2022 Pinkbike Awards: Mountain Bike of the Year Winner

Dec 29, 2022
by Mike Kazimer  


Mountain Bike of the Year Winner

The finalists for the 2022 Mountain Bike of the Year were the Trek Fuel EX, Deviate Claymore, Santa Cruz Nomad, Allied BC40, and the Canyon Strive.

There was one bike that stood out from the rest, epitomizing just how capable a modern trail bike can be. The Mountain Bike of the Year award goes to...





Trek Fuel EX


Trek completely transformed the Fuel EX for 2023 by giving it more travel, updated geometry, and a whole host of adjustments not found on the previous version. It's still a trail bike at heart, except that its overall level of capability has increased, both on the climbs and descents.

The 140mm of travel is served perfectly, with plenty of support for climbing and pumping through rolling terrain mixed with a hearty dollop of traction for dealing with loose, slippery trails. Trek also added a flip chip that adjusts the bike's leverage ratio, which can be used to run a coil shock, or to add additional end stroke ramp-up with an air shock. That's on top of the wide range of geometry possibilities made possible by a flip chip on the seatstay, and an headset cup that can be used to change the head angle by 1-degree. Yes, in a perfect world that cup would be included with the bike rather than needing to be purchased separately, but realistically most riders will probably be very happy with adjustments available out of the box.

2022 Trail Bike Field Test photo by Satchel Cronk.

Trek Fuel EX photo by Satchel Cronk
Trek Fuel EX photo by Satchel Cronk


Price doesn't play as large of a role as on-trail performance in this award category, but it is great to see that there's an aluminum version of the Fuel EX that has all of the same features as its more expensive carbon sibling. It's also worth mentioning that there are multiple other frame colors available, including black or blue options that look much classier than the yellow paint scheme pictured here.

It's the sum of all the Fuel EX's features and ride characteristics that gave it that little extra bit necessary to take the win this year. Honestly, its a bit of a sleeper – the looks aren't outlandish, and there's not one particular geometry number that really stands out, but all it takes is one ride to realize that Trek have created one incredibly fun (and versatile) machine. This is a bike that could be used to head out for a big meandering backcountry adventure one day, roll up to the starting line in a local enduro race the next, or even head into the bike park for a lap or three without missing a beat.





Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Pinkbike Awards


38 Comments

  • 35 0
 Makes sense. It's the bike that out stumpjumper evo'd the stumpjumper evo.
  • 4 1
 I would call it a tie. So we MUST HAVE a head-to-head test.
  • 1 0
 two years after the MY2020 SJ Evo first debuted, better late than never I suppose
  • 24 2
 Is it just me or is there a recurring pattern of Trek copying Specialized, then winning a "______ of the year" award. First, the blatantly ripped off Specialized's in frame SWAT storage.... they win innovation of the year. Next the completely copy the Stumpjumper EVO's adjustable geo..... they win bike of the year. Trek must pay there engineers top dollar for all of their "innovations".
  • 14 0
 and the frame is 1k more than an evo.
  • 18 1
 But Trek was smart enough to omit that...yoke.
  • 9 5
 It’s the Apple method. Let someone else innovate, copy it and improve, then release it to fanboys.
  • 9 1
 @2pi: much bigger deal than many people realize. I won’t buy a bike with a clevis yoke because they destroy shocks.
  • 6 0
 Get what you are saying, but this happens for just about every product in the economy when there is competition. This is how marketplaces are supposed to work. Manufacturers will add or "copy" features that add value. I don't think anyone is crediting Trek for innovation.
  • 7 2
 While Trek did copy the SWAT from Spesh (when did they win Innovation of the Year for it as you said?), they absolutely did not copy adjustable geo. My 2014 Trek Session has a flip chip. Different headset cups or adjustable chainstay lengths have been around for many years before the EVO.
  • 3 0
 @Edgibson: don't forget, it's also almost 1 kg havier))
  • 8 0
 @wpplayer18: You reckon there are Trek "fanboys"?
  • 1 0
 @chakaping: lol
  • 1 0
 This is nothing new for Trek. They used the URT suspension design but changed enough without having to pay to use the patent. They use the split pivot suspension design, get sued, and win in their home state. They make a beach cruiser like Electra and instead of being sued, they buy the company. And add the other stuff peeps are saying. I’m surprised Specialized hasn’t sued them.
  • 17 0
 Nice, congrats Gt
  • 13 2
 a proper mountain bike powered by bacon and eggs... yay!
  • 3 0
 and the same colour as omega 3 egg yolks!
  • 10 0
 Let the Trek ad revenue flow...
  • 10 0
 It won because it’s “Outside” yellow
  • 4 0
 I think the actual color is Outside Plus
  • 6 0
 But is it $1000 better than a Stumpjumper evo frame? Trek is leaning into the Santa Cruz price ranges now.
  • 3 0
 engineers- Hey here is a banging new bike make sure it looks sharp! Graphics and paint dudes- Cool...we're going to go for the pumpkin diarrhea vibe... engineers- uh...ok we only know physics not fashion
  • 5 0
 So it's a Trek that looks like a GT,rides like a Specialized and it's priced like a Santa Cruz. Got it.
  • 2 0
 Have to say, I'm a bit surprised it wasn't the Claymore. All the reviewers were absolutely gushing about the Claymore during the enduro bike test - meanwhile, this one seemed to be just an incremental percent above an otherwise "all the bikes are good" field.
  • 5 0
 GT and Niner were so close Wink
  • 4 0
 Ladies and Gentlemen,

The real Bike of the Year: Trek Fuel ExE!

Send your comments to Outside.com
  • 1 0
 I actually agree with this. The exe is a pretty compelling concept. It’s the first ebike that’s seriously got my attention.
  • 2 1
 Two points that need correction PB. One, Allied is not mentioned as a nominee in the text but is in the video. I'm sure they could use the business being a nominee will bring, let's give it to them. Two, you have 'color incorrected' the Fuel photos to make the bike orange, when you speak of the awful mustard yellow as it's biggest drawback!
  • 5 1
 I'm sure it rides great but it's still FUGLY!!
  • 3 3
 Smart move. Kiss the ass of the big dog brands because the ad dollars from the boutiques is drying up. Well played Pinkbike executive team.
  • 1 0
 Wow and it does not even have the Rock Shox Super Ultimate Deluxe, amazing, we need a call in to Mike Lindell
  • 2 0
 I love the yellow. I apparently stand alone.
  • 2 1
 I wonder how many PB employees are sponsored by Trek?
  • 1 0
 Wait... I thought PB was owned by Specialized!
  • 2 3
 Needs a motor imo

and 24"back wheel
  • 1 1
 Booooooooring!!!!
  • 4 6
 Good choice but it should be available as mullet config stock.
Below threshold threads are hidden





