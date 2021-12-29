close
2021 Pinkbike Awards: Value Product of the Year Winner

Dec 29, 2021
by Henry Quinney  


Mountain Bike Value Product of the Year Winner

The finalists for the 2021 Value Product of the Year were the RockShox Domain Fork, the Rimpact Pro inserts, the Delium 2022 tire range, and anything you could just about get your hands on. All three of the products offered something, and all are worthy of your consideration but there could only be one winner...



The Delium 2022 Tire Range


Mountain bikes are expensive, this isn't a secret. Sadly, the joke about your car costing less than your bike is no longer worth saying - it's almost a reliable assumption. That said, lots of prices rise over the years and that's just how the world world. As we showed with all our nominees there are some products that offer real value and I would also say that I don't think entry-level components have ever been so good. I do think that's it's very easy to begrudge high-cost consumable items. If you're going to buy a frame that you intend to keep for a decade then that's one thing - if you're buying a new rear tire twice a season it can get pretty old. That's where Delium comes in.

We've had their Versatile model in for testing and we have to say we're very impressed. Yes, it looks a bit like a Minion and, as the adage goes, I don't care about your opinions. The reason it looks like a Minion is quite frankly because it's a tried and tested design that works. That's not to say it doesn't offer something in its own right, however. The Versatile clears well and almost encroaches on cut-spike territory. It's a great tire to do just about anything on. It comes in two casings, both of which represent great value. The All-Round casing we tested worked well and the tire sells for just $45. This isn't far off half the price of some other brands. The whole range is priced similarly aggressively. Good work Delium.







Reviews and Tech Pinkbike Awards


5 Comments

  • 7 1
 What about the Mike Bears? #mikebeargotrobbed
  • 2 0
 Never heard of this before...
  • 1 0
 The name sounds like a place you'd buy discounted helium gas. But I'd like to try some before they sell out....and argon.
  • 1 1
 Tires may have a msrp of 90-100euro but they are always 30-50%off
  • 1 0
 Nothings on sale over here anymore

