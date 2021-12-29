2021 Pinkbike Awards: Value Product of the Year Winner

Mountain Bike Value Product of the Year Winner

The Delium 2022 Tire Range

Mountain bikes are expensive, this isn't a secret. Sadly, the joke aboutis no longer worth saying - it's almost a reliable assumption. That said, lots of prices rise over the years and that's just how the world world. As we showed with all our nominees there are some products that offer real value and I would also say that I don't think entry-level components have ever been so good. I do think that's it's very easy to begrudge high-cost consumable items. If you're going to buy a frame that you intend to keep for a decade then that's one thing - if you're buying a new rear tire twice a season it can get pretty old. That's where Delium comes in.We've had their Versatile model in for testing and we have to say we're very impressed. Yes, it looks a bit like a Minion and, as the adage goes,. The reason it looks like a Minion is quite frankly because it's a tried and tested design that works. That's not to say it doesn't offer something in its own right, however. The Versatile clears well and almost encroaches on cut-spike territory. It's a great tire to do just about anything on. It comes in two casings, both of which represent great value. The All-Round casing we tested worked well and the tire sells for just $45. This isn't far off half the price of some other brands. The whole range is priced similarly aggressively. Good work Delium.