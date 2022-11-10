2022 Downcountry Field Test Recap

The Bikes

Allied BC40 X01 Eagle AXS

• Travel: 120mm rear, 120mm front• 29" wheels• 66.5° head-tube angle• 76° seat-tube angle• Reach: 445mm (med)• Weight: 24.9 lb / 11.2 kg• MSRP: $10,755 USD BMC Fourstroke LT One

• Travel: 120mm rear, 120mm front• 29" wheels• 66.5° head-tube angle• 74.8° seat-tube angle• Reach: 440mm (med)• Weight: 25.2 lb / 11.4 kg• MSRP: $8,999 USD



Ibis Exie X01

• Travel: 100mm rear, 120mm front• 29" wheels• 67.2° head-tube angle• 73.8° seat-tube angle• Reach: 439mm (med)• Weight: 24.6 lb / 11.1 kg• $10,048 USD RSD Wildcat V3 29" Deore

• Travel: 125mm rear, 140mm front• 29" wheels• 65° head-tube angle• 76° seat-tube angle• Reach: 462mm (med)• Weight: 34.2 lb / 15.5 kg• $3,999 USD

Evil Following X01 I9 Hydra

• Travel: 120mm rear, 130mm front• 29" wheels• 66.9 / 66.4° head-tube angle• 76 / 75.5° seat-tube angle• Reach: 460mm (med)• Weight: 28.7 lb / 13 kg• $9,050 USD Lapierre XRM 8.9

• Travel: 110mm rear, 120mm front• 29" wheels• 66° head-tube angle• 74.5° seat-tube angle• Reach: 440mm (med)• Weight: 26.5 lb / 12 kg• 5,199 EUR

Well, that's a wrap on another Field Test. This time around Mike Levy, Matt Beer, and Sarah Moore headed to Quebec City, Canada, to test 6 downcountry(ish) bikes, all with 125mm of rear travel or less, and all designed for big days of pedaling across a variety of terrain. Some bikes exceeded expectations, while others didn't quite deliver the performance we'd hoped for. Check out the reviews, discussions, and hucks to flat below to get a better idea of how this crop of bikes handled out on the trail.