2022 Pinkbike Awards: Performance of the Year Nominees

Best Performance Nominees
Mountain bike racing and events are inherently dangerous. Whether it's something like Rampage, where getting down clean is a massive accomplishment, or a World Cup XC race, where you're pushing into the red, lap after lap, and trying to descend on the limit even as you flat line. Of course, pushing ourselves is something a lot of us might enjoy when we go and ride for pleasure - but to push to your limit, with the pressure of elite competition and the whole cycling world watching, are very different things.
In fact, some of the most memorable runs from mountain biking have come under huge pressure for the rider. Whether it's something like Aaron Gwin's MSA run from 2017 or Nino Schurter delivering in front of his home crowd in 2018, being able to deliver when the stakes are at their highest is not only enthralling to watch, but also the lifeblood of live sport.
Why he's nominated
Canadian Finn Iles was touted as a rising star long before he even reached his first World Cup. The BC-based rider even won the Crankworx Whistler Whipoff at 14. All of the hype, plus a glittering junior career, meant that he was keenly followed as he entered the elite category. However, a transition period followed and while a first win seemed somewhat inevitable, it seemed to always just allude to him.
In 2022, Iles had his best-ever World Cup season. It also included his first win, on home soil no less. Winning in your home race is big for any rider, but for this generation of Canadian racers, many of whom idolized Stevie Smith, winning in MSA has a special significance. Iles delivered on the biggest stage, on one of the hardest tracks of the year, under immense pressure, much to the delight of the Canadian crowd. The atmosphere at the weekend was something truly special.
Why he's nominated
Slopestyle is sometimes hard to really wrap your head around. The best in the world can make several spins and a huge gap look so easy, and I think as an audience we can become desensitized to how extraordinary even a lower-placing run is.
One thing that the masses can appreciate though is a ginormous hardtail huck, and that's exactly what we got this year from Thomas Lemoine. Yes, he has a big bag of tricks at his disposal, which was showcased over the rest of his run, but the huge pull off the two-stage lip was arguably the single most impressive thing from the entire Crankworx event.
Why he's nominated
After two seasons of posting times that threatened those of the elite racers, people watched with keen interest to see how Goldstone would contend with elite racers when riding the same track in the same conditions. And not just any track, mind you, but arguably in Redbull Hardline, Jackson announced himself in the elite category on one of the hardest runs ever raced.
The high-consequence course was claiming riders over the weekend, but Jackson kept his composure to not only win but dominate the elite field by nearly seven seconds.
Why she's nominated
Patience can also be a big part of payoff. Exemplifying this was seeing how much it meant to Bec McConnell to break her duck at World Cups. At the season-opening Brazilian round, she was part of the duo that reeled in race leader Loana Lecomte in the final stages before claiming her first win. For a popular and well-respected athlete who rode their first World Cup in 2010, the moment she crossed the line felt monumental.
And break the duck she certainly did. The win in Brazil seemed to be a watershed moment, as McConnell went on to another two successive victories in Albstadt and Nové Město, plus a short-track win. Although always a threat, and her multiple world championships medals are testaments to that, her dominance at the start of the year against some of the more established multi-World Cup winners proved enormously pleasing to racing fans, and with the pure release of tension coming to the fore in Brazil in that first win of three, it's easy to see why.The Quiet Achiever
- was an apt title for an interview we conducted with McConnell earlier this year.
Why he's nominated
The Bruni-Pierron rivalry is one for the ages. And while Pierron has seen more success in terms of World Cup wins, Bruni has a knack for the high-pressured non-series world championships race like no other. When Bruni won his first world championships in 2015, it was questioned whether winning the rainbow stripes before his first World Cup was something of an anomaly. Well, as it would transpire, apparently not.
Bruni seems to be able to handle the pressure of worlds like no other and has an amazing strike rate at them. He has won five of the ten elite world champs he's entered, which is the 50% conversion rate he carried over from the junior category.
Of course, Bruni is so much more than a world champs specialist, and his two World Cup overall titles are a testament to that. However, his success, in races such as Les Gets where he pulled two seconds seemingly out of nowhere to win, shows he can perform at a level most racers can only dream of, all while under huge amounts of pressure from the fanatical French fans.
Why he's nominated
Some performances might be distilled down to a 3-minute run and don't reflect all the work that goes into the success that we see. That can't be said for Matthew Fairbrother, though. The young Kiwi, competing in the U21 EWS, not only pedaled as much as 1500 kilometers between events but also managed to be competitive when he got there.
Staying healthy enough to race a season of enduro is an accomplishment in itself, but Fairbrother had to manage the normal injuries and niggles from racing while also being reliant on his body and bike as a main form of transport.
Read our interview with Matthew here
.
Why she's nominated
With now back-to-back wins in Lenzerheide, and another in 2017, we shouldn't be surprised to see Nicole take the win in Switzerland. However, the manner in which she did so was hard to not be impressed by. Her wild run on the bone-dry and loose dust left little on the table, and her winning margin is a testament to that.
The track this year saw some significant changes, but still managed to combine its normal flavour of flat out-speed, huge hucks and demanding technical sections. The win was also seismically important for Nicole in the battle for the overall. Although she lost out in the end by a mere 60 points, the importance of her first win of the season in her battle with Balanche cannot be understated.
23 Comments
Jackson has been nearly unstoppable this year across the board.
Matthew, well, need I say anything? Absolutely incredible.
PS we don't get to vote.
Performance in a more artistic sense? Matthew for sure. So fun to follow along with and see his perspective on life develop as a young man.