2022 Pinkbike Awards: Outlier Bike of Year Nominees - The Ones That Do It Differently

Dec 23, 2022
by Mike Levy  


Outlier Bike of Year


In other news that's not surprising, the brand-new $10,000 trail bike that's been in development for two decades is "pretty dang good" while carrying your jacket, multi-tool, and one of those double-sized Mars bars in its downtube, and it's also reliable, adjustable, and not affordable. But if you're like me and need more than a new storage hole or 0.5-degree steeper seat angle to get really excited, there are also a handful of bikes out there doing it differently.

Reeb's steel SST, the wild Antidote Darkmatter, Contra's steampunk MC, and the sleek-looking Digit Datum are our four standouts for the new Non-Mainstream Bike of the Year award, but which one deserves the win, and why?




Reeb SST
High-Tech Steel from Colorado


Why it's nominated

The 120mm-travel SST is a sturdy steel trail bike made to do all the things in a package that's both simple and advanced. The 4130 chromoly steel tubes are welded in a barn in Lyons, Colorado, but it uses Selective Laser Melting 3D-printed hollow chainstay yoke, seatstay clevis, and rear dropouts to cut grams and add strength. For suspension, the chainstays are flattened just ahead of the axle to mimic how a Horst Link functions but without the extra bearings and pivot hardware that you'd usually see there. Aside from being drop-dead gorgeous, it's also a fun bike to ride that's relatively forgiving for how much travel it has and can do a lot of things well.

FULL REVIEW




Contra MC
The Steel Steamroller


Why it's nominated

The 164mm-travel Contra MC ticks every box on the list and more: made in low numbers, steel tubes, some handmade aluminum links, all the chain, and an idler pulley the size of a large pizza. The rootbeer paint doesn't exactly hurt, either. The Magic Carpet comes from the mind and hands of Evan Turpen, a former pro downhill racer and mechanic who taught himself how to use engineering software in order to create bikes that matched his needs. It flattens everything on the downhills, of course, with remarkably deep-feeling suspension and an uncanny ability to mute rough terrain. Surprisingly, it also climbs quite well given that it's relatively heavy, even by enduro bike standards.

FULL REVIEW




Digit Datum
Integrated 'Analog' Suspension


Why it's nominated

Shock? Pfft, the US-made Digit Datum frame uses a 12" strut half-hidden in its top tube and a 2:1 suspension ratio; how's that for non-mainstream? Putting a shock there isn't a new idea, of course, but the Datum employs it as an upper link while there's an actual link down by the bottom bracket. With fewer moving parts and the shock mostly tucked into the frame, the Datum is both light and clean looking. The strut is unique to the bike but user serviceable at home, will be custom-tuned for you, and is covered by a warranty and service plan.

FULL REVIEW




Antidote Darkmatter
Polish Pagani of Mountain Bikes


Why it's nominated

More exotic than a tiny fish swimming up your wee-wee during an Amazon vacation, Antidote's wild-looking Darkmatter uses a high-pivot, link-driven suspension layout with an idler pulley to deliver 190mm to 200mm of travel depending on the wheel size. The carbon frame is built in Antidote's factory in Poland, and the options list includes EXT or Öhlins suspension, high-end components, and even custom paint. Matt Beer spent a bunch of time on an EXT-equipped Darkmatter in Whistler earlier this year and came away impressed by the bike's suspension and handling. Stay tuned for Matt's review in the near future.





Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Pinkbike Awards Antidote Contra Bikes Digit Reeb


Must Read This Week
[Updated] Jack Moir is Leaving the Canyon CLLCTV
53266 views
10 Things I Loved In 2022: Seb Stott
50651 views
The Champion Moves On: Rocky Mountain Thanks Jesse Melamed
41273 views
What to Carry to Fix Most Things On Your Bike in the Smallest Toolkit Possible
38559 views
10 Things I Loved In 2022: Matt Beer
35880 views
Are Elite Athletes At Higher Risk Of Heart Problems & Premature Death?
32664 views
2022 Pinkbike Awards: Suspension Product of the Year Nominees
32556 views
First Look: Scott Release Latest Generation of Scale RC Hardtail
30831 views

24 Comments

  • 27 0
 >More exotic than a tiny fish swimming up your wee-wee during an Amazon vacation

Gold. Pure Gold.
  • 10 0
 I think neko mullaly's bike deserves an honorable mention too.

It's the world's most exclusive bike and can only be found in the wild on pro raceruns.

www.pinkbike.com/news/neko-mulally-to-ride-self-designed-bikes-at-world-cups-in-2022.html

It's just another facet of the drive for innovation that companies (small and large) as well as individual riders are chasing. Super cool
  • 2 0
 Neko is doing a job that usually requires a whole race team, team staff, engineers, product devs, and quality control as just a lone badass human being. I'll be so mad at Discovery if the new cost of entering world cups keeps him out of the circuit this season.
  • 6 0
 All of these bikes are so cool, but if I had to pay for one - it's the Reeb. Beautiful, simple, not too many proprietary do-dads. Just clean clean clean. If money (and potential reliability) was no issue though... that Datum.
  • 4 0
 Call me weird, but the Reeb is the only one I would want to ride. Contra is interesting but to me there is too much going on there. The Digit just seems like a terrible idea and the Darkmatter is way more bike that I can imagine needing.
  • 3 0
 Your statement is the opposite of weird and is in fact, a totally normal comment based on the given options and the type of riding 90% of us do. REEB all the way. Contra or Antidote for the sheer fahkery that's going on in those bikes.
  • 5 0
 That Darkmatter is a thing of beauty.
  • 10 0
 You can see it?
  • 4 0
 @ybsurf: No, but I can observe the effects of its gravity on nearby matter, so I know it's there.
  • 1 0
 @jgoldfield: noice
  • 2 0
 Can we get higher res photos, please? I always click on the image hoping it links to a higher res version but I’m always disappointed when I zoom in and can’t see frame or component details.
  • 2 0
 As a Reeb SST owner, I may be bias, but it's a ridiculously fun bike. As a great poet once said, "...It is so choice. If you have the means I highly recommend picking one up."
  • 2 0
 Imagine you are you are getting admiring glances riding any of the first three. And then the Darkmatter turns up.
  • 2 1
 I just love the looks of the Datum so much. And the larger simpler rear shock makes so much sense... Santa?
  • 2 1
 They should put a darker background on the antidote, its popping way too much
  • 1 0
 Digit Ring for me please, I was told 2023 model year were actually 2022 models so I figured it should be allowed in.
  • 1 0
 The Digit Datum looks so functional. There's something 'just right' about it.
  • 1 0
 Reeb. Love what that company is doing. Cannot wait for my new bike to get finished! Smile
  • 2 1
 The antidote looks so fast even standing still.
  • 1 0
 That antidote became my dream bike at first sight!!
  • 1 0
 Darkmatter with one of its pivots hanging below the chainring, nice.
  • 2 0
 The Levy Lust award!





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.031983
Mobile Version of Website