2022 Pinkbike Awards: Innovation of the Year Nominees

If the overall shell shape works for you and you're in the market for a DH-certified enduro helmet, then Fox's Proframe RS should be at the top of your wishlist. It's tough to beat the trifecta of weight to ventilation to protection. Although the price point is higher than most, the overall package is well thought out and offers unrivaled safety features in its class. — Matt Beer

Why it's nominated

The mountain bike has been evolving for over forty years now. It's probably fair to say that the time of rapid innovation and experimentation is behind us. I mean, there hasn't even been a new proposed axle standard this year. Even so, many companies are still chipping away at the now well-honed machine that is a modern mountain bike, thinking up new ways to make it a little more comfortable, safer or quieter.The ability to shift gears without pedaling is potentially a pretty big advantage. Picture riding a rocky section with a steep climb afterward. Shifting into a lower gear without having to spin the cranks and risk clipping a pedal could make the difference between making it up the climb or stalling. Sure, you can do this with a gearbox drivetrain, but they sacrifice the ability to shift while pedaling, which is even more important.Shimano's system doesn't stop there. It also has a mode that can automatically shift gears for you (when you're pedaling or when you're coasting) based on your speed and optimal cadence. That means if you start a descent in first gear and pick up speed, the bike will be in an appropriate gear for whatever speed you're going when you next turn the crank.This second feature won't be to everyone's taste - some people like to be in full control of their bike even if it means making more mistakes. But for an inexperienced rider, especially, it could avoid those heart-stopping moments when you start pedaling and find no resistance.For now, this tech is only for ebikes - the motor is used to spin the chainring which allows it to shift. But just because something doesn't apply to every bike, that doesn't make it any less innovative.Most high-end helmets these days feature Mips, or something similar. It's the yellow layer inside the helmet that allows the helmet to rotate relative to your head in a crash; the idea is to reduce the rotational forces on your head which can cause brain injury. The Fox Proframe RS is the first helmet to use an evolution of this concept called Mips Integra Split. Instead of a separate plastic layer inside the helmet, the helmet is constructed of two different-density layers of energy-absorbing foam, where the outer layer can slide over the inner layer in any direction, like a spherical bearing.In addition to that rotational system, the “Split” name comes from the inner shell being made up of two halves that can articulate between 10-15mm on sets of elastomers which Fox calls “woofers,” offering a further degree of freedom to absorb energy. According to Fox, the combination of an EPP inner liner with an EPS outer layer is "optimized for a variety of impact speeds to reduce rotational forces in the event of a crash."According to Mips, the new system offers the possibility of better ventilation and a better fit than a regular Mips liner too. When Matt reviewed the helmet, he noted excellent ventilation and none of the squeaking that regular Mips liners can suffer.The idea of being able to adjust the saddle angle for climbing and descending isn't a new one. Go to a hill climb race and most riders will tilt the nose of the saddle down; for downhill, it's normal to tilt the saddle nose up. Specialized's Wu dropper post tilted the saddle automatically while it dropped, but the actual dropper travel was only 115 mm, it only worked with 34.9 mm frames, and if you wanted the saddle up it had to be tilted down - there was no option to mix and match height and angle.The Aenomaly SwitchGrade is a simpler approach that bolts to many existing dropper posts and allows the rider to adjust the tilt manually with an under-the-saddle lever. That means you have to reach between your legs to adjust the angle, but according to Matt Beer who reviewed it, that becomes easier with practice. Aside from simplicity and compatibility, this approach also means you can have a neutral tilt for flatter pedals or a steep downward tilt for steep climbs, and you can make that decision independently of the saddle height. Matt said the downward tilt was such an advantage on steep climbs that he really missed it when returning to a regular fixed saddle: "like the first time you tried a dropper post - you don't know what you're missing until it's taken away."The ability to tilt the saddle nose upwards for descending is another advantage; it effectively increases the dropper travel by moving the tail of the saddle further out of the way, and it reduces the risk of catching your nether regions on the saddle hull.We're not saying anyoneone of these, but especially if your climbs are steep, it's a relatively simple and effective way to improve climbing comfort and descending safety.E-bike drive units have a fundamental problem. The electric motor likes to spin at a few thousand RPM for maximum power and efficiency, but humans like to pedal at about 100 RPM or less. This means the bulk of an e-bike drive unit is not the electric motor, but the reduction gears required to allow that difference in speed. These usually take the form of pulleys and belts of intermeshing gears that step the RPM down in multiple stages. In these systems, the motor axis is offset from the crank spindle, with gears or belts connecting the two, creating a bulky, oval-shaped drive unit.In TQ's design, the motor is concentric around the crank spindle. The motor drives the crank via a harmonic pin ring system, which features an inner gear with fewer teeth than a stationary outer gear. The inner gear is non-concentric to the outer gear, so it precesses around the inside of the outer ring, and this in turn drives the crank 17.5 times slower than the motor is spinning.This is a lower reduction ratio than most e-bikes (many have reduction ratios of 50:1), but TQ achieves this in a single step, and they say that because their motor spins more slowly it makes for less noise. While the output torque is low (50 Nm rather than 85 Nm in the most popular systems), that's all some riders want. TQ makes up for it with an impressive lack of noise, intuitive response, class-leading weight (1,830 g), and a compact form factor that means e-bike manufacturers don't have to compromise on kinematics or geometry.When we tested the Trek Fuel EX-e (one of the first bikes released with the TQ motor), we were impressed with the low weight, regular-bike geometry, and near-silent ride.