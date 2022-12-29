2022 Pinkbike Awards: Performance of the Year Winner

Dec 29, 2022
by Henry Quinney  

Mountain Bike of the Year Winner

The finalists for the 2022 Mountain Performance of the Year were Finn Iles, Thomas Lemoine, Jackson Goldstone, Bec McConnell, Loic Bruni, Matthew Fairbrother and Myriam Nicole.

Getting the list down to six athletes was hard enough, and picking a winner was even more difficult still. However, we're happy to say the winner is...


Hydrate or die. You can only imagine Finn s hydration level by midnight.


Finn Iles


It felt that it was always a case of when and not if for Finn Iles to win his first World Cup. After coming up through the junior ranks in the way that he did, asserting himself as one of the most promising North American racers in years, his first win felt very well deserved.

Of course, the result only tells half the story. For anyone at the event or watching from home, the atmosphere was electric and you could tell how much it meant to Iles to win his first World Cup on home soil, 9 years after Stevie Smith won at the same venue.

Iles had already achieved two second place finishes in the 2022 season but was still searching for that first win. And now, after qualifying fastest on his new prototype bike, the pressure was ramped up even further by the large and expectant Canadian crowd. What makes it even more remarkable, as if beating a world-class field on one of the toughest tracks of the year wasn't enough, was the fact that he suffered a drivetrain mechanical during his run meaning he couldn't sprint to the line. With his eventual winning margin just under a quarter of a second on a four-minute track, it could have proved disastrous.

Eyes on the money. History is about to be made - no pedalling required.
Could Finn Iles take that first World Cup win on home soil





Posted In:
Racing and Events Pinkbike Awards


Must Read This Week
2022 Pinkbike Awards: Mountain Bike of the Year Nominees
54068 views
2022 Pinkbike Awards: Product of the Year Winner
42775 views
2022 Pinkbike Awards: Video of the Year Nominees
37383 views
University Student Designs Oleo Shock With a Titanium Shaft
36396 views
2022 Pinkbike Awards: Athlete of the Year Winner
36363 views
Pinkbike Editors' Christmas 2022 Wish Lists: Workshops, XL MX Bikes... & Better Cheese?
33149 views
2022 Pinkbike Awards: Innovation of the Year Winner
33048 views
2022 Pinkbike Awards: Value Bike of the Year Winner
32152 views

13 Comments

  • 7 0
 Performance of the year goes to my RS Shock for managing my fat ass around the trails
  • 2 0
 Well deserved!!! It was a GREAT performance done by a GREAT performer, considering the pressure he had on his shoulders, the context, his starting position... This guy made my cry of happiness. Well done Finn Wink
  • 4 2
 I didn't read any of the article or who the name was, I just have to say I disagree.
  • 3 0
 Agreed, whatever the article is about, I have absolutely nothing useful to contribute and no reason to even be here in the first place.
  • 1 0
 Looks like a session
  • 2 0
 Henry your copy and paste job from the MTB of the year award is just how I like it: sloppy and with haste.
  • 1 0
 *Henry takes time machine to 7th grade, drops devastating mom joke.
  • 3 0
 I was rooting for Matthew Fairbrother.
  • 1 0
 So was I!
  • 3 0
 Winn Iles
  • 2 0
 If you want to win, employ a Finn!
  • 1 0
 Captain Slow approves of this message
  • 2 0
 Except for Pinkbike Academy. That didn't really work out...





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.052245
Mobile Version of Website