2021 Racing Rumours #1 - Danny Hart to Cube, Reece Wilson's Future, a Santa Cruz XC Team, & More

and only rumours

Danny Hart to Cube - Very Likely

Vali Holl and YT Industries Part Ways - Likely

Loris Vergier and the Syndicate Part Ways - Likely

Pauline Ferrand Prevot to Absolute Absalon - Very Likely

Reece Wilson off Trek - Not True

Graham Agassiz to YT Industries - Possible

Photo: Teton Gravity Research

Jack Moir Doubling Up Next Year While Staying on Canyon - Confirmed

Alex Fayolle Retires - Confirmed

Emily Batty and Trek Part Ways - Possible

Maxime Marotte to Santa Cruz - Possible

Phil Atwill and Dakotah Norton on New Teams - Possible

Jesse Melamed to Leave Rocky Mountain Race Face - Unlikely

Photo: Rocky Mountain