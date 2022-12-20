2022 Pinkbike Awards: Product of the Year Nominees

Product of the Year
It's probably fair to say that 2022 hasn't been the year of game-changing new products that we might have hoped for. We haven't seen any rocket boosters, warp drives, or handlebar-mounted coffee machines come to market in the last twelve months. Truth be told, the industry is still working hard on filling orders placed years ago. Nevertheless, an eclectic mix of products has impressed us rather a lot.
Until this year, Continental was pretty far down the list of brands that came to mind when picking tires for gravity-focused bikes. In fact, many of their older tires lacked suppleness to the point of being harsh. But Continental invested a lot into their new gravity lineup, working with the Athertons and others to develop a range of four tread patterns. They settled on a high thread count, helping to ensure much better suppleness, and worked on various combinations of pattern, compound and construction.
I got to test the mixed-conditions Kryptotal tyres before launch and was very impressed by their lack of blind spots - they work well everywhere, offering dependable traction, line-holding, suppleness and damping. Since then other editors have approved, including in field tests, or when Mike Kazimer raced them at the Stone King Rally
. Continental athletes also scored three of five elite-male podium spots at one of the slippiest races of the season in Snowshoe. But what really impresses us about these tires is their versatility. For DH tires, they're not overly heavy, they roll reasonably well, and they don't wear too badly. They're also notably comfortable on hardpack terrain, making them a great choice for DH or enduro racers and bike-park rats alike. FULL REVIEW
Hope got a lot of flak from the internet experts when they launched these pedals earlier this year. Unlike most new clipless pedals, they don't use Shimano's SPD cleat standard, but like Crank Brothers and Time, decided to make their own proprietary cleats.
Hope clearly didn't do this to make their lives easier. "The Shimano SPD system doesn’t work too well when used with a big platform," Hope explained. "It needs clearance meaning most of the platform would be wasted... our own mechanism solved some of the issues."
As always, the proof is in the riding. According to Kazimer's review "The Union TC pedals function extremely well, with an entry that requires minimal effort, and a smooth, predictable release."FULL REVIEW
A set of tubeless valves for $50 sounds like a pretty terrible deal, let alone a product of the year nominee. But the Fillmore valves solve two problems we've all faced. Because the valve core pierces the entire valve stem and plugs air before it enters the valve, they are much less prone to clogging up with sealant than standard valve stems, so they last longer and need less attention. This design also allows more airflow, making it easier to seat tubeless tires with a standard pump. Better yet, there's no chance of the valve core unthreading when removing a screw-on pump head - a problem that can occasionally spell disaster with most types of hand pumps.
If they do get clogged, they're easy to disassemble and clean, and they're even covered by a lifetime warranty. We're still not claiming they're good value, but their innovative design offers a tangible benefit, making them our favorite valves. FULL REVIEW
When you can buy a good dropper post for about half the price, the BikeYoke is another tough sell from a value standpoint. But its durability and ease of service help make up for the higher initial cost. The max version uses a thick 28 mm diameter upper stanchion to increased stiffness. This makes for a silky smooth action every time. It's a feeling of quality that most impressed us, and several owners in the comments echoed that the action of the BikeYoke post is noticeably smoother and more refined than other droppers.
And while the need to burp the system pretty regularly isn't something we can ignore, it's well worth it if it saves you having to take it apart or send it off to be serviced to avoid the dreaded "unintended suspension seatpost" effect. FULL REVIEW
