of what you'd want to see for a trail bike, but it's the active suspension that seems to set the Polygon apart from some others at this price point. Once you get the climb behind you, the fork and rear suspension smooth out roots, rocks, and everything else better than anything at this price point should be capable of.

The original review was titled 'Polygon's $2,369 Siskiu Fools You Into Thinking It's Pricier,' which pretty much sums up everything you need to know about this bike.

FULL REVIEW






Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Pinkbike Awards


Must Read This Week
British Rider Needed 17 Stitches After Hitting Barbed Wire Trail Trap
66973 views
Field Test: 2022 Scor 4060 ST - Fast & Filthy
45753 views
Inner Bar Ends Banned & Other UCI Rule Changes for 2022
40778 views
10 Products I Loved in 2021: Alicia Leggett
40407 views
Video: 6 Aggressive Trail Bikes Ridden & Rated - Field Test Roundtable
39015 views
Shimano Granted Another FCC Wireless Approval for Derailleur & Control
38623 views
Slack Randoms: A Braking Bump Machine, Freestyle Death Diving & Carbon Frame Production
38148 views
DT Swiss Acquires Trickstuff
36624 views

109 Comments

  • 142 6
 Hey Pinkbike, you don’t HAVE to use white letters just for the sake of consistency. The Vitus could have used a touch off black. Don’t be scared of diversity.
  • 226 0
 Where's that? I can't see it.
  • 10 120
flag privateer-wheels (2 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 @mikelevy: that's the point I think, no one can see it! I suspect he is talking about the Virus Escarpe, where the name of the bike is in the whitest part of the image, up in the clouds.
  • 98 1
 @privateer-wheels: woosh
  • 71 0
 @steflund: Aye. Woosh indeed.
  • 17 1
 @steflund: the brightness of my screen is turned up so high I literally couldn't see it! Figured Mike may have been literal! I see now...the cheeky joke, was lost on me much like the text I couldn't see in that image Wink
  • 3 44
flag aelazenby (2 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 @privateer-wheels: Woosh
  • 38 2
 @aelazenby: Original! You come up with that yourself?
  • 2 1
 Everyone's afraid of an "old old wooden ship"
  • 3 16
flag speed10 (1 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 @privateer-wheels: whoosh
  • 19 3
 @speed10: you shit-biters are out in full force today hey? I'll see you below the threshold in no time I'm sure.

My man @steflund got me good. Just give him an upvote for beating you to the punch. No need to bite his shit.
  • 1 12
flag oneheckler (1 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 @privateer-wheels: yes it’s obvious ,cut the crap mike ,just don’t ,it is obvious ,maybe a mistake (and then goes the sorry game€ ,this bike and all the things are getting to stupid to address ,the corporations are really getting on the move ,hey hackers just shut the f*ck all off for 1 year
  • 1 1
 @privateer-wheels: Thanks for the chuckle. Can’t wait to use that at work today: «Merry Christmas, shit-biters!»
  • 1 0
 A slight drop shadow or a gradient over the image would also have done the trick.
  • 45 7
 Everyone in a shop knows the specialized status holds this award. It's a shame it's not nominated
  • 41 2
 Probably because it doesn't technically exist in the USA according to Specialized
  • 9 1
 You mean the bike it´s mother just let it go with a river stream? How many they made of these? Ten pieces?
  • 11 0
 The bike that shall not be named.
  • 8 0
 @withdignityifnotalacrity: Note to self, trademark Voldemort bike inc.
  • 15 0
 1. Wasn't launched in 2021 2. Wasn't technically launched at all 3. Doesn't even exist in most markets
  • 3 0
 Agreed. Except that shops are charging whatever they want for the Status and it’s impossible to determine value when there’s no consensus on price.
  • 35 3
 You spelled BMC Two Stroke wrong. It is spelled:
M-i-k-e B-e-a-r
  • 27 1
 No bike with a Rockshox 35 Silver/Gold should be considered "best value" bike unless they're given for free. That fork is the absolute worst garbage fork ever made (in relative terms and I am a RS fanboi... ask all my friends... lol!).
  • 5 0
 I could not agree more. The 35 should never have been made. I peeled the decals off of my silver in silent protest because it has zero strengths.
  • 8 1
 @microfiz the gold is not actually that bad. Not as stiff as a pike and the damping circuit isn't awesome, but for an entry level fork it is hard to beat.
  • 1 0
 @kingdrew: I wish I could agree with you but my personal experience says otherwise. It wasn't the damping circuit but how much stiction the fork had... I tore into it several times already but it only made it marginally better. There's a long thread on mtbr on it (what people did too to make it work... so much machining had to be done because the threads aren't comaptible with Revelation/Pike/Lyrik.
  • 16 0
 Marshall! Don't think a lot of people could ask for a better first FS bike. Of these options, it's probably the best way to figure out what you're looking for when you go to spend more in the future. Or, it's good enough to keep for a very long time.
  • 6 0
 Devinci nailed it!
  • 2 0
 I have a Troy so I'm biased, but I really like how Devinci doesn't skimp on some of the smaller details. Lots of companies will have lesser brakesets, rotors, shocks, and rubber at that pricepoint.
  • 16 1
 Polygon hands down. Easy.
  • 4 0
 With a careful few upgrades I've been incredibly happy with mine. Looks fantastic and the suspension is really great.
  • 2 0
 @BarryWalstead: What did you upgrade? Pads, rotors, seat?
  • 5 0
 @ABhardtail: I upsized the front rotor to 200, and upgraded them to ice tech rotors and added ceramic pads from MTX Braking.
It adds up to really fantastic power and modulation at a lot less cost than a new brake system. A pleasant side effect is that the ceramic pads are much, much quieter than metal with at least equal power.

