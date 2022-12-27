2022 Pinkbike Awards: Product of the Year Winner

While we get to test loads of cool products at Pinkbike, only a few make a good enough impression for us to widely recommend them. This year we were impressed by the smooth and reliable action of the BikeYoke Revive Max 2.0 seatpost; the easy entry and predictable release of Hope's Union TC Pedals, and by the Reserve Fillmore Tubeless Valves, which may be overpriced, but they do the job better than any other valves.
But there was one product (or really a range of products) that consistently and repeatedly performed, under multiple editors on multiple continents.
PRODUCT OF THE YEAR
Continental DH Tires
Reliable rubber.
While the gravity tires from Maxxis and Schwalbe weren't exactly leaving us hunting for better alternatives, we were glad to hear that Continental had poured a lot of time and resources into developing their own range of tires to compete - or even beat - the best they had to offer.
Unlike some other smaller tire brands, they didn't choose to compete by making something niche, like a 1,500 g tire with super sticky rubber that wears out after a few runs and is only appropriate for certain tracks. Instead, what they're made is a range of incredibly versatile tires.
At around 1,300 g in 29" and with a DH casing, they're similar in weight to many enduro tires. Sure, they're not the fastest-rolling, but you can use them on an enduro bike quite happily. They also seem to wear reasonably well for such a grippy rubber compound. The casing is noticeably supple and forgiving on hardpack trails - there seems to be less harshness transmitted than you get with other DH-casing tires.
The mixed-conditions Kryptotal tread pattern (which is probably comparable in intended use to a Maxxis Minion or Assegai) is a fantastic all-rounder. Whether the ground is hard or soft, hot or cold, wet or dry, they perform well everywhere. They're not the grippiest in thick mud, but they're not designed for that. They brake well and corner predictably, with no surprises or odd quirks on any surface we've tried them on.
They were the control tires for our enduro bikes field test
, the rubber of choice for Kazimer's racing adventure
and we've been riding them a lot elsewhere. In all that time we've had no issues. They fade into the background in the best way.
While it's obvious tread patterns have been "inspired" by others, the rubber and casing doest set these above without shadow of doubt.