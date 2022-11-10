2022 Downcountry Field Test Recap

Well, that's a wrap on another Field Test. This time around Mike Levy, Matt Beer, and Sarah Moore headed to Quebec City, Canada, to test 6 downcountry(ish) bikes, all with 125mm of rear travel or less, and all designed for big days of pedaling across a variety of terrain. Some bikes exceeded expectations, while others didn't quite deliver the performance we'd hoped for. Check out the reviews, discussions, and hucks to flat below to get a better idea of how this crop of bikes handled out on the trail.
35 Comments
Each bike company sends 4 bikes and 2 of their sponsored riders. They run the trials with the classic field test events and actual races. One bike is the top spec, other is lowest spec they sell. They do head to head to head of riders/top/ bottom spec. Only bikes with headset cables are allowed.
I love your bike tests, especially how you use control tires instead of bitching about the tires that make come with a given bike as it is not relevant at all. Without getting to ride either bike before plopping down cash to buy either one, your opinions matter!
I have narrowed my decision to those 2 bikes and will be replacing my 2019 XX1 Blur TR. All things equal, the BC40 is about $1 to 1.5k (depending on paint choices) more then the Epic Evo Pro with pretty much the same Fox and X01 build. Both seem very similar, and both seem like awesome bikes. Thank you!!
Good luck deciding, both seem like sweet bikes. I love my Epic Evo, for what it's worth... nothing I've seen in these reviews makes me want to change horses for my courses.
Do you own the best rated bike from the last test? Do you need that exact comparison to validate your one year old bike purchase?
Maybe a giant reign 2011 29 might climb better than one of these bikes, maybe it doesn't, it doesn't matter.
Stop complaining about this content you get for free. It's disgustingly entitled. Sometimes I don't know why the pinkbike team bother.
You get what you get and if you don't have something nice to say - shut up.
Qu'est-ce que c'est?
Fa-fa-fa-fa, fa-fa-fa-fa-fa-fa, better
Not everyone lives on this website.