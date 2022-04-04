close
Intense Releases 2022 Tracer 279

Apr 4, 2022
by Matt Beer  

Intense have never done things by the book or followed the status quo. Marching to the beat of their own drum, Intense invited me to ride Chris Kovarik's personal Tracer 279 for a First Ride, well before it was ready to launch. Based on the First Ride impressions, the Tracer 279 was up to the tasks of pedalling the walls of Whistler and rallying the bike park too.

Since July, the geometry and kinematics have changed slightly for the official launch, but the Tracer 279 maintains its 170mm of travel via the JS Tuned suspension and runs on mixed wheels only. Intense have also tweaked the carbon layup throughout the extensive prototyping process. This bike has been a long time coming. If you're a mixed wheel fan, the Tracer leaves little to be desired; in-frame storage, water bottle mounts, low mounted coil shock - the list is long.

Tracer 279 Details

• Intended use: Enduro
• Wheel Size: 29" front / 27.5" rear
• Travel: 170mm front and rear
• CHAD downtube storage compartment
• Full carbon frame and upper link w/Ti hardware
• Flip-chip adjustment in lower link
• Hidden quick-release axle lever
• Head angle: 64 - 64.5º
• Seat tube angle: 77.4 - 77.9º
• Sizes: S, M, L, XL
• Warranty: 5 years
• Price: $5,499 - 7,199 ($3,299 frame only)
intensecycles.com




Frame Details

Intense's latest enduro creation is a vast departure from the last Tracer in terms of looks, aside from the classic seat tube brace and collar. The new carbon frame uses two counter-rotating links, where the lower one pivots around the bottom bracket to drive the trunnion mounted shock through the split seat tube tunnel. Titanium hardware is used throughout the bike with rubber plugs that add to the attention to detail, and even the upper link is made from carbon fiber.

Under the shock and inside the downtube, Intense has created its own storage solution, adding to the number of manufacturers incorporating an on board tool cabinet. They've dubbed the compartment the CHAD In-frame storage system in memory of their friend Chad Peterson.

Protecting that area is a large rubber downtube pad that nearly runs to the head tube, similar to the material found on the chainstay to keep the noise levels to a minimum. Mainstays like fully guided housing, Boost hub spacing, ISCG tabs, and a threaded bottom bracket take the worry out of maintenance or mechanic work. There's also a sleek fender to keep debris out of the lower linkage and a hidden lever in the rear axle for tool-free wheel removal.



Geometry and Sizing

On the geometry front, there are no numbers that jump off of the page on the Tracer 279. At the time of the First Ride, Intense was hesitant to reveal the exact numbers of the "prototype," even though the carbon molds were unlikely to change shape. The charts don't stray too far from my initial guesses, but the chainstays have been trimmed down to 437mm from the 445 that I originally measured.

All four sizes from S through to XL use the same seat tube angle and chainstay length, which has no adjustment. Those sizes place the reach numbers at 420, 450, 475, and 500mm with moderately high stack measurements of 622, 631, 640, 649mm.

Angles like a 64 at the head tube and 77.4-degree seat tube in the low flip-chip position are fairly standard these days and suit the nature of Intense's enduro bike well. Placing the chip in the high setting will tip those angles upright by 0.5-degrees and gain 5mm of reach.


Pricing and Availability

Intense have kept the options straightforward with two build kits, a moderate and a high end option, that will be ready to roll out in the middle of May. There's also a frame-only option for $3,299 with an Ohlins TTX22M coil shock and either package, frame or full bike, comes in two color choices.

Starting at $5,499, the Expert build receives a SRAM NX drivetrain and Code R brakes, Fox Performance suspension, Maxxis Minion DHF/DHR II tire combo, e*thirteen LG1 wheels and Base 35 bar/stem controls, along with an Intense branded dropper post. At $7,199, you'll step up to the Tracer S with an Ohlins RXF 38 air sprung fork and TTX22M coil shock, Magura MT7 brakes, a mix of mid-range SRAM components, and e*thirteen's Race SL hubs, noting that Intense adds DH casing Maxxis tires to the premium build.

