2022 Pinkbike Awards: Mountain Bike of the Year Winner

Mountain Bike of the Year Winner

Trek Fuel EX

Trek completely transformed the Fuel EX for 2023 by giving it more travel, updated geometry, and a whole host of adjustments not found on the previous version. It's still a trail bike at heart, except that its overall level of capability has increased, both on the climbs and descents.The 140mm of travel is served perfectly, with plenty of support for climbing and pumping through rolling terrain mixed with a hearty dollop of traction for dealing with loose, slippery trails. Trek also added a flip chip that adjusts the bike's leverage ratio, which can be used to run a coil shock, or to add additional end stroke ramp-up with an air shock. That's on top of the wide range of geometry possibilities made possible by a flip chip on the seatstay, and an headset cup that can be used to change the head angle by 1-degree. Yes, in a perfect world that cup would be included with the bike rather than needing to be purchased separately, but realistically most riders will probably be very happy with adjustments available out of the box.Price doesn't play as large of a role as on-trail performance in this award category, but it is great to see that there's an aluminum version of the Fuel EX that has all of the same features as its more expensive carbon sibling. It's also worth mentioning that there are multiple other frame colors available, including black or blue options that look much classier than the yellow paint scheme pictured here.It's the sum of all the Fuel EX's features and ride characteristics that gave it that little extra bit necessary to take the win this year. Honestly, its a bit of a sleeper – the looks aren't outlandish, and there's not one particular geometry number that really stands out, but all it takes is one ride to realize that Trek have created one incredibly fun (and versatile) machine. This is a bike that could be used to head out for a big meandering backcountry adventure one day, roll up to the starting line in a local enduro race the next, or even head into the bike park for a lap or three without missing a beat.