2022 Pinkbike Awards: Comeback of the Year Winner

Dec 26, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

Comeback of the Year Winner

Injuries are nothing to glorify, but the mental and physical fortitude to come back from them and return to the top flight of racing is always worth recognition. And the winner of the 2022 Comeback of the Year Award is...




Camille Balanche still charges ahead further into the lead for the series overall despite having to settle for second place this afternoon.
Camille Balanche

Why she's the winner

Choosing the winner of the comeback award was one of the hardest decisions this year as we had many deserving athletes come back from injury to achieve huge things in 2022. But for us, one rider's comeback stood above the rest and that was Camille Balanche's. Camille defied the odds for her comeback from a broken collarbone in Mont-Sainte-Anne, managing to cling onto the overall and place fourth at World Champs.

To crash mid-season while in the best form of your career so far would be the season's end for most World Cup riders, but Camille Balanche fought through the impossible to recover in an extraordinarily short time. Camille not only returned to racing but still placed at the sharp end of racing and won the overall title. Many thought Camille's season and chances of an overall title were over after Mont-Sainte-Anne but she proved the doubters wrong.

Another World Cup win to add to Camille Balanche s repertoire.

Camille Balanche is the one to beat at this venue. Can she make it three victories in a row

Camille Balanche held on tight for one hell of a ride down the brutal track to take the top spot of the day.


Relief. Camille Balanche defied the odds coming back from a broken collarbone in Mont Sainte Anne and clung onto that overall and deservedly so.


