2022 Pinkbike Awards: Athlete of the Year Winner

Athlete of the Year Winner

Why she's the winner

2022 provided a classic year of racing with no shortage of drama and excitement. With plenty of nail-biting finishes and huge sends across all forms of racing and competition it was pretty difficult to not only pick our nominees but also our worthy winner.So while we were impressed with plenty of riders this year, the 2022 Athlete of the Year award goes to...While there were plenty of outstanding athletes in 2022 it's impossible to overlook the sheer historic achievement of becoming the World Champion of four disciplines at the same time. From XC to XC to XCM and Gravel, Pauline has proven she is the best in the world across a range of conditions, a feat that is unlikely to be beaten or matched by any other rider for quite some time. It's important to add that Pauline not only achieved at World Champs but also won a perfect weekend at the final World Cup of the year in Val di Sole winning the XC and XCC races.Any rider that can achieve such dominance in a single year is well deserving of the Athlete of the Year title.