2022 Pinkbike Awards: Breakout Rider of the Year Winner

Breakout Rider of the Year Winner

Why she's the winner

The Breakout Rider of the Year Award goes to someone who impressed us all this season and now has a target on their back as we head toward 2023.This rider didn't have the momentum of previous world-level wins when they started 2022 but kicked things off with a bang taking wins at the first two rounds and never dropping below 3rd place at World Cups throughout the season. Given the massive breakthrough this rider had this season, we can't wait to see what they accomplish in the future.Our 2022 Breakout Rider of the Year is...Racing your first full season of World Cups as a Junior can be a pretty daunting task, let only one where you have just signed with your first factory team. None of this seemed to faze Gracey Hemstreet as she picked up a handful of World Cup wins while never dropping below third throughout the season. Despite never winning a World Cup before and only having raced the Maribor round in 2021, Gracey stacked up the wins with five across the season while also securing 2nd at World Champs. Gracey also achieved big things outside of World Cups securing a Red Bull helmet while competing at Crankworx Whistler.While Gracey is leaving Juniors and facing the challenge of Elite racing in 2023 we can't wait to see what she is able to achieve.