2022 Pinkbike Awards: Mountain Bike of the Year Nominees

Mountain Bike of the Year Nominees

Why it's nominated

The Fuel EX is much more fun than the old bike when the trail was smooth and more level than down. Yup, despite it having more travel on both ends and being a much longer, slacker bike, it's much easier to pump and carry speed on the new Trek, a notable trait for a bike meant to be ridden everywhere and anywhere. — Mike Levy

Why it's nominated

In this case the Nomad's numbers equate to a bike that's easy to stick into corners or tight, awkward maneuvers while also retaining its composure when bombing down a steep straightline.



The Nomad's rear suspension provides a supportive platform that leaves enough millimeters of squish in reserve for sudden bigger hits, while also making it possible to get the bike airborne without feeling like you're getting sucked into a waterbed.” — Mike Kazimer

Why it's nominated

Purely in terms of how the Strive rides, it is in my opinion the best enduro bike I've tested so far.



It's a good climber (as long as you're willing to push the seat forwards and use the Shapeshifter), but it's an even better descender. The suspension is very supple and ground-hugging, but supportive enough to remain stable and dynamic on rolling terrain. The Shapeshifter takes this further, as it can be used to improve responsiveness on mellow descents too. That makes the Strive surprisingly versatile for an enduro race bike. It's on steep and technical descents where it really shines, with bags of grip, stability and composure, but without being too tricky to manhandle through the tight stuff. It's a thoroughbred racer you could ride every day. — Seb Stott

Why it's nominated

It manages to be efficient when you're on the gas, supple at the top of the stroke and around the sag point, and it also has more than enough support and bottom-out resistance for whatever you're doing that you probably shouldn't be doing. That's a wide performance and set-up window, especially as many bikes in this category seem to be making sacrifices in one or more areas to benefit another. — Mike Levy

Why it's nominated

It never felt unwieldy, and its smooth, comfortable ride put this bike on all of our short lists of favorites.



Overall, the Claymore would make for a great race bike, or a long-travel do-it-all machine, with enough travel to handle unexpected surprises, and geometry that allows it to shine on a variety of tracks. — Mike Kazimer

The nominees for the 2022 Mountain Bike of the Year are all prime examples of just how good modern mountain bikes have become. Whether it's the USA-made Allied BC40, which mixes fast with fun in just the right way, the ultra-versatile Trek Fuel EX, or the refined big hit capabilities of the Santa Cruz Nomad, there's something for almost everyone. And don't forget about the high pivot Deviate Claymore that impressed us at the Enduro Field Test, and the shapeshifting Canyon Strive that Seb Stott said was the best enduro bike he's ever tested.As always, there can only be one winner. Last year it was the Norco Range that took home the trophy. Which bike will it be for 2022?The name may be the same, but the new Fuel EX is an entirely different beast than the previous models. Yes, there's more travel, and the expected longer and slacker geometry, but that's not the whole story. Trek also added in geometry and leverage rate adjustments that allow it to be set up with a head angle as slack as 63.5 degrees all the way up to 65.5 degrees, and run with either a coil or air sprung shock. On top of all that it's mixed wheel compatible, available with either an aluminum or a carbon frame, and has room for snacks in the down tube.The list of adjustments and features is extensive, but what really matters is how a bike rides, and the Fuel EX doesn't disappoint, no matter if the trail is pointed up, down, or something in between. We put in a ton of miles on this yellow machine (yes, there are other color options – the black paint scheme is a lot more palatable) during the Whistler Field Test, and the Fuel EX didn't flinch. Where the previous version could feel a little overly-active at times, that's no longer the case. The suspension is noticeably more supportive while pedaling hard or pumping through rollers, while still being supple enough to provide grip in slipperier conditions. There's also no more proprietary shock or steering-limiting Knock Block, a welcome return to basics that helps make this the most capable Fuel EX yet.Santa Cruz updated almost their entire lineup this year, much to the delight of riders who like having a hole in their downtube for stashing breakfast burritos and gummy bears. The new Hightower, Tallboy, and 5010 all ride very well, but it was the Nomad that floated a little above the rest, with a rock solid, ready-for-anything feel. That's thanks to geometry numbers and a mixed-wheel setup that seems to hit the sweet spot for a very pedalable gravity-oriented bike, along with suspension kinematics that make the most of the Nomad's 170mm of travel.The frame itself upholds the high level of quality that Santa Cruz has become known for, and while there's no getting around that high price tag, there's also no reason it shouldn't keep on performing well for years to come with only minimal maintenance.The previous Strive was released back in 2019, and even when it was brand new it was a little steeper and a little shorter on travel than its competitors. Canyon fixed that with the latest version, bumping up the travel to 160mm, and radically changing the geometry. The reach of a size XL is a whopping 530mm – there's a good chance that tall riders looking for a bike that actually fits them will find it here. Other riders may end up going with a size smaller than they typically ride, but that has more to do with Canyon's size labeling than anything else – I don't think anyone would have batted an eye if the medium was called a large, the XL and XXL, etc...Even though it's designed as a purebred race bike, it's also a versatile all-rounder, thanks in part to the Shapeshifter feature that allows it to be switched from 160 to 140mm with the flick of a lever. That does add a layer of complication and potential for issues compared to bikes without this feature, but the flip-side is that it can easily be transformed for climbing or riding smoother, flowier trails. However, it's the Strive's downhill capabilities that cemented its spot on this list, thanks to supple, ground hugging suspension that remains stable on rolling terrain.Allied got their start in the road and gravel world back in 2016, but given that Lea Davison and Payson McEveen both ride for the US-brand, it wasn't exactly surprising to see a mountain bike added to their lineup. The BC40 is a 120mm bike that Allied says, “blends XC race with downcountry abilities.” Those claims held true during the Downcountry Field Test in Quebec, where testers praised the BC40's ability to feel fast without feeling sketchy, a balance that not every bike in this travel bracket achieves.The carbon frame and the aluminum linage are made in the USA, which means that this one doesn't fall into the affordable category, although it's not as eye-wateringly expensive as you might expect, especially compared to other top-level options from big brands that are made overseas. If the term 'downcountry' leaves a funny taste in your mouth, think of this as a modern XC bike, one that excels on trails that are a little more wild than mild. It'd be ideal for something like the BC Bike Race, a multi-day event that's doesn't involve doing circles on the same sanitized trail.Deviate's a much, much smaller brand than the likes of Trek or Canyon, but they came out swinging this year with the Claymore. It's an idler-equipped high pivot bike with 165mm of rear travel that ended up being the surprise favorite at our Enduro Field Test. High-pivot bikes can often have a slightly sluggish, stuck to the ground feel that works best in chunky, technical terrain, but Deviate's latest creation proves that doesn't always need to be the case.The Claymore ended up having a much more energetic feel than we expected, with a lightness to its handling that kept it entertaining even on slightly tamer trails and at slower speeds. Fast is fun, and the Claymore does love to go fast, but it's also nice to be on a bike that doesn'tto go fast to come alive.