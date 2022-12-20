2022 Pinkbike Awards: Innovation of the Year Nominees

Dec 20, 2022
by Seb Stott  


Innovation of the Year

The mountain bike has been evolving for over forty years now. It's probably fair to say that the time of rapid innovation and experimentation is behind us. I mean, there hasn't even been a new proposed axle standard this year. Even so, many companies are still chipping away at the now well-honed machine that is a modern mountain bike, thinking up new ways to make it a little more comfortable, safer or quieter.



Shimano XT Di2
Shifting things up


Why it's nominated

The ability to shift gears without pedaling is potentially a pretty big advantage. Picture riding a rocky section with a steep climb afterward. Shifting into a lower gear without having to spin the cranks and risk clipping a pedal could make the difference between making it up the climb or stalling. Sure, you can do this with a gearbox drivetrain, but they sacrifice the ability to shift while pedaling, which is even more important.

Shimano's system doesn't stop there. It also has a mode that can automatically shift gears for you (when you're pedaling or when you're coasting) based on your speed and optimal cadence. That means if you start a descent in first gear and pick up speed, the bike will be in an appropriate gear for whatever speed you're going when you next turn the crank.

This second feature won't be to everyone's taste - some people like to be in full control of their bike even if it means making more mistakes. But for an inexperienced rider, especially, it could avoid those heart-stopping moments when you start pedaling and find no resistance.

For now, this tech is only for ebikes - the motor is used to spin the chainring which allows it to shift. But just because something doesn't apply to every bike, that doesn't make it any less innovative.

Mips Integra Split
Safety without squeaking


Why it's nominated

Most high-end helmets these days feature Mips, or something similar. It's the yellow layer inside the helmet that allows the helmet to rotate relative to your head in a crash; the idea is to reduce the rotational forces on your head which can cause brain injury. The Fox Proframe RS is the first helmet to use an evolution of this concept called Mips Integra Split. Instead of a separate plastic layer inside the helmet, the helmet is constructed of two different-density layers of energy-absorbing foam, where the outer layer can slide over the inner layer in any direction, like a spherical bearing.


In addition to that rotational system, the “Split” name comes from the inner shell being made up of two halves that can articulate between 10-15mm on sets of elastomers which Fox calls “woofers,” offering a further degree of freedom to absorb energy. According to Fox, the combination of an EPP inner liner with an EPS outer layer is "optimized for a variety of impact speeds to reduce rotational forces in the event of a crash."

According to Mips, the new system offers the possibility of better ventilation and a better fit than a regular Mips liner too. When Matt reviewed the helmet, he noted excellent ventilation and none of the squeaking that regular Mips liners can suffer.

bigquotesIf the overall shell shape works for you and you're in the market for a DH-certified enduro helmet, then Fox's Proframe RS should be at the top of your wishlist. It's tough to beat the trifecta of weight to ventilation to protection. Although the price point is higher than most, the overall package is well thought out and offers unrivaled safety features in its class. Matt Beer

Aenomaly SwitchGrade

Saddle Angle Adjuster
Switch it up

Why it's nominated

The idea of being able to adjust the saddle angle for climbing and descending isn't a new one. Go to a hill climb race and most riders will tilt the nose of the saddle down; for downhill, it's normal to tilt the saddle nose up. Specialized's Wu dropper post tilted the saddle automatically while it dropped, but the actual dropper travel was only 115 mm, it only worked with 34.9 mm frames, and if you wanted the saddle up it had to be tilted down - there was no option to mix and match height and angle.

0% Loaded prev 1/4 next


The Aenomaly SwitchGrade is a simpler approach that bolts to many existing dropper posts and allows the rider to adjust the tilt manually with an under-the-saddle lever. That means you have to reach between your legs to adjust the angle, but according to Matt Beer who reviewed it, that becomes easier with practice. Aside from simplicity and compatibility, this approach also means you can have a neutral tilt for flatter pedals or a steep downward tilt for steep climbs, and you can make that decision independently of the saddle height. Matt said the downward tilt was such an advantage on steep climbs that he really missed it when returning to a regular fixed saddle: "like the first time you tried a dropper post - you don't know what you're missing until it's taken away."

The ability to tilt the saddle nose upwards for descending is another advantage; it effectively increases the dropper travel by moving the tail of the saddle further out of the way, and it reduces the risk of catching your nether regions on the saddle hull.

We're not saying anyone needs one of these, but especially if your climbs are steep, it's a relatively simple and effective way to improve climbing comfort and descending safety.

