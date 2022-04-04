Intense Releases 2022 Tracer 279

Tracer 279 Details

• Intended use: Enduro• Wheel Size: 29" front / 27.5" rear• Travel: 170mm front and rear• CHAD downtube storage compartment• Full carbon frame and upper link w/Ti hardware• Flip-chip adjustment in lower link• Hidden quick-release axle lever• Head angle: 64 - 64.5º• Seat tube angle: 77.4 - 77.9º• Sizes: S, M, L, XL• Warranty: 5 years• Price: $5,499 - 7,199 ($3,299 frame only)