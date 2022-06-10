Crankworx Announces 2022 Contestants for Dirt Diaries & Deep Summer Video Competitions

This summer, August 5-14, we are coming home to Whistler. With that, we are stoked to roll out the return of much anticipated creative invitationals: the Deep Summer Photo Challenge
and Dirt Diaries Video Competition
. Combined, they will feature 5 filmmakers, 5 photographers and one lucky wildcard winner chosen as part of the Pinkbike Deep Summer Wildcard Photographer Search.
Born in Whistler, Crankworx has evolved into a multi-stop international festival series that brings together people from all walks of life. A community made up of mountain bike athletes, amateurs, young riders, media, industry folk, and spectators that want to celebrate all things mountain bike. Deep Summer and Dirt Diaries not only give filmmakers and photographers a platform to showcase their work to an audience of thousands on site, and many more online around the world, but also to communicate the sense of the sport’s community and belonging in their own creative, meaningful and entertaining way.
Creatives are tasked to dream up a story, assemble a team, and then turn their visions into reality, with the final products screened live during Crankworx Whistler over two nights at Whistler Olympic Plaza. The events are a crowd favourite every year in Whistler with people from all over the world coming out to enjoy the two evenings that celebrate some of the best of mountain bike culture.
|After a two year break due to the pandemic, this years’ competitions both have a strong roster of amazingly talented contestants - we are very excited about the return of these events and what the filmmakers and photographers are going to bring to the table! This year there is a great mix of men and women, who have really fantastic but different ways of storytelling. We’re going to see everything from local rider experiences to artistic inspiration and everything in between!—Jacquie McLean, Deep Summer & Dirt Diaries Project Manager
The Deep Summer Photo Challenge offers six elite mountain bike photographers – five invited photographers, plus the winner of the Pinkbike Deep Summer Wildcard Photographer Search – the unique opportunity to shoot, edit and weave together a photo slideshow in just three days. The final three to five-minute video slideshow then screens before fans and a panel of expert industry judges with the winning Photographer awarded $5000.
The Pinkbike Deep Summer Photographer Wildcard Search opens today. Those keen who think they may have what it takes can enter the competition here: pinkbike.com/contest/deepsummer/
Submissions for the wildcard will be reviewed, and the panel of judges appointed by Pinkbike will select five talented photographers. Pinkbike readers can then vote over two weeks this summer. Finalists will be announced on Friday, June 24, voting will run until Thursday July 7, and the Deep Summer Photo Challenge wildcard will officially be announced on Friday, July 8.
In contrast, Dirt Diaries Video Competition sees all filmmakers invited by Crankworx to showcase a unique four to six-minute glimpse into one athlete’s life.
These videos are produced within the tight time frame of only 9 weeks and hit the big screen before a live audience and a panel of judges at the Dirt Diaries event on Thursday August 11. Each video must include the Whistler Valley and Whistler Mountain Bike Park in a quarter of their film—from there it’s free creative licence. They choose the size and scope of their team, their supports, and their geographical boundaries.
Without further ado, here are the contestants for Deep Summer and Dirt Diaries 2022:
Deep Summer Photo Challenge
Tuesday, 9 August 8:30pm Olympic Plaza, Whistler BC - Five elite photographers invited by Crankworx, plus one wildcard, three days to shoot and creatively capture the best
of Whistler’s mountain bike culture in just one weekend. Best photographic slideshow takes home $5000.
The 2022 Lineup of Contestants:Heather YoungJeremy Allen Kaz Yamamura Rob PerryTrish Bromley AND the Pinkbike Wildcard Winner!
To read the contestant’s full bios visit the Crankworx Deep Summer Photo Challenge page: crankworx.com/event/deep-summer-photo-challenge/
Dirt Diaries Video Competition
Thursday, 11 August 8:30pm Olympic Plaza, Whistler BC - Six master filmmakers invited by Crankworx share the story of one athlete’s mountain bike dirt diary, creating an epic video edit connecting Crankworx, community and giving the audience a glimpse into the world of Mountain Biking. The winners divide a $10,000 prize purse, with first place receiving $5000, second $3000 and third $2000.
The 2022 Lineup of Contestants:Peter Wojnar,
Professional Filmmaker working with Joel DucotBlake Hansen
featuring her own mountain bike dirt diaryMax Barron
, Elevated Minds Creative, featuring Jake MurrayMartha Gill
working with Anne Cleary of Mad Trees featuring Casey Brown, Robin Goomes, Haz Nation, Gracey Hemstreet and Lucy Van EesterenMatt Tongue
, Fine art and branding creative featuring Claire Buchar, Georgia Astle, Yoann barelli & Steve Vanderhoek
To read the contestant’s full bios visit the Crankworx Dirt Diaries Video Competition page: crankworx.com/event/dirt-diaries/
All filmmakers and photographers interested in future editions of the Deep Summer Photo Challenge or Dirt Diaries Vide Competition are encouraged to register their interest by August 31, 2022 HERE
.
Crankworx Whistler gratefully acknowledges the financial support of the Resort Municipality of Whistler in the production of Dirt Diaries and Deep Summer.
