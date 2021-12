2021 Pinkbike Awards: Video of the Year Nominees

Brandon Semenuk in "Realm"

Reece Wallace in "Glory Daze"

Griffin Paulson in "Freak Mode"

Kriss Kyle in "Out of Season"

Brage Vestavik in "Real MTB"

Gee Atherton in "Slate Line"

Matt Hunter in "This is Home"

Braydon Bringhurst in "Wonder"

"Girls Gotta Eat Dirt

Dylan Stark in "Real Heat"

Tom Van Steenbergen in "Wild West II"

Danny MacAskill in "The Slabs"

Brandon Semenuk in "Real MTB"

Anthony Messere in "Resurgence"

Paul Couderc in "My War II"

Brett Rheeder in "Continuum"

Vero Sandler in "Real MTB"

Calvin Huth's "Arthur"

Brandon Semenuk clearly took to 2021 with innovation in mind. Just before kicking open the single crown door down at Rampage , he released Realm, his attempt to move the discipline of slopestyle forward. Featuring unique features, designed to encourage creativity, Semenuk showed that he's just as smooth, stylish and controlled on unusual obstacles as he is on a four-pack of dirt jumps.Earlier in the year we got a sneak peek at Reece Wallace's 90s themed Giant Glory and the accompanying edit was just as dazzling. Featuring an enticing combination of sketchy woodwork, big tricks andender, it was a blend of old school and modern that paid homage to the progression of freeride.Since Brett Rheeder's Silver Star edit that announced his brand, Title simply hasn't missed with its video output. The latest video to add to that list is Griifn Paulson's Freak Mode. Masterfully cut, this video is filled with boundary-pushing combos and interesting cinematography.BMXers making the move over to mountain biking is nothing new and we're now able to judge the edits without the novelty factor to see if they truly stand up. Kriss Kyle's Out of Season undoubtedly does. Without turning his back on his unique style, Kriss uses a mountain bike to exacerbate his skills and his creative eye means this edit is full of unique features.You know exactly why this got nominated. Brage announced himself in a big way with his Real MTB edit. Burly, rugged and bruising, it marries tech tricks with huge consequences and took the public vote with 57% of the total . Second place Danny MacAskill only got a quarter of his total at 13%.In the past 18 months, Gee Atherton has transformed himself from one of the best racers in the world to one of the best video riders in the world. He may have pushed the envelope a bit too far for an edit this summer but he had already produced one of the videos of the year by that point. Slate Line sees Gee Atherton threading the needle among the razor-sharp scree of a slate quarry and ends with an 81 foot final sender, making it one of the biggest gaps Gee has ever hit.Not every edit has to involve huge hucks or boundary-pushing tricks, sometimes it's simply enough to tell a great story that sticks with you long after the red bar has filled. Matt Hunter's 'This is Home' is exactly one of those edits. The 'This is Home' series is usually top-notch and its Kamloops visit gave some great insights into one of mountain biking's maverick heroes.Similarly, not every mountain bike edit has to be gravity-fed as Braydon Bringhurst showed in his gravity combatting 'Wonder'. We typically know what to expect from a Bringhurst edit now but that doesn't make it any less impressive as he flows like broken water up the techiest trails going.You know those edits where you can feel the great vibes terminating from the screen? This is one of those. Delilah Cupp, Clare Hamilton and Avra Saslow may be the least known riders on this list but they star in the most down-to-earth and damn fun video of the list. There's no shortage of jortage here but if you can past that then you're in for one of the best showcases of women's MTB we've ever seen.Originally released as a $3 edit to help fund his future riding, Dylan proved that he's worth every cent in real heat. For the price of a coffee, we saw him ripping skate parks, hucking stairs and bombing roofs in a skate/BMX inspired rager.We said it in last year's nominations and it's no less true today, "Tom Van Steenbergen and Calvin Huth go together like corners and roost". The most recent nominee here sees Tom bring a bag of never before done tricks to the center stage despite coming back from a huge femur break sustained last time around.The last time Danny MacAskill filmed in Skye it resulted in the jaw-dropping 'The Ridge' so we knew we were in for something special when he returned again. Inspired by some of the world's best climbers and their dedication, Danny came up with the idea of hitting some rock slabs himself, although he was headed in the opposite direction. We're used to Danny being explosive and dynamic but this time it was all about slow speed control on an intense and nerve-wracking ride down some insanely steep slabs.It couldn't be a Video of the Year article without at least a couple of Brandon Smeenuk entries. This second video took the judges' choice at the Real MTB event and it's easy to see why as Semenuk packs in an incredible amount of content into the 90 seconds available. Little did we know that this was also a sneak peek at the single-crown freeride Brandon would bring to Rampage later in the year Since his wild contest run at Crankworx 2011 , Anthony Messere has always had boundless potential and it was great to see he'd lost none of his fight in 'Resurgence'. Now riding for Polygon, Messere wanted to rediscover his creativity and show off everything he'd learned from 10 years traveling the globe competing in slopestyle events. 'Resuregnce' sees him dig deep into his bag of tricks while still boosting to the moon off hips.There's dedication and then there's Paul Coudrec. The French rider broke out last year with 'My War' and wasted no time in following it up with the equally impressive 'My War II' in 2021. This is yet another edit full to the brim of World's First tricks including 73 attempts at a running front flip drop-in that left him with a broken tibia With a handful of injuries, we haven't seen much of Brett Rheeder this year but it seems like he has been busy behind the scenes working on pieces like 'Continuum'. We're not sure what kind of camera wizardry is going on here but our minds have been blown. Everything from the locations and riding to the soundtrack is absolutely perfect. We're hoping Shimano releases a BTS for this one so we can see just how they put it all together.2021 has been a breakthrough year for women's freeride with events like Formation and Audi Nines putting women on some of the biggest jumps and gnarliest terrain. The best edit to come out of the movement this year has been Vero Sandler's Real MTB entry. The edit may only last 90 seconds but it's. perfect encapsulation of Vero's riding style put to film, fun, creative and stoke-inducing.Calvin Huth clearly put in the time for 'Arthur' and it has earned him a second nomination for our Video Of The Year. Combining amazing landscapes and National Geographic-level wildlife with shredding from Vancouver Island locals never looked so good. Every shot is given time to breathe, something that doesn't happen often in today's quick-hit content. It's for these reasons and more that 'Arthur' is on this list.On this one, you get a say. Let us know which edit you think is best and we'll be awarding a Reader's Choice Award alongside our own.