Tracer 279 S - $7199 / €6,499 / £5,999
Tracer 279 Expert - $5,499 / €4,999 / £4,799
Tracer 279 frame kit with Ohlins TTX22M shock - $3,299 / €3,199 / £2,799






64 Comments

  • 63 14
 At what point do they hire new graphic designers?
  • 15 0
 It's their thing. Call it branding. You either like it or you don't. (I don't.)
  • 18 19
 Agreed, absolutely the ugliest paintjobs in the business.
  • 11 1
 @jadias: I think there is plenty of competition out there for ugly. But no matter how good brands try to make their bikes, riders make it worse with bolting on miss matched "bling" that they are convinced look cool. I saw an orange SC yesterday with hot pink components. WTF?
  • 31 0
 I was going to say that these are the 2 best Intense colorways that I’ve seen in a long while.
  • 2 1
 tbf the frame itself is not a looker either. Its not a clean design. However the geo looks really good, and I bet it rides amazing. So I guess it's function over form for Jeff these days. Its a shame Intense decided to pull out of the UK, otherwise I would have definitely wanted a demo on this bike.
  • 14 0
 @AndrewFleming: If you're not high as balls while ordering your custom I9's with every color spoke in the rainbow, are you really living?
  • 6 14
flag thenotoriousmic (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 And again they’ve made it out of plastic. Carbon has been mostly proven just to be a marketing gimmick with the trend moving back to aluminium why is a company known for making some of the best performing / best looking bikes in house still outsourcing to the Far East? Obviously it’s cheaper to just put bits of carbon into a mould in China than it is paying Americans to actually weld you a frame in America.
  • 10 0
 @thenotoriousmic: It's not like the trendy aluminum bikes make theirs in the US or Europe though. Raaw, Privateer, any aluminum Santa Cruz or Transition. All welded in factories in Asia.
  • 1 1
 @pisgahgnar: So that's what I'm doing wrong! Thanks, man. I mean... Sweet, brah!
  • 2 0
 I think JS's wife is the graphic designer, so that's not going to change. Someone in the know, correct me if I'm wrong though.
  • 1 0
 @rich-2000: What do you mean with pull out of the UK? UK region is working as usual (uk.intensecycles.com) and is now directly managed by INTENSE, like in Europe.
  • 1 0
 @luked5: Yes, you are wrong :-)
  • 18 2
 "They've dubbed the compartment the CHAD In-frame storage system"
Literally 2 minutes on Reddit would have told them this was a questionable idea.
  • 12 2
 Im really not sure whether they're intentionally leaning into it, or their marketing team is just that stupid.
Maybe it'll ship with a bottle of mountain dew in the CHAD? That way you can punch holes through your drywall, while assembling your bike?
  • 5 2
 Given the access point I would call it BUTT
  • 9 0
 It's named after their former COO Chad Peterson who died in 2019.
  • 5 5
 @derekbnorakim: No disrepect intended to the man. But they could have called it the CP box, the Peterson tube...
Checking your product name on the internet should be step one.
  • 6 1
 @AyJayDoubleyou: Like reading an article to see the reason behind the name?
  • 4 4
 @derekbnorakim: Dude, this is the internet. Nobody does their research, reads articles, or gives a shit about good intentions. The fact is that its a marketing fail.
  • 2 0
 @derekbnorakim: I read it today, and I understand it today. Next year, people just call it a CHAD box and the reason is forgotten. That or they (customers) just call it a swat box regardless of whats written on it.
  • 4 0
 @ratedgg13: Out of touch has been Intenses theme for the better part of a decade.
  • 19 6
 I don't get all the hate against this bike...yea it isn't ground breaking or innovative in any one department but overall it's a decent looking bike with a decent spec at a decent price..those slagging off it's looks must be blind...that precious Specialized Enduro that every one seems to love is far uglier than this thing...yea the paint job isn't great but it isn't bad either in the red, it's basically just a red bike with intense written down the side, just like every other generic crap looking popular enduro bike... what do you expect, Antidote Carbon Jack levels of carbon finish quality or a Fat Creations paint job for this price? Look at Santa Cruz with lime green bikes with pink logos or the absolutely dull looking Specialized enduro in wine red...there is a lot worse, garish or dull looking bikes out there than this one even if it is another cookie cutter low shock mount bike with conservative geo.
  • 7 0
 Agree. The colorway is actually pretty tame and I am guessing these bikes look pretty sweet in person. People just want to hate because everyone else is hating and some are still bitter they are not still welding them as aluminum bikes in SoCal. I can understand their desire for an aluminum bike but my guess is they couldn't do both and they believed they wouldn't have survived if they had just stuck with that model. Here come the downvotes.....
  • 1 0
 The color isn't the issue. It's that the graphics look like something from 2016 and the frame design is anything but elegant. Yes, people are over reacting a bit and probably are a bit biased against Intense but this bike definitely isn't a looker.
  • 12 0
 That storage compartment was designed by people who aren’t allowed to ride when it’s wet out.
  • 15 4
 Looks like a Nomad
  • 2 0
 agreed.. I was going say a cross between a megatower and specialized enduro... or nomad/enduro.
  • 5 1
 only available at MEC.... this is where everyone stopped loving your bikes in canada and you became a noob brand we now all don't care for.
  • 3 0
 Mountain Equipment Company. Fuck MEC and the way they terminated 900 staff with an email.
  • 2 0
 Every single effective seat tube angle is the same, to the tenths? Despite identical actual angles (to the tenths) and the 22-32mm difference in seat tube length? That would mean 5-8mm different seat tube offset just to make the effective angle the same at the top of the seat tube, let alone at an actual useful saddle height.
  • 2 0
 TBH not bad, but the geometry is a tad conservative. 64 degrees in the low setting, I'd like to see 63 in the low setting, and like 10mm more reach on each size. Considering its 170mm both ends it's not exactly an all rounder is it
  • 1 0
 That’s what happens when you drag ass for 2 and half years if not more to release a bike
  • 2 0
 Frame looks fine to me. I do not find the paint offensive either. If the finish is nice, I do not care. What I do care about is the health of the company and the likelihood of sticking around. About 2 years ago when I was shopping, I wanted to give Intense a shot. I could not find a distributor and the one I found local(ish) to me did not return an email or pick up a phone.
  • 5 1
 I sincerely hope that when the full review comes out tomorrow, that they chose a Santa Cruz as the comparable bike.
  • 2 0
 Yeah and pick a 3-4 year old SC model because that's basically what Intense has become.
  • 3 0
 'Intense have never done things by the book or followed the status quo. Marching to the beat of their own drum' - Looks like a Santa cruz to me cuz
  • 1 0
 Looks pretty nice overall, although the kink in the top tube just at the upper link annoys me more than it probably should, just looks misaligned. be interesting to see if the short chainstays for all sizes bites them with the current trend of people looking for longer chainstays, especially on bigger sizes.
  • 2 0
 I like the integrated rear mudguard. Every bike with a linkage in back should have mounts and a molded guard. I like the integrated storage but the location means it would be for emergency repairs not snackies.
  • 7 3
 I want a Santa Cruz but they are too pretty.