I also added a chain dampener from STFU (I really like a quiet bike of you couldn't guess).

And then the usual suspension tuning; I went up to a 0.8 spacer from the 0.4 stock in the shock, and added three spacers in the fork to get the appropriate sag and have good resistance to premature bottom out.
I weigh 170lbs geared up fyi.

And although the stock saddle and grips are certainly usable I went with Raceface Grippler in size large, and a SQLab 60X active saddle. Both have really improved my comfort.
All in all its been a fairly moderate outlay for noticeable performance improvements and solved any of the issues I had.

The only other thing I'm considering is higher rise bars as it feels a little low on flatter sections. But that's for next season if at all.
  • 2 0
 @BarryWalstead: I got a T8 this year, very happy with it. I got a riser bar and have volume spacers on order. Also switched out rear tyre for Maxxiss Aggressor. Was thinking about improving brakes next year, I might just copy what you did.
  • 1 0
 @BarryWalstead: Thanks for the description, sounds like a sorted bike! I may also copy your brake solution on the T8 that's coming for the missus.
  • 1 0
 @ABhardtail: thanks! I'm very happy with the performance and for the $$$$ I don't think you can beat it.
So I got my wife a T7 and as she's a beginner I have not done anything to power up the brakes as she's still learning brake modulation. Although this next season I'll upgrade her pads to ceramic, which MTX assures me are fine for the 'resin only' rotors.

Just something to keep in mind.
  • 1 0
 @BarryWalstead: oh, that's good to know. I was expecting to have to replace the rotors but with ceramic pads maybe that's not necessary.
  • 15 2
 Ibis and Polygon for win, spec geo, price
  • 2 0
 been rocking my Polygon T8 27,5 and it rips, moved from a Reign 0 and I couldn't be happier, the suspension performs so much better and the geo is spot on, cheers
  • 10 0
 The Vitus Escarpe also won trail bike of the year in MBR....so its the real deal and not just because of its price. Showing the other brands it means business. Big things for that brand in the next few years I reckon
  • 9 1
 My 2007 SX Trail II was $3000 - Fox 36/Vanilla shock, DT wheels, mid level SRAM spec. Compounded at 3% annual inflation that's $4500 today.

While the prices sting to read these days and feel insane, they're not ALL out to lunch.
  • 2 2
 What year this happened?
  • 8 2
 That's a 50% increase. Have avg wages gone up 50% since 2007?
  • 2 0
 @Jimmy0: wages dont go up with inflation unfortunately...
  • 1 0
 @dhagz: unionize.
  • 1 0
 @dhagz: Totally, and this is a problem.

People just think that bikes keep going up and up without any sort of context - myself included - but when you factor in inflation some mid range bike pricing is actually relatively strong value to decades ago... then factor in the quality of the parts. And on the top end spec, yeah prices seem outrageous, but again when you factor in inflation and new tech it isn't actually that insane... but something about 10k, 12k bikes just feels wrong to an old guy like me
  • 1 0
 @charliewentoutside: im in a union and we are still under inlation rate with our last pay raise. Shitty but oh well
  • 1 0
 @pourquois-pas: id buy a 10,000+ bike after a few years and ride an "dated" bike...
  • 6 0
 My vote goes to Polygon. It would be one thing if they specced it that way but flubbed the frame/ride. But the way this bike performs and for for the price paid is outstanding. Absolutely love the Marshall as well, would love to try it. Vitus is tremendous. Would love to try the Ibis for a pedal-heavy ride, but not really the bike or price I'm most excited about it.

