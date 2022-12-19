2022 Pinkbike Awards: Breakout Rider of the Year Nominees

Breakout Rider of the Year Nominees

Gracey Hemstreet was the big addition to the Norco Factory Team at the start of 2022 after picking up bronze at the 2021 World Champs and a handful of podiums during her first World Cup season. 2022 was her final chance to impress before heading up to Elite, and she spent no time waiting to show off her speed and style with five World Cup wins across the season as well as taking the overall win by 85 points. Gracey also secured a silver medal at the World Champs in Les Gets and even added a Red Bull helmet to her collection at Crankworx Whistler. We can't wait to see what she can do next year in Elites.After having a tough time with injuries both in previous years and even in this season, Jess Blewitt has never had a clear shot at showing her raw speed on the World Circuit after joining the GT Factory Racing team. Despite picking up a collarbone injury at the Fort William World Cup Jess went on to show across the year that she is now a consistent threat for top podium results at World Cups and never finished outside of the top ten this year. Not only did Jess show her speed at World Cups, she also became the first woman to hit the massive sends at Red Bull Hardline. Sadly another collarbone injury took her prevented her from completing a full run, but she is definitely a rider to watch closely when she is back racing next year.Alessandra Keller has been a regular threat for a top result at World Cups for a number of years, but in 2022 she finally broke through the always competitive women's XC field and took her first win in horrific conditions in Snowshoe. Not happy with just taking her first XC World Cup win this season, she stayed consistent with her results to take both the XCC Short Track and XC overall titles. Alessandra is now one of the top riders to beat next year and will be a favourite in next year's overall title race.A true double threat, Luke Meier-Smith has been at the sharp end of not just the U21 EWS series but also the Elite World Cup downhill racing. The past year saw Luke win all five rounds of the EWS that he entered giving, him a lead of over 200 points in the overall to beat Seth Sherlock, who raced at all eight venues. Not only did Luke take on and win the overall EWS title but he managed to fit every World Cup race and World Champs into his race calendar for his second year in Elites. Luke's season saw multiple top ten finishes and even sneaked inside the top 20 at the Les Gets World Champs. With a shaken up calendar for downhill and enduro next year it will be interesting to see how Luke can keep up with both sports.