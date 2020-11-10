2021 Racing Rumours #1 - Danny Hart to Cube, Reece Wilson's Future, a Santa Cruz XC Team, & More

Nov 10, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

Amaury Pierron smashed his way onto the hot seat before enduring a nail biting climax to the 209 season.
RACING
RUMORS
Gossip & Guesses
Words: James Smurthwaite

Following a season that was nearly scrapped entirely then squeezed into two months, this isn't going to be a normal off-season for the racers. There's now just a short blast of recovery, testing and training time plus the chance of yet another disrupted season next year, which could make the annual game of musical saddles even more secretive and surprising this year.

We've tapped up sources and spoken to riders to try and get a clearer picture of what might be happening next year. Below are rumours, and only rumours, of some rider movements for 2020. These include Danny Hart to Cube, Loris Vergier off to a new team and, most shocking of all, a Santa Cruz XC team.




Danny Hart to Cube - Very Likely
The top qualifier held it down and quite a phenomenal run it was too trumping Pierron s barn-burner by 0.66.


Danny Hart and Madison Saracen parting ways was a kickstart to silly season before the race season had even begun and, of course, it wasn't long until speculation about his next move began. With four World Cup wins and 2 World Championship titles, he's no doubt one of the most sought after riders in the pits and probably had a flurry of offers from prospective teams.

Rob Warner was quick to give some hints on this one and said Danny was going to a "square brand". We've also been told that Danny is off to "one of the biggest European brands". A big, square, European brand can only mean one thing to us and that's Cube. We reached out to Cube and they told us: "We are sorry, but at the moment we cannot give any information about this topic."


Vali Holl and YT Industries Part Ways - Likely
Vali Holl holding it down with another huge 12 second lead despite crashing on her injured shoulder in morning practice.

Vali Holl was rumored to be leaving YT last year, something we quashed early on in the rumour season, but this year we think it's a bit more credible. So, what's changed? Well, we've heard this one come from World Cup insiders this year plus we were warned it might be coming last year.

Although she rides a YT frame, Vali races as part of the SRAM TLD development team. John Dawson, team manager, explained last year that Vali stuck with that set up to keep things as stress-free as possible while she completed her final year at school alongside racing in elites for the first time. There were apparently offers on the table for Vali last year but SRAM TLD were best placed to make the tricky transition up to elites as easy as possible for Vali without the pressures being on a trade team may have placed on her, just as it did for riders such as Luca Shaw and Lucas Cruz in recent years. He also hinted last year that 2020 would be Vali's last year on the team and it seems that might still be the case now she is no longer a first-year elite.

We reached out to YT and they said, "Is it that time of year again already? Time flies… We do not want to take the wind out of your sails by revealing which athletes we may or may not be working with in the future and thereby impede the radically reckless speculation at this early stage of ‘Rumor Season’, to which the community so looks forward to." Whatever happens to Vali, we wish her the best in her continued recovery and hope she is able to compete against the rest of the elite women at full fitness next year.


Loris Vergier and the Syndicate Part Ways - Likely
Vergier is a danger man on any track. Today he went down hard and took himself and his peak out of the running.


We've heard from multiple sources that Loris is calling time on his tenure with the Santa Cruz Syndicate. This was also spilled by Warner on the live feed but we've since heard it from pretty much every other person connected to the World Cup circuit that we've spoken to as well. Despite his two wins in Maribor, it seems that Vergier and the Syndicate are set to part ways this offseason and, much like Hart, we're sure wouldn't be short of interest.

As to where Vergier will be headed to next, we wouldn't be surprised to see him land with one of the large American brands, but haven't seen anything to confirm it. We reached out to the Syndicate to try and get some more information but they did not respond to our request for comment.


Pauline Ferrand Prevot to Absolute Absalon - Very Likely
Incredible day for Pauline.


Despite her immense success, Pauline Ferrand Prevot has acted as a bit of a lone ranger on the World Cup circuit in recent years. She's the only XC racer currently registered on the Canyon Team and she's listed on the UCI website as part of the same gravity team as Troy Brosnan and Jack Moir. This set up clearly doesn't hold her back though as she picked up yet another set of Rainbow Stripes this year and a World Cup win to bring her career total up to six.

