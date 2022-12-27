2022 Pinkbike Awards: Outlier Bike of Year Winner

Dec 27, 2022
by Mike Levy  


Outlier Bike of Year Winner



Contra MC

There was no shortage of interesting bikes in 2022, and any of our four nominees would have been more than worthy of winning this very subjective category. Reeb, Antidote, and Digit are all doing some really neat things that set them apart, but it was Contra's MC enduro bike that we all decided on in the end. The Contra's small-diameter, rootbeer-colored steel tubes and aluminum dual-link layout, large idler, and a bunch of chain mean that it'll never be mistaken for anything else, and it delivers on the trail as well.




Kazimer reviewed the MC back in August and had this to say:

"I wasn't surprised to get my fastest timed lap on the Contra, and Matt Beer had the same experience. This is a bike that comes alive at higher speeds and on rougher trails, with loads of traction that keeps the rear wheel glued to the ground no matter how slimy the conditions are. That stuck-to-the-ground feeling doesn't mean it can't jump, though, it just means that it feels most at home on bigger hits rather than hopping and popping over little mid-trail hits. It would make a great park bike, especially for riders that like to mix it up, hitting chunky DH tracks one lap and floaty jump lines the next."







Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Pinkbike Awards Antidote Contra Bikes Digit Reeb


Must Read This Week
The Champion Moves On: Rocky Mountain Thanks Jesse Melamed
54460 views
2022 Pinkbike Awards: Mountain Bike of the Year Nominees
48931 views
What to Carry to Fix Most Things On Your Bike in the Smallest Toolkit Possible
47181 views
2022 Pinkbike Awards: Suspension Product of the Year Nominees
36621 views
Are Elite Athletes At Higher Risk Of Heart Problems & Premature Death?
35810 views
2022 Pinkbike Awards: Video of the Year Nominees
34012 views
2022 Pinkbike Awards: Value Mountain Bike of the Year Nominees
31724 views
2022 Pinkbike Awards: Send of the Year Nominees - The Most Committed 360 & 2 HUGE Straight Airs
31028 views

11 Comments

  • 11 2
 Contrary to the motor this is pretty cool and deserving
  • 5 2
 Would you say 'Contra' to the motor?
  • 1 0
 @Gregmurray50: Looks like @binkpike420 Steamrolled into the comment section, missing the obvious pun. For shame!
  • 7 0
 Up up down down left right left right b a
  • 10 3
 Nah dudes nah *pedals away on Reeb with middle finger in the air*
  • 3 0
 Right there with ya! Smile
  • 1 0
 Agreed, that's exactly how I feel about the digit. That reeb is a gorgeous looking bike too!
  • 2 0
 If you really want to unlock this bikes potential: up, up, down, down, left, right, left, right, B, A, start button.


Seriously though, I love new bikes that think outside the cube…
  • 1 0
 I personally would buy the Reeb bc it’s really just an awesome bike and i’m admittedly conservative about bike tech. The contra is totally unique and worthy of the award but conservative me not buy it over the Reeb.
  • 2 0
 CONTRAption.. It's cool but idk if a bike needs to be this busy to be effective.
  • 1 0
 Me 3





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.048934
Mobile Version of Website