2021 Pinkbike Awards: Video of the Year Winner

Video of the Year Winner
2021's Video of the Year nominees
included a ton of heavy-hitting content. From the full-on shredit to in-depth narrative pieces, there was something for everyone. But, only one edit can come out on top.
Brage Vestavik in "Real MTB"Why it's the winner.
There has been plenty of fierce debate about this one in the Pinkbike (virtual) office. Can a 90-second video really pack in enough content to be as good as a five-minute opus? Is a rough and ready filming style really as worthy as edits shot with big crews and even bigger marketing budgets? The answer to all of these, of course, is yes. Being punk and rowdy is a style choice in itself and it works perfectly for Brage's burly style on rugged lines. Yes, it's not the most beautiful or technically precise video of the year but it's the one that's stuck with and impressed us more than any other this year. A worthy winner.
Readers' Choice
Yep.2nd Place - Girls Gotta Eat Dirt3rd Place - My War II
