2022 Pinkbike Awards: Athlete of the Year Winner

Dec 26, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

Athlete of the Year Winner

2022 provided a classic year of racing with no shortage of drama and excitement. With plenty of nail-biting finishes and huge sends across all forms of racing and competition it was pretty difficult to not only pick our nominees but also our worthy winner.

So while we were impressed with plenty of riders this year, the 2022 Athlete of the Year award goes to...



Pauline like a bat out of hell increased her gap with every passing lap.
Pauline Ferrand-Prévot





Why she's the winner

While there were plenty of outstanding athletes in 2022 it's impossible to overlook the sheer historic achievement of becoming the World Champion of four disciplines at the same time. From XC to XC to XCM and Gravel, Pauline has proven she is the best in the world across a range of conditions, a feat that is unlikely to be beaten or matched by any other rider for quite some time. It's important to add that Pauline not only achieved at World Champs but also won a perfect weekend at the final World Cup of the year in Val di Sole winning the XC and XCC races.

Any rider that can achieve such dominance in a single year is well deserving of the Athlete of the Year title.

A late tactical move had Pauline jet to the front and pull far away from the rest.

This was Pauline Ferrand Prevot s race to loose and that became immediately clear from lap one.

Vive la France. Pauline Ferrand Prevot takes yet another World Championship title.

Pauline Ferrand Prevot takes gold in front of Alessandra Keller and Gwendalyn Gibson.
Pauline Ferrand Prevot adds another gold medal to her collection as Jolanda Neff picks up silver and Haley Batten the bronze.


Posted In:
Racing and Events Pinkbike Awards


Must Read This Week
[Updated] Jack Moir is Leaving the Canyon CLLCTV
55288 views
The Champion Moves On: Rocky Mountain Thanks Jesse Melamed
52865 views
10 Things I Loved In 2022: Seb Stott
52726 views
What to Carry to Fix Most Things On Your Bike in the Smallest Toolkit Possible
45854 views
2022 Pinkbike Awards: Mountain Bike of the Year Nominees
45351 views
2022 Pinkbike Awards: Suspension Product of the Year Nominees
36194 views
Are Elite Athletes At Higher Risk Of Heart Problems & Premature Death?
35278 views
2022 Pinkbike Awards: Video of the Year Nominees
31398 views

16 Comments

  • 40 23
 She's awesome! Beautiful too.
  • 21 10
 Judging by the dislikes, apparently you're not allowed to provide positive comments about a female rider being awesome and attractive on pinkbike...
  • 19 20
 @VPS13: Too many woke simps on here
  • 17 6
 Although I agree that attractive people are attractive (and I didn’t down vote you) I think the fact that this wasn’t a beauty contest makes your remark less relevant and draws attention away from her accomplishments, which is what we are trying to celebrate here. I mean that as respectfully as possible and I hope you have a nice day.
  • 5 0
 Honestly, RedBull sometimes pick good-looking people alot of the time, regardless of results. Not in this case obviously. Nothing taken away from her results, she's an absolute weapon and being good looking is only the tip of the iceberg. Hard working with a good gene pool. She's a superstar. I don't see the harm in stating she's good looking, as long as credit for her extreme commitment and sacrifices she and all the athletes of the world deserve.
  • 1 1
 @mrift04: speed10 just made your comment very spot on.
  • 8 3
 4 disciplines that are the same discipline!

Fr tho she’s a savage, I can’t stand to pedal that much
  • 5 0
 She’s a monster. Outpacing a ton of athletes who likely focused on each event as their goal / peaking point for the season.
  • 6 0
 So good!
  • 4 0
 Truly well-deserved, a phenomenal athlete.
  • 2 0
 Well deserved
  • 1 0
 Bien sûr ! Sans discussion.
  • 2 0
 On a Hardtail!!!
  • 1 0
 With a fucking pencil!
Below threshold threads are hidden





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.031269
Mobile Version of Website