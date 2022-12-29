2022 Pinkbike Awards: Breakout Rider of the Year Winner

Dec 29, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

Breakout Rider of the Year Winner

The Breakout Rider of the Year Award goes to someone who impressed us all this season and now has a target on their back as we head toward 2023.

This rider didn't have the momentum of previous world-level wins when they started 2022 but kicked things off with a bang taking wins at the first two rounds and never dropping below 3rd place at World Cups throughout the season. Given the massive breakthrough this rider had this season, we can't wait to see what they accomplish in the future.

Our 2022 Breakout Rider of the Year is...




Whip-Off
Gracey Hemstreet

Why she's the winner

Racing your first full season of World Cups as a Junior can be a pretty daunting task, let only one where you have just signed with your first factory team. None of this seemed to faze Gracey Hemstreet as she picked up a handful of World Cup wins while never dropping below third throughout the season. Despite never winning a World Cup before and only having raced the Maribor round in 2021, Gracey stacked up the wins with five across the season while also securing 2nd at World Champs. Gracey also achieved big things outside of World Cups securing a Red Bull helmet while competing at Crankworx Whistler.

While Gracey is leaving Juniors and facing the challenge of Elite racing in 2023 we can't wait to see what she is able to achieve.

Gracey Hemstreet

Gracey Hemstreet coming in hot taking both the win and the overall for the Junior Women.

Just a few too many mistakes today for Gracey Hemstreet trying to match Hasting s pace.

Two for two goes Gracey Hemstreet taming whatever is thrown at her so far.


6 Comments

  • 12 1
 There is something about a Canadian rider on a Canadian bike that really warms the mtb heart.
  • 6 0
 She get an Eh +
  • 1 0
 This girl is gonna smash once she’s in elite. Her form and body position is unmatched by the top women.
  • 2 0
 Very deserving!
  • 1 0
 Great rider, making big jumps look effortless. Well deserved!
  • 1 0
 Sic Air, Beautiful.





