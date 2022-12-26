2022 Pinkbike Awards: Comeback of the Year Winner

Comeback of the Year Winner

Why she's the winner

Injuries are nothing to glorify, but the mental and physical fortitude to come back from them and return to the top flight of racing is always worth recognition. And the winner of the 2022 Comeback of the Year Award is...Choosing the winner of the comeback award was one of the hardest decisions this year as we had many deserving athletes come back from injury to achieve huge things in 2022. But for us, one rider's comeback stood above the rest and that was Camille Balanche's. Camille defied the odds for her comeback from a broken collarbone in Mont-Sainte-Anne, managing to cling onto the overall and place fourth at World Champs.To crash mid-season while in the best form of your career so far would be the season's end for most World Cup riders, but Camille Balanche fought through the impossible to recover in an extraordinarily short time. Camille not only returned to racing but still placed at the sharp end of racing and won the overall title. Many thought Camille's season and chances of an overall title were over after Mont-Sainte-Anne but she proved the doubters wrong.