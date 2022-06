Crankworx Announces 2022 Contestants for Dirt Diaries & Deep Summer Video Competitions

Always two of the best nights of the year in Whistler (in our humble opinion...). Hanging with friends in Whistler Olympic Plaza and soaking up some epic creative MTB tales. Photo: Kike Abelleira

Deep Summer Photo Challenge

Dirt Diaries Video Competition

After a two year break due to the pandemic, this years’ competitions both have a strong roster of amazingly talented contestants - we are very excited about the return of these events and what the filmmakers and photographers are going to bring to the table! This year there is a great mix of men and women, who have really fantastic but different ways of storytelling. We’re going to see everything from local rider experiences to artistic inspiration and everything in between! — Jacquie McLean, Deep Summer & Dirt Diaries Project Manager

This summer, August 5-14, we are coming home to Whistler. With that, we are stoked to roll out the return of much anticipated creative invitationals: theand. Combined, they will feature 5 filmmakers, 5 photographers and one lucky wildcard winner chosen as part of the Pinkbike Deep Summer Wildcard Photographer Search.Born in Whistler, Crankworx has evolved into a multi-stop international festival series that brings together people from all walks of life. A community made up of mountain bike athletes, amateurs, young riders, media, industry folk, and spectators that want to celebrate all things mountain bike. Deep Summer and Dirt Diaries not only give filmmakers and photographers a platform to showcase their work to an audience of thousands on site, and many more online around the world, but also to communicate the sense of the sport’s community and belonging in their own creative, meaningful and entertaining way.Creatives are tasked to dream up a story, assemble a team, and then turn their visions into reality, with the final products screened live during Crankworx Whistler over two nights at Whistler Olympic Plaza. The events are a crowd favourite every year in Whistler with people from all over the world coming out to enjoy the two evenings that celebrate some of the best of mountain bike culture.The Deep Summer Photo Challenge offers six elite mountain bike photographers – five invited photographers, plus the winner of the Pinkbike Deep Summer Wildcard Photographer Search – the unique opportunity to shoot, edit and weave together a photo slideshow in just three days. The final three to five-minute video slideshow then screens before fans and a panel of expert industry judges with the winning Photographer awarded $5000.The Pinkbike Deep Summer Photographer Wildcard Search opens today. Those keen who think they may have what it takes can enter the competition here: pinkbike.com/contest/deepsummer/ Submissions for the wildcard will be reviewed, and the panel of judges appointed by Pinkbike will select five talented photographers. Pinkbike readers can then vote over two weeks this summer. Finalists will be announced on Friday, June 24, voting will run until Thursday July 7, and the Deep Summer Photo Challenge wildcard will officially be announced on Friday, July 8.In contrast, Dirt Diaries Video Competition sees all filmmakers invited by Crankworx to showcase a unique four to six-minute glimpse into one athlete’s life.These videos are produced within the tight time frame of only 9 weeks and hit the big screen before a live audience and a panel of judges at the Dirt Diaries event on Thursday August 11. Each video must include the Whistler Valley and Whistler Mountain Bike Park in a quarter of their film—from there it’s free creative licence. They choose the size and scope of their team, their supports, and their geographical boundaries.Without further ado, here are the contestants for Deep Summer and Dirt Diaries 2022:All filmmakers and photographers interested in future editions of the Deep Summer Photo Challenge or Dirt Diaries Vide Competition are encouraged to register their interest by August 31, 2022 HERE Crankworx Whistler gratefully acknowledges the financial support of the Resort Municipality of Whistler in the production of Dirt Diaries and Deep Summer.