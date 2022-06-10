Crankworx Announces 2022 Contestants for Dirt Diaries & Deep Summer Video Competitions

After a two year break due to the pandemic, this years’ competitions both have a strong roster of amazingly talented contestants - we are very excited about the return of these events and what the filmmakers and photographers are going to bring to the table! This year there is a great mix of men and women, who have really fantastic but different ways of storytelling. We’re going to see everything from local rider experiences to artistic inspiration and everything in between! — Jacquie McLean, Deep Summer & Dirt Diaries Project Manager