Jeff Steber- "hold my beer"
  • 2 2
 Wait an enduro bike with in frame storage? Is this an end to strapping all your shit to your bike with tape, zip ties and $50 straps? I also sense an end to the hip pack/bum bag trend of the early 2020s.
  • 1 0
 For a split second I thought this was a tazer when I saw the headline. I was very excited and not for the obese tazer, I'm talking about the 4X
  • 5 2
 Looks like a shitting dog
  • 1 0
 That short chainstay on the large and xl is going to feel... interesting? I guess if you corner exactly like Gwin in that photo then it makes sense.
  • 1 0
 So wait, exactly where all the dirt, mud etc goed on the underside of teh downtube they put the opening for the in frame storage? Is there really no mud in Cali?
  • 3 1
 Hmmm...An Intense, I'd actually might buy.
  • 2 0
 is it an optical illusion that the reach/cockpit looks super short?
  • 5 0
 You could read the geo chart to find out.
  • 2 0
 I think it's just the higher stack height plus the significant stem spacers on the display model they used for the catalogue photos. It looks a lot less weird on the shots of it being ridden by the dude at the end (with fewer stem spacers) and in the frame-only shot.
  • 3 0
 @big-red: “the dude at the end” ouch.
  • 3 1
 Frames that look like a sway back horse don't do it for me.
  • 2 1
 Agreed, looks like a sway back horse literally... like a camel figuratively Frown
  • 4 4
 "Intense have never done things by the book or followed the status quo." I mean, other than copy/pasting Santa Cruz but with worse graphic design...
  • 2 0
 Well, they licensed Santa Cruz's tech, so it kind makes sense it looks similar. The storage is where that statement really falls down. Yeah, they moved the door, but they're like 6th or 7th in line for getting in-frame storage into production, and the bag looks like a straight-up clone of Sepcialized's _old_ bag.
  • 1 0
 They did a better job executing that link on the toptube than Santa Cruz...
  • 1 0
 $5400 for a bike with NX on it. What a time to be alive.

And how sad that I suspect the shifter+cassette is actually SX.
  • 4 2
 Looks like a Santa.
  • 2 0
 Looks sharp!
  • 1 0
 Wait... how is this not a Santa Cruz?
  • 1 0
 looks... squished..
  • 1 0
 ..
  • 1 0
 How many whatts ?
  • 1 0
 36 pounds……..

Post a Comment



