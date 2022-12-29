2022 Pinkbike Awards: Performance of the Year Winner

Mountain Bike of the Year Winner

Finn Iles

It felt that it was always a case of when and not if for Finn Iles to win his first World Cup. After coming up through the junior ranks in the way that he did, asserting himself as one of the most promising North American racers in years, his first win felt very well deserved.Of course, the result only tells half the story. For anyone at the event or watching from home, the atmosphere was electric and you could tell how much it meant to Iles to win his first World Cup on home soil, 9 years after Stevie Smith won at the same venue.Iles had already achieved two second place finishes in the 2022 season but was still searching for that first win. And now, after qualifying fastest on his new prototype bike, the pressure was ramped up even further by the large and expectant Canadian crowd. What makes it even more remarkable, as if beating a world-class field on one of the toughest tracks of the year wasn't enough, was the fact that he suffered a drivetrain mechanical during his run meaning he couldn't sprint to the line. With his eventual winning margin just under a quarter of a second on a four-minute track, it could have proved disastrous.