Whatever happened to the Calibre Bossnut? They should team up with Mike Bear and take over the US/CA market...
  • 2 0
 Maybe Calibre doesn't want to compete over here against their own frame manufacturer
  • 1 0
 @ABhardtail: I mean they are clearly doing a different price point/business model. Who is their manufacturer and why would it be a detrimental conflict? CRC does Vitus, Nukeproof, and Ragley and people love all of those bikes.
  • 2 0
 @lepigpen: I think it's Polygon!
  • 6 0
 The Vitus looks like a great option for privateers that want to compete at a high level without going entirely broke
  • 1 0
 You can buy Vitus, and a frame of your "dream" (for example SC Hightower or Stumpy Evo Carbon/Alloy), put parts from Vitus to the frame, sell Vitus frame and save around $1000, compared to buying similar speced bike from the "dream" frame manufacturer.
  • 4 0
 @wyric: I don't think you can actually buy the vitus at all, though.
  • 3 1
 No Rocky Mountain Growler 40? No trail hardtails at all? Full suspension bikes are so much better than they were 10 years ago, but if cost of ownership is part of the value equation a solid trail hardtail is a great option for a lot of riders.
  • 2 0
 Yea, agreed. I bought my teenage sons RM Growlers as they grew out of their old bikes. The complete bikes are half the cost of a carbon full suspension frame. With the geo, big fork and fat tires, they are all the bike they need right now and more fun than an xc hardtail.
  • 3 0
 Also agreed. At some point you're better off getting a good hardtail with better parts than an entry-level full suspension that is going to fall apart. I looked hard at the Growlers and Norco hardtails, but ended up going with the Commencal Meta HT. All amazingly capable bikes. I think a lot of riders remember their last hardtail (from 20 years ago, with twitchy geometry, garbage brakes, noodle forks, and 2.0 tires) and dismiss the current ones without giving them a chance...but they're missing out.
  • 5 0
 Outlining white words with black makes them readable on any background.
  • 4 0
 The status would be a good fit but it completely vanished from the internet without a trace
  • 2 0
 You can still buy it in Ukraine, though Smile
extremstyle.ua/ru/product/status-160-2021
  • 1 0
 So many great value bikes out there, if you compare to the machines that manufacturers send out for free for review. But no bike with Factory fork and shock can be good value. Same bike with PE would have been cheaper and same performance. Radon offers some really nice bikes at price points that are very competitive with these bikes.
  • 1 0
 I would really like to make them take a real blind test when brands don’t give them any numbers and don’t let them mesure them (and don’t pay them in any sort :-)))))). )just to see what they will came up with just to sell the favorite brand (the brand that is paying at the time )to the ride feels and so on,I know that ig is almost impossible,but if I got the euro million’s I will hired the best pros just try make a review thing
  • 4 0
 I think you mean Ripmo. A much gooder "Mountain" bikeWink
  • 1 0
 I think because the RipmoAF was technically a 2019 launch, and only minor parts changes have taken place.
  • 5 0
 No Privateer 141?
  • 15 1
 I don't see it on the list Wink
  • 22 0
 @mikelevy: Doesn't mean it isn't there. Surely they put the white model against a white background to blend with the theme here.
  • 6 0
 @mikelevy:
  • 3 0
 I’s happily ride the ripley or the escarpe, even if money was no object. Sick bikes.
  • 1 0
 Shame that the Ripley is so expensive in the UK at £3700, which is $4942 USD
  • 3 0
 It's really between the Polygon and the Devinci for me. Both awesome value bikes that I wouldn't feel embarrassed riding.
  • 3 0
 I wonder which of these bikes are actually available for purchase in the next few months?
  • 2 0
 You should review Canyon Spectral 5 AL and add it to the list. Still plenty of time to do it this year)
  • 2 0
 Comparisons to popular/mainstream bikes aside...you're doing pretty well if you consider $4200 a value bike, IMHO.
  • 2 0
 My Marin Rift Zone 29 has been an excellent bike for the price. I'm surprised to not see it on this list.
  • 3 0
 Marshall price is NOT updated, price is now $2,699
  • 2 0
 Yeah, if they want to clarify the SRAM SX spec that may still be at that price mark. But they are showing the (superior) Deore spce in the photo which is indeed 2699 now. Which is pretty sad face as well Frown
  • 1 0
 Has the vitus been in stock at all in the last 8+ months? Sort of a critical piece for it to be a value bike that people can get and enjoy.
  • 2 0
 Pretty happy with my Ripley AF. Got in before the price hike. Threw some lighter tires on it and it's just a fantastic bike.
  • 3 0
 The one I already own.
  • 3 0
 I already own a Polygon Siskiu T7.
  • 2 0
 @rifu: same here...hahahaha
  • 3 1
 The only budget bike there is the BMC
  • 1 0
 I really appreciated the reviews of value bike. So much that I bought a devinci Marshall Big Grin
  • 2 0
 Is there any way to get a Polygon in Canada without a huge hassle?
  • 2 0
 Bikes Online ?
www.bikesonline.com/search-results?q=polygon
  • 3 0
 Polygon Siskiu T8.
  • 1 1
 I've been trying to buy a specialized kenevo for a while and they literally dont exist
  • 2 0
 vitus clean lines
  • 1 0
 Where are radon’s bike ????
  • 1 0
 Status would also fit very well in this list.
  • 1 0
 You have to consider Marin in the budget/value category!
  • 1 0
 Measure :-))
  • 6 5
 All 29ers.... yawn....
  • 2 0
 Polygon available in 27.5, or do you want to see a mullet and a 26 in this list?
  • 2 0
 @dirtmcleod: mini mullet would be sweet, not every ones into wagon wheels
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.015215
Mobile Version of Website