Our sources have told us that PFP will be heading to her partner's team, Absolute Absalon, next year. Logistically it makes a lot of sense given the pair live together already and it would give her a team pit set up to operate in for World Cups next year. We spoke to both Canyon and Absolute Absalon about the move, but neither wished to comment on the situation.


Reece Wilson off Trek - Not True
The final dash to the line for Reece Wilson on a historic run.


Another bombshell that Rob Warner dropped in the live feed in Maribor was that Reece Wilson would be leaving Trek after winning the World Championships. This came as a huge shock as the young Scot only joined the brand last year so it would be unusual for him to be on his travels once again so soon. Add on top of this, he now has proven success on the brand and there doesn't seem to be much sense in switching up bikes after the biggest result of your career.

We spoke to team manager Andrew Shandro and he shot the idea right down, saying "Reece will be staying with Trek for the next few years." We've no doubt plenty of teams would love to sign 2020's breakout rider but it sounds like he's sticking with Trek for now.


Graham Agassiz to YT Industries - Possible
Photo: Teton Gravity Research


Despite only joining Evil at the start of 2019, we've heard that Aggy could be on a new frame next year. YT continues to expand its roster of rad freeriders and we think the Kamploos legend Aggy could be next in their crosshairs.

Evil declined to comment but Oliver Junggeburth, PR Manager at YT, said, "Is it that time of year again already? Time flies… YT is continuously on the lookout for exciting (free)riders to work together with. We do not want to take the wind out of your sails by revealing whether we may or may not be working with Aggy in the future and thereby impede the radically reckless speculation at this early stage of ‘Rumor Season’, to which the community so looks forward to."


Jack Moir Doubling Up Next Year While Staying on Canyon - Confirmed
Jack Moir continues to perform pretty flawlessly in the anti-Australian conditions 7th after a 6th place qualie.


What a difference 12 months makes. This time last year Jack Moir was a man down on his luck. On the back of a season he describes as his worst ever, Jack signed a letter of intent with a team that later decided to pull its entire program leaving Jack without a ride and facing the prospect of a season without racing.

With the help of the Masters brothers, Jack was able to secure a last-minute ride with Canyon and then used the same strength of character that helped him to recover from a shark attack and multiple broken collarbones to become a podium contender this year in both the EWS and downhill World Cups.

Jack has now flown home after his successful stint in Europe and has confirmed to us he will be staying with Canyon and is aiming to race in the EWS and downhill World Cups again next year.


Alex Fayolle Retires - Confirmed
With Tracey Hannah s 2nd and Fayolle s win the Polygon UR team leaves Lourdes with the number one plate of the top ranked team.


Just three and a half years after winning a World Cup, Alex Fayolle has announced he will be retiring from racing. Fayolle has admitted to struggling with the pressure that winning a race so early in his career put on him and has now called time on his World Cup journey.

Fayolle said: "It’s with a lot of emotions that I announce my retirement from racing... 10 years of amazing racing, starting from regionals win to World Cup podium. I didn’t manage to reach all my goals but I realized my kid’s dream, be a professional rider and travel around the world with such amazing persons I would like to thank all the people who contributed (team, sponsors, coach, friends ...) and more particularly my father because without him none of this would have been possible. This a new chapter of my life starting now always on 2 wheels."


Emily Batty and Trek Part Ways - Possible
Back in the top 10 for Emily Batty.


Another top racer in women's XC that could be on the move is Emily Batty. Batty has been on Trek's Factory team since 2010 but she could be on the move after a decade of racing for the Wisconsin brand next year.

Jon Rourke, the team manager for Trek's XC program, told us, "At the moment we are in talks with riders to finalize our 2021 roster, including existing members. So unfortunately no official news to release at this time."

Maxime Marotte to Santa Cruz - Possible

Maxime Marotte almost had the answers today. Almost.

This is perhaps the wildest rumour we've heard so far but could Santa Cruz be starting an XC team? While most of us would have expected a bigger EWS set up to be their next move, we've heard they could instead be focussing on mountain biking's Olympic discipline. Santa Cruz still produces the Blur and Highball XC bikes and we think Maxime Marotte, who recently left Cannondale, could be a great pick for a rider with genuine medal hopes at next year's big show in Tokyo.