TQ-HPR50 Motor
Small and mighty


Why it's nominated

E-bike drive units have a fundamental problem. The electric motor likes to spin at a few thousand RPM for maximum power and efficiency, but humans like to pedal at about 100 RPM or less. This means the bulk of an e-bike drive unit is not the electric motor, but the reduction gears required to allow that difference in speed. These usually take the form of pulleys and belts of intermeshing gears that step the RPM down in multiple stages. In these systems, the motor axis is offset from the crank spindle, with gears or belts connecting the two, creating a bulky, oval-shaped drive unit.

Trek TQ

by mattbeer
Views: 6,814    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


In TQ's design, the motor is concentric around the crank spindle. The motor drives the crank via a harmonic pin ring system, which features an inner gear with fewer teeth than a stationary outer gear. The inner gear is non-concentric to the outer gear, so it precesses around the inside of the outer ring, and this in turn drives the crank 17.5 times slower than the motor is spinning.

This is a lower reduction ratio than most e-bikes (many have reduction ratios of 50:1), but TQ achieves this in a single step, and they say that because their motor spins more slowly it makes for less noise. While the output torque is low (50 Nm rather than 85 Nm in the most popular systems), that's all some riders want. TQ makes up for it with an impressive lack of noise, intuitive response, class-leading weight (1,830 g), and a compact form factor that means e-bike manufacturers don't have to compromise on kinematics or geometry.

When we tested the Trek Fuel EX-e (one of the first bikes released with the TQ motor), we were impressed with the low weight, regular-bike geometry, and near-silent ride.

14 Comments

  • 18 3
 By the time we see these XT Di2 drivetrain rolling out to the market Shimano will be pretty much 4 years behind SRAM and their technology still isn't wireless AND only for eMTBs. This is not even funny anymore, it's straight up sad for Shimano and this can't seriously win an innovation award.
  • 1 0
 That and If I cable tie my cassette to my spokes I can do the shifting while coasting bit on my 3 year old e8000 mechanical xt equipped ebike. I could have got the next model up with 11spd di2 xt, which was really appealing because it backs power off on the motor while shifting, which is good for longevity of drive trains, but Im still on the xt mech the bike came with so it cant be that bad without that. Auto shifting, which I see as the most polarising new feature (and only real new feature) I'd see having limited use in mtb, we need to anticipate, a computer can't do that like we can using our eyes. All in all, yes, a swing and a miss compared with axs (which, I know isn't flawless, but is pretty damn good).
  • 8 0
 2022. Not a big year for innovation.
  • 1 0
 Minor tweaks instead of major overhauls is a sign that mountain bike design is finally reaching maturity. Thank goodness, it only took 40 years to get here.
  • 6 0
 Oh my godz- thank you for stating MIPS squeaks- I was starting to think it was my eye balls in the rough stuff.
  • 3 0
 It's too bad that there are so many comments in all of these awards sections bitching and moaning about how 'xyz' should be in this or that category or got robbed... I can see why Levy dislikes these articles so much, lol. Anyways, writers, I appreciate your words and I know you've put more thought into these awards than most of us ever have.
  • 2 0
 Yep, I have found TQ motor to be more efficient in utilizing power then my high powered system. I actually get more ride time, vertical, mileage on TQ bike (Fuel EXe) vs my Bosch 4 system bike (Rail) in despite the Rail battery being much larger. TQ makes for a more efficient system altogether with proper support for all my rides so far. Definitely a step in the right direction. Have dealt with over a 1.5 years of repetitive structural/mechanical/electronic issues with full motor bike due to heft and weight of system I think.
  • 1 0
 That’s really good to hear. Backs up my own experience. I actually get the most ride time, mileage and vertical on my mountain bike. Works really great. Doesn’t even need a battery. Eats a lot of food though.
  • 2 0
 I would have put the fillmore valve in that list. Seriously. It‘s years we get the same stuffs with sole "innovation" a new color or at best a valve cap that integrates a core remover. No one tried to solve the problem. Until Santa Cruz/Reserve. I bought a set and was convinced. So I got some more for other bikes…
  • 1 0
 Lal Supre Drive is the innovation of the year! Change my mind...
  • 2 1
 Wow, slim pickin's. A helmet, don't care, don't care.........pretty weak.
  • 1 0
 Didn’t Specialized make a seat tilting dropper a few years back?
Below threshold threads are hidden





