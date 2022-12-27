2022 Pinkbike Awards: Innovation of the Year Winner

Dec 27, 2022
by Seb Stott  

The pace of innovation has slowed. The bike industry is no longer looking for revolutionary concepts or taking giant leaps forwards, but rather honing and refining things. One area of the sport that's still relatively fresh and evolving is the genre of lightweight eMTBs. These use less punchy motors, smaller batteries and lightweight components to achieve a total weight and ride feel that's not far off some regular mountain bikes.

The latest player in this game is TQ, who entered eMTB from the robotics world with a lightweight and compact motor that works in a cleverly different way from most drive units.





INNOVATION OF THE YEAR

TQ-HPR50 Motor

Compact, light, quiet.


Electric motors are incredible. A motor the size of a hockey puck can generate more power than you and do so with over 90% efficiency. The problem is, they generate that power at several thousand RPM, so most of what's inside an e-bike drive unit is called the reduction gearing, which allows the cranks to spin many times slower than the motor. This gearing can take the form of belts and pulleys or a series of gears, usually with the motor to one side of the crank spindle, giving e-bike motors their oblong shape.

TQ does it differently. They place the motor concentrically around the crank spindle and use a patented harmonic pin ring system to provide the gearing, so the crank spins 17.5 times slower than the motor.

This has a few advantages. Firstly, because the unit is so compact - more like a thick BB than a regular motor - it's easier for frame designers to put batteries, pivots and rear wheels exactly where they want. Plenty of e-bikes have weird suspension designs or lengthy chainstays in every size just to fit around the bulky motor casing. Secondly, with fewer parts, the motor is the lightest on the market, at 1,830 g. Finally, that 17.5 ratio is smaller than most e-bikes, meaning the motor spins more slowly for a given crank speed. That could be seen as a bad thing because output torque is limited to 50 Nm - less than most other systems - but that's just the ticket if you want to maintain a "regular bike feel" on an eMTB. Plus, TQ says the slower motor speeds help them keep the system super quiet.

The motor is now powering a few bikes, including the BMC Fourstroke AMP and Scott Lumen, but we got a good feel for it on the Trek Fuel EX-e. What struck us was the very quiet ride, both on the climbs and descents, and the overall "bike-like" handling package. According to the reviewer, Matt Beer, "That tiny harmonic pin ring drive unit is the golden goose of e-bike motors."

Trek Fuel EX-e 9.9 XX1 AXS Photo Dave Smith
Trek Fuel EX-e 9.9 XX1 AXS Photo Dave Smith



Posted In:
eMTB Reviews and Tech Pinkbike Awards


Must Read This Week
The Champion Moves On: Rocky Mountain Thanks Jesse Melamed
54340 views
2022 Pinkbike Awards: Mountain Bike of the Year Nominees
48657 views
What to Carry to Fix Most Things On Your Bike in the Smallest Toolkit Possible
47050 views
2022 Pinkbike Awards: Suspension Product of the Year Nominees
36571 views
Are Elite Athletes At Higher Risk Of Heart Problems & Premature Death?
35777 views
2022 Pinkbike Awards: Video of the Year Nominees
33831 views
2022 Pinkbike Awards: Value Mountain Bike of the Year Nominees
31629 views
2022 Pinkbike Awards: Send of the Year Nominees - The Most Committed 360 & 2 HUGE Straight Airs
30965 views

23 Comments

  • 73 8
 Hahahahahahaha Hahahahaha Hahahahaha
Can’t stop laughing. So the most innovative part for a
BICYCLE is a MOTOR ????

Hahahahaha hahahahaha hahahahaha oh man please
Stop Hahahahaha hahahahaha hahahahaha
Hahahahaha stop, stop please Hahahahaha
  • 5 0
 Better than headset routing
  • 2 0
 Is that a KYB conversion you got on that CR? Hahahahahajajaja please stop looks like it has braces. Hahahahahahahahahaha
  • 1 0
 You captured the emotions here perfectly hahah
  • 1 0
 Thank you , Outside!!!
  • 15 3
 I think ebiking and mountain biking should be seen as different sports. A mountain bike website saying the best thing to happen to bikes this year is a motor is pretty sad. Mountain biking is hard - it’s meant to be hard. It’s the hard that makes it great!
  • 1 0
 Truth
  • 7 0
 Well this isn’t going to be controversial.
  • 8 2
 Gosh, and I remember when mopeds had small two-stroke motors. How far mopeds have come.
  • 3 0
 If you were gonna go full nuclear, might as well have picked fillmore. The meltdowns would be more hilarious.
  • 1 1
 Friend of mine is still waiting on her warranty replacement TQ motor from it cutting out sporadically after shop diagnosis of faulty motor. Apparently it was awesome though when it was working 100%. Didn’t even realize it was an ebike at first. So Innovative, yes / Reliable, guess we’ll see in time. Who knows could be just one bad apple off the assembly line.
  • 4 0
 It’s not April fools day already is it?
  • 4 0
 Oh boy, here we go
  • 4 2
 1.8kg for the motor is amazing. Hopefully next years innovation of the year is a super light battery.
  • 3 0
 Bruh
  • 2 0
 going for the most comments post?
  • 1 0
 Somehow, I keep getting redirected to Pinkebike.com. What’s going on with the web this a.m.?
  • 1 0
 I thought it was gonna be a little 3d printed weed pipe holder
  • 2 0
 Very cool Smile .
  • 1 0
 I'll grab my pop corn and watch for a while ;-)
  • 1 0
 C1 people
  • 1 0
 Epinkbike
  • 2 3
 nice bit of tech.





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.028135
Mobile Version of Website