2022 Pinkbike Awards: Innovation of the Year Winner

The pace of innovation has slowed. The bike industry is no longer looking for revolutionary concepts or taking giant leaps forwards, but rather honing and refining things. One area of the sport that's still relatively fresh and evolving is the genre of lightweight eMTBs. These use less punchy motors, smaller batteries and lightweight components to achieve a total weight and ride feel that's not far off some regular mountain bikes.
The latest player in this game is TQ, who entered eMTB from the robotics world with a lightweight and compact motor that works in a cleverly different way from most drive units.
INNOVATION OF THE YEAR
TQ-HPR50 Motor
Compact, light, quiet.
Electric motors are incredible. A motor the size of a hockey puck can generate more power than you and do so with over 90% efficiency. The problem is, they generate that power at several thousand RPM, so most of what's inside an e-bike drive unit is called the reduction gearing, which allows the cranks to spin many times slower than the motor. This gearing can take the form of belts and pulleys or a series of gears, usually with the motor to one side of the crank spindle, giving e-bike motors their oblong shape.
TQ does it differently. They place the motor concentrically around the crank spindle and use a patented harmonic pin ring system
to provide the gearing, so the crank spins 17.5 times slower than the motor.
This has a few advantages. Firstly, because the unit is so compact - more like a thick BB than a regular motor - it's easier for frame designers to put batteries, pivots and rear wheels exactly where they want. Plenty of e-bikes have weird suspension designs or lengthy chainstays in every size just to fit around the bulky motor casing. Secondly, with fewer parts, the motor is the lightest on the market, at 1,830 g. Finally, that 17.5 ratio is smaller than most e-bikes, meaning the motor spins more slowly for a given crank speed. That could be seen as a bad thing because output torque is limited to 50 Nm - less than most other systems - but that's just the ticket if you want to maintain a "regular bike feel" on an eMTB. Plus, TQ says the slower motor speeds help them keep the system super quiet.
The motor is now powering a few bikes, including the BMC Fourstroke AMP
and Scott Lumen
, but we got a good feel for it on the Trek Fuel EX-e
. What struck us was the very quiet ride, both on the climbs and descents, and the overall "bike-like" handling package. According to the reviewer, Matt Beer, "That tiny harmonic pin ring drive unit is the golden goose of e-bike motors."
