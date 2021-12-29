close
2021 Pinkbike Awards: Video of the Year Winner

Dec 29, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

Video of the Year Winner

2021's Video of the Year nominees included a ton of heavy-hitting content. From the full-on shredit to in-depth narrative pieces, there was something for everyone. But, only one edit can come out on top.


Brage Vestavik in "Real MTB"


Why it's the winner.
There has been plenty of fierce debate about this one in the Pinkbike (virtual) office. Can a 90-second video really pack in enough content to be as good as a five-minute opus? Is a rough and ready filming style really as worthy as edits shot with big crews and even bigger marketing budgets? The answer to all of these, of course, is yes. Being punk and rowdy is a style choice in itself and it works perfectly for Brage's burly style on rugged lines. Yes, it's not the most beautiful or technically precise video of the year but it's the one that's stuck with and impressed us more than any other this year. A worthy winner.


Readers' Choice



Yep.

2nd Place - Girls Gotta Eat Dirt


3rd Place - My War II




Posted In:
Videos Pinkbike Awards


23 Comments

  • 23 1
 Correct choice
  • 15 0
 #bragedidntgetrobbed
  • 7 2
 I would have been happy to see girls gotta eat dirt win as well it was defiantly worthy of it. But if Brage didn't win I think people would riot and blame outside for some reason.
  • 2 0
 Outside wasn't ready for the riot if Brage got robbed again. I think the two videos are in different categories altogether and both are incredible and both make me want to ride.
  • 2 0
 Paul's edit is so good as well. I've gone back and watched that so many times this year. He did a great job showing the battle and obsession that goes into his art. The scene right after he's laying in bed awake and then it goes slow mo with the 360 whip... gets me so pumped every time.
  • 4 0
 Yep.
  • 3 0
 Even though I'm biased, this was the correct choice.
  • 1 0
 eep! eep!
  • 2 0
 I couldn't agree more with the order of the edits. Well deserved to all. Excited to see what the future hold's for Brage.
  • 1 0
 Brages edit was amazing and definitely deserved to win. I just gotta add, Brett Rheeder Continumm was the most well filmed mtb video i think I've ever watched.
  • 2 0
 This man be-raging out there.
  • 2 0
 So many bangers. But the Wild Viking blew us all away.
  • 2 0
 VIDEO OF THE DECADE, come at me in 2030......
  • 3 1
 TVS got robbed
  • 1 0
 Yap, Well Deserved It ! He should be the winner in the real contest !
  • 1 0
 How many bicycles were harmed in the making of this video?
  • 1 0
 all of them Smile
  • 1 0
 Surprisingly few.
(According to B and his mechanic)
  • 1 0
 Well deserved! Brage is a raw and fierce force of nature!
  • 1 0
 You got this one right....
  • 1 0
 Great!
  • 1 0
 Well deserved
  • 1 0
 Of course

