2022 Pinkbike Awards: Comeback of the Year Nominees

Dec 19, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

Comeback of the Year Nominees

Comebacks generally involve injuries, but don't forget the equally taxing mental fortitude it takes to overcome an injury and fight to be as fast as your peers once again. We aren’t writing this article to glorify injury but do believe that the strength of character shown by the athletes below deserves plenty of credit. Here are our nominees for Comeback of the Year.



Cool guys don t look at explosions or sunrises. TVS arrives for work.
Tom Van Steenbergen


Why they are nominated

Following his nightmare crash at the 2021 Red Bull Rampage it must have been a hard decision to return to the event this year. To just recover from injuries is a challenging journey, let alone getting back on the bike and accepting the invite to the biggest and toughest event of the year. Not only did Tom make it back for this year's Rampage but he laid down a wild run and take home the McGazza Spirit Award.



And then there were 3. Single crowns are here again and winning Redbull Rampage back to back.
Brett Rheeder


Why they are nominated

Brett Rheeder had a tough 2021 season struggling through injuries and surgery leading him to miss out on a chance to compete at Rampage. A year later and without being present at any major competition Brett Rheeder decided to turn up at Proving Grounds on a whim and not only sent the huge features but come out on top of the podium. Spirits must have been high heading into this year's Rampage as Brett built a unique line for his fresh single crown freeride machine and piloted it to first place with a score of 90.66



After suffering what looked like a season ending injury in June Isabeau Cordurier pushed through to that the 2022 series title.
Isabeau Courdurier


Why they are nominated

If we had an award for the most gruesome injury we wouldn't need to bother with nominations as we think everyone would agree Isabeau Courdurier would be a worthy winner. During the EWS-E in Valberg Isabeau was unlucky enough to catch a tree branch after running wide on a corner leading to it, and it pierced straight through her foot. Despite the horrific-looking injury the French rider was pretty quickly back on the bike and would go on to win two more races in the season and secure the overall EWS title.



Camille Balanche still charges ahead further into the lead for the series overall despite having to settle for second place this afternoon.
Camille Balanche


Why they are nominated

After a practice crash at Mont-Sainte-Anne resulting in a broken collarbone, it looked like the season and the hopes of the World Cup overall title were over. But Camille Balanche fought back hard and did what seemed nearly impossible to have surgery and make it back to racing in time for World Champs. Not only did Camille make it back for World Champs but she almost ended up with a medal after placing fourth. Wrapping up the season Camille, was able to hold on for fifth place at Val di Sole to take the overall title by 60 points against Myriam Nicole.



The relief of getting your first race run under your belt in over a year and only your second full run in that time
Gee Atherton


Why they are nominated

A crash back in June 2021 led to Gee Atherton being airlifted to hospital with broken ribs, multiple fractures and breaks to his femur and wrists. It was a long journey of recovery with a return to racing seeming to be up in the air. But Gee is a fighter and came back with a bang producing his 'Ridgeline II: The Return' edit and competing at the toughest DH race, Red Bull Hardline.





Posted In:
Racing and Events Pinkbike Awards


23 Comments

  • 64 2
 Everyone deserves this awards but it hast to be Gee Atherton for me. The chrash he had was not a "season ender, or a "career ender", this could have been a "life ender". To bounce back from that within a year. Astonishing, to say the least.
  • 8 0
 and on your return, compete in the most full on DH race around ... hats off to the gee man
  • 21 0
 Gee-man.
  • 8 0
 Both Courdurier and Balanche winning their respective overalls really speaks to how insanely tough and motivated these athletes are. Hard to choose when they both had very significant injuries, and both not only came back crazy fast but continued to ride at elite levels to secure their titles.
  • 9 0
 The fact that Gee lived and can walk is amazing and then to come back swinging is just plain gangster.
  • 9 0
 Don‘t forget Mr.Fluckiger. He is back. He ist not flucked anymore.
  • 1 0
 Is he?! I haven't heard anything since the...incident
  • 8 0
 Gee…..I wonder who will win this one!
  • 5 0
 There were some gnarly wrecks that led to some amazing comebacks for sure. Between Gee and Van Steezburger for total carnage. Isa's was gruesome
  • 5 0
 I don't know how to choose between Gee and Tom.
  • 1 0
 Cammy deserves this one. She could have called off the rest of the seasons and no one would have questioned the decision. She was completely smashed up and instead of throwing in the towel, she did everything possible to get back and close out the season. Insane tenacity & grit, and it was all worth it.

Cammy for the win!

Gee's a close second. Though maybe we should give it to that poor mountain, though I don't know if it is recovered yet.
  • 2 0
 I was honestly scared for TVS after last year, but Cami racing world cups and winning the overall so shortly after the broken collar was the most awe-inspiring to me.
  • 3 0
 A tie between Gee & Tom. Amazing either one is even back on the bike let alone at the highest level.
  • 3 0
 tough judging when 90% of mountain bikers are tough as nails
  • 13 0
 Not me, I'm more like damp creaky plywood.
  • 3 0
 Gee's comeback after that crash...sheesh
  • 3 0
 no slopestyle? max fredricson went crazy this season
  • 3 1
 ISABEAU'S FOOT WAS SO GNAR SHEESH
  • 2 0
 Bulldog again. Congrats to all the nominees all well deserving.
  • 2 0
 All nominated should get an award!
  • 1 0
 Comeback of the year will alway and forever be: "I know you are, but what am I?"
  • 4 2
 A A R O N G W I N
  • 1 0
 There's only one winner and it's Gee. Hard as nails.





