2022 Pinkbike Awards: Comeback of the Year Nominees

Comeback of the Year NomineesComebacks generally involve injuries, but don't forget the equally taxing mental fortitude it takes to overcome an injury and fight to be as fast as your peers once again. We aren’t writing this article to glorify injury but do believe that the strength of character shown by the athletes below deserves plenty of credit. Here are our nominees for Comeback of the Year.
Why they are nominated
Following his nightmare crash at the 2021 Red Bull Rampage it must have been a hard decision to return to the event this year. To just recover from injuries is a challenging journey, let alone getting back on the bike and accepting the invite to the biggest and toughest event of the year. Not only did Tom make it back for this year's Rampage but he laid down a wild run and take home the McGazza Spirit Award.
Why they are nominated
Brett Rheeder had a tough 2021 season struggling through injuries and surgery leading him to miss out on a chance to compete at Rampage. A year later and without being present at any major competition Brett Rheeder decided to turn up at Proving Grounds on a whim and not only sent the huge features but come out on top of the podium. Spirits must have been high heading into this year's Rampage as Brett built a unique line for his fresh single crown freeride machine and piloted it to first place with a score of 90.66
Why they are nominated
If we had an award for the most gruesome injury
we wouldn't need to bother with nominations as we think everyone would agree Isabeau Courdurier would be a worthy winner. During the EWS-E in Valberg Isabeau was unlucky enough to catch a tree branch after running wide on a corner leading to it, and it pierced straight through her foot. Despite the horrific-looking injury the French rider was pretty quickly back on the bike and would go on to win two more races in the season and secure the overall EWS title.
Why they are nominated
After a practice crash at Mont-Sainte-Anne resulting in a broken collarbone, it looked like the season and the hopes of the World Cup overall title were over. But Camille Balanche fought back hard and did what seemed nearly impossible to have surgery and make it back to racing in time for World Champs. Not only did Camille make it back for World Champs but she almost ended up with a medal after placing fourth. Wrapping up the season Camille, was able to hold on for fifth place at Val di Sole to take the overall title by 60 points against Myriam Nicole.
Why they are nominated
A crash back in June 2021 led to Gee Atherton being airlifted to hospital with broken ribs, multiple fractures and breaks to his femur and wrists. It was a long journey of recovery with a return to racing seeming to be up in the air. But Gee is a fighter and came back with a bang producing his 'Ridgeline II: The Return' edit and competing at the toughest DH race, Red Bull Hardline.
23 Comments
Cammy for the win!
Gee's a close second. Though maybe we should give it to that poor mountain, though I don't know if it is recovered yet.