Santa Cruz's parent company, Pon Holdings, has just signed a multi-year deal with the current top road team, Jumbo Visma, through Cervelo and it would make sense that it would be interested in a strong Olympic presence on dirt as well. We reached out to Santa Cruz for more information and Seb Kemp, brand manager for Santa Cruz, told us, "If there was something to say we'd certainly let you know"


Phil Atwill and Dakotah Norton on New Teams - Possible


At the very last race of the year, both Phil Atwill (4:17) and Dakotah Norton (25:27) hinted on Wyn TV that they could be on the move next year. In his interview, Phil said, "Hopefully it will make getting a job a bit easier for next year... Potentially looking for a job or maybe waiting for some offers" and Dakotah said, "I'm not sure what the future holds at this point in time for me."

Of course, we've no doubt that many contracts are still under negotiation as riders work out their plans for a possibly disrupted 2021. Could this be what Dakotah and Phil were referencing or is there something more going on? We'll keep you updated with this one as we learn more.


Jesse Melamed to Leave Rocky Mountain Race Face - Unlikely

2020 EWS 3 - Finale Ligure Photo by Kike Abelleira
Photo: Rocky Mountain

Jesse Melamed's contract is up for renewal and he won some big races this year (official unofficial EWS champ in our hearts!), so we weren't surprised to hear several brands are interested in the young Canadian. We don't think a team change is likely though—the Rocky Mountain team is a tight knit group, and the program they've built over the past few years seems to be working. We'd be surprised to see either party mess with a winning formula.

We reached out to Jesse and he confirmed to us that "Nothing is official yet but I hope to stay with the team. We had a lot of success this year, and I want to keep working with the people who helped me get there."

Stephen Matthews, Brand Manager, Rocky Mountain, said, "Jesse’s been a part of the Rocky Mountain enduro program since the inception of the Altitude Team and has proven himself as both an incredible athlete and leader of this team. We’re proud of him for his race wins this year and we’re looking forward to sharing more of those moments together. We’re currently working on dialing in a program with Jesse to continue the partnership into 2021 and beyond.”




What are your thoughts? Predictions? Wild speculation? Let's hear it!

Posted In:
Racing and Events Industry News Racing Rumours Canyon Cube Rocky Mountain Santa Cruz Bicycles Trek YT Industries Dakotah Norton Danny Hart Emily Batty Graham Agassiz Jesse Melamed Loris Vergier Maxime Marotte Phil Atwill Reece Wilson DH Racing Enduro Racing XC Racing


Must Read This Week
What Was Loic Bruni Adjusting on His Fork in Lousa?
86824 views
Mopar Unveils a Concept Jeep for 'Serious Mountain Bikers'
79139 views
Review: Shimano Deore M6100 12-Speed Drivetrain - Low Price, High Performance
67461 views
Review: Pipedream The Full Moxie
39595 views
[Updated] Drew Bezanson Injured in Car Accident
31148 views
Pinkbike Poll: Would You Rather...?
30008 views
This $220 DNR Designs Tool Will Help You Align Your Handlebars
29973 views
Video: Guided Kettlebell Workout with Dialed Health
27692 views

46 Comments

  • 33 0
 Sports Agent to top racing teams: Danny Hart may be available, any interest?
Racing Team: Hell Yes! let's talk...
Sports agent: And as a bonus his Dad will be fully involved.
Racing Teams: Uh, yeah... we'll call you.
  • 8 0
 The LaVar Ball of the mtb world...
  • 1 0
 @ReformedRoadie: damn, is it that bad?
  • 1 0
 @matadorCE: IDK... I don't follow basketball all that closely, but the SNL Weekend Update skid with him was damn funny.
  • 1 0
 @ReformedRoadie: I believe you meant to say James Stewart.
  • 32 0
 Warner is such a loudmouth.
  • 11 0
 Which we are blessed to listen to
  • 14 0
 Jack Moir and Phil Atwill have both been incredible to watch this past few years I am stoked they are both being recognized as serious contenders. Both left it all on the slopes. Massive respect and all the best for 2021.
  • 1 0
 Phil's riding in Lousa was the most entertaining balls to the wall riding I have seen in years. You can tell he's got the fire back. Hope to see big things from him in 2021.
  • 1 0
 I love watching both of those guys race and so was very happy for their success this year. I'm thrilled that Moir will get to do a full DH season next year.

