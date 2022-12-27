2022 Pinkbike Awards: Outlier Bike of Year Winner

Outlier Bike of Year Winner
Contra MC
There was no shortage of interesting bikes in 2022, and any of our four nominees would have been more than worthy of winning this very subjective category. Reeb, Antidote, and Digit are all doing some really neat things that set them apart, but it was Contra's MC enduro bike that we all decided on in the end. The Contra's small-diameter, rootbeer-colored steel tubes and aluminum dual-link layout, large idler, and a bunch of chain mean that it'll never be mistaken for anything else, and it delivers on the trail as well.
Kazimer reviewed the MC back in August and had this to say
:
"I wasn't surprised to get my fastest timed lap on the Contra, and Matt Beer had the same experience. This is a bike that comes alive at higher speeds and on rougher trails, with loads of traction that keeps the rear wheel glued to the ground no matter how slimy the conditions are. That stuck-to-the-ground feeling doesn't mean it can't jump, though, it just means that it feels most at home on bigger hits rather than hopping and popping over little mid-trail hits. It would make a great park bike, especially for riders that like to mix it up, hitting chunky DH tracks one lap and floaty jump lines the next."