I'm really curious to see where Atwill goes. To me he seems like one of the only riders who is competitive at the WC level (if not for wins, then at least for Top 10s), while also tapping into the 50:01 style jib and slide energy. That seems to me like it would make him a very marketable rider for a company who knows how to do it, but we shall see.
  • 13 1
 If Melamed leaves Rocky I will eat my shorts (Jesse, if you're reading this, please don't leave, for my sake at least).
  • 41 0
 I'd like to see that!
  • 1 0
 I'd say its more real for ALN to part ways.
  • 2 0
 @JesseMelamed: Savage! I wanna see him do that too
  • 9 0
 Ever since a women's Paris-Roubaix was announced, I've been dreaming of seeing Jolanda Neff (Trek-Segafredo) and Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Canyon-SRAM) compete in 2021 or 2022, but it won't be possible if she moves to Absalon Absolute. Obviously she knows better and Paris-Roubaix is probably not one of her goals.
  • 24 18
 This has all been ripped straight from the Vital forum. I love PB but this is a bit much. The Vital team rumours threads are legendary
  • 27 2
 yeah, but that forum is hard to keep up with, so i am actually ok with PB doing that due dilligence for me
  • 6 0
 In a way yeah, but most of the Vital rumours are coming from the same sources these are, Rob Warner, WynTV, ect.
  • 17 3
 Some of these are definitely from the same sources but absolutely not ripped from those guys and we've put in the work to corroborate and investigate further
  • 3 1
 @Narro2: yeah, reading can be difficult for many
  • 1 0
 It all comes from the same sources pretty much
  • 7 1
 Dear Santa Cruz, Give Phil Atwill a whirl. That would be fuckin sick. -World
  • 1 0
 Phil on the Syndicate would be so rad!
  • 1 0
 Atwell would be great, but could it be time for a female to join The Syndicate? Vali Holl?
  • 5 0
 Loris leaving The Syndicate makes me super sad. And potentially going to Trek? Gross.
  • 1 0
 Bummer!! Come on Phil!!
  • 5 0
 Nina Hoffman merging her program into the Syndicate would be a surprise to no one.
  • 1 0
 What is the point of juggling riders? is it they get offered more money? a brand they like better? it sounds like they have to sign an agreement for x amount of time, but why jump around so much? I don't have a problem with it, just wondering.
  • 2 0
 Different teams have different/better resources. Better coaches, better trainers, better R&D, better bikes, more money, etc. Or sometimes riders just want a change. Someone like Batty might benefit from a new coach/resources after spending a decade with her current set up.
  • 1 0
 @fullendurbro: Oh, Okay. That makes a lot of sense. I guess what's the point of going into a restaurant and only ever ordering the same item off of the menu... Beer
  • 2 0
 It is known that Emily Batty's husband is starting his own independent XC team so would make a lot of sense for her to spin off and be a part of his team, whether it is sponsored by Trek will remain to be seen.
  • 2 0
 Kaspar Wooley on Yeti junior team right now. does he get bumped up? Can see him with a major ride soon.
  • 1 0
 I would love to see where Dak ends up
  • 2 0
 Me too. Intense would be awesome but I doubt they at this point. They must be super strapped for cash
  • 1 0
 Ahh yes camel poos legend Garry Kamikazi
  • 2 0
 LOL EVIL
  • 1 0
 You've missed the biggest rumor: Yoann Barelli to Grim Donut. Wink
  • 3 6
 Loris to commencal or specialized. I heard there’s gunna be two fast very fast frenchies on the same team....
  • 5 0
 Nah, Loris is going to TREK!
  • 1 0
 Loris on either would be fun. Imagine if one of these teams could get all 3 Frenchies on the same team!
  • 11 0
 As long as it is to a team on Fox suspension...
  • 3 0
 @racecase: Warner mentioned Saracen would be signed a ‘big’ french rider for next season.....
  • 1 0
 @racecase: f*cking trek!! BOO!!!!
  • 3 0
 @Dav82: Ed Masters with his fat suit and a bad french accent?
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.016146
Mobile Version of Website