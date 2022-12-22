2022 Pinkbike Awards: Send of the Year Nominees - The Most Committed 360 & 2 HUGE Straight Airs

Dec 22, 2022
by Mike Levy  


Send of the Year


The biggest award of the year, quite literally, sees nominees from exactly where you might exact: Red Bull Rampage, Whistler Crankworx, and a random pile of rocks just off the highway in BC. There's only one trick to see here in Godziek's 360, while Lemoine and Holonko throw it back to the good ol' days of freeride with massive straight airs and some out-of-the-box thinking. Which is your favorite?




360 drop right into a second drop before the canyon Szymon Godziek was on a tear.
Szymon Godziek's
Rampage 360


Why he's nominated

We probably don't need to explain this one, but I do need to have at least a few sentences here. Rampage was rowdy in all the different ways possible, from Semenuk's drop-in to Rheeder's entire run to the builders carving lines in the side of legit cliffs, but Godziek's spin above the canyon gap - and right above another massive drop - seemed to be the highlight for many people watching. As if doing a 360 off a cliff isn't scary enough, there was another cliff that he needed to deal with right after landing; the level of commitment from Godziek was insane. Let's forget about the overall results, his 86.33 score, and whether he was robbed or not, and just appreciate this bit of craziness for what it is.

Godziek's POV footage of his Rampage run





Tomas Lemoine on going all in I can t believe I had the courage to do it in the second run because I was almost going to be happy with second. But Joyride doesn t happen every week you know I said you re here you have a second chance try your best we ll see what happens
Tomas Lemoine's
Timo Throwback Crankworx Send


Why he's nominated

You know it was big when everyone's favorite move from Crankworx was a straight air. Lemoine was on a good run regardless, but tens of thousands of people lining the course exploded when he jumped over the entire step-up platform at the bottom of the course, much like Timo Pritzel's attempt way back in 2004. The flying Frenchman had a massive crash, but Lemoine, who was also on a hardtail, rolled away as smoothly as anyone could hope for. We all know the technical tricks riders are doing are incredibly difficult and dangerous, but there will always be something more relatable about simply trying to go big. He said this about his second run: "I can't believe I had the courage to do it in the second run, because I was almost going to be happy with fourth. But Joyride doesn't happen every week, you know? I said, 'You're here, you have a second chance, try your best, we'll see what happens.'"

2022 Crankworx Joyride Photo Epic





Caleb Holonko Riding in Pemberton for Kaz Yamamura
Caleb Holonko's
Lights Out


Why he's nominated

It's only 1:28 long but Kona's Caleb Holonko kicks it off with one of the sends of the year when he gaps the entire double step-down move from an old New World Disorder video just outside of Pemberton, BC. Filmed by Ollie Jones, Holonko comes into the first drop and, from what I can tell, commits with a massive pull off the lip and still just barely makes it to the wooden landing that looks a bit surprised to see him. It's the kind of move where you're simply just trying to make it to the other side, and it feels about as "freeride" as you can get.

Caleb Holonko Turns the Lights Out






Posted In:
Racing and Events Pb Awards


20 Comments

  • 17 0
 All three are truly insane, so I have absolutely no idea how you'll pick a winner for this one.
  • 7 0
 I'm no Scientologist but dylan sheffers gap was pretty big

www.instagram.com/p/CcfHdHoLdnI/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y
  • 1 0
 So big, another worthy send for sure.
  • 4 1
 I feel like Caleb should win. The other 2 were in a competition so the 'scene was set' to a degree. Caleb just rolled up to this popular for the summer feature and absolutely stomped it. If that's not a mic drop I don't know what is.
  • 1 0
 I disagree the size of the feature is smaller and less committed than stomping the whole step up/step down like Tomas did and UNDER pressure…Its one thing to clear long drops and jumps but its a whole different other mental block to tell yourself “ right Im gonna jump up and over that GIANT wood structure,hopefully clear the whole thing and land on a completely blind landing that wasnt design to be used as a landing pad at the height
and angle ill be coming at it” ….and again, totally blind landing with a massive structure in between.

Ive seen every iteration of Crankworx since day one and ill admit it doesnt do much at all for me…I usually just ride the park as Im not super fond of bmx tricks on mtb…What Tomas did was seriously fvcked up, its like he used a cheater code or just said fvck it and went for it…It wasnt just another BIG feature, it was serious mind fvck to look at
  • 5 2
 Imagine being at Joyride live and looking away from Lemoine's gap of the step up platform like the 3 people in that photo....
  • 2 0
 There are sends that are impressive but then there is Holonko. How many times did you watch that one? Over and over. Well done, dude. #hane
  • 3 0
 I found Caleb's the most terrifying to watch. I give it a 10.
  • 1 0
 Same, so scary.
  • 1 0
 How in the hell do you not have T-Mac's crazy gap. That was such a huge yank! Saying that... I'm going Lemoine. That had so much impact.
  • 2 0
 Has to be Lemoine for me. The other 2 where sick but something that big on a hardtail is absolutely crazy.
  • 2 0
 Dylan Sheffer's drop really went under the radar here hey
  • 1 0
 That was another ridiculous send worthy of being on this list for sure.
  • 4 4
 The 360 was great but doesn't compare to other threes at Rampage OR the other tow nominees. Imo.
  • 1 0
 Why oh why isn’t Dylan Sheffer’s big road gap on here.
  • 1 0
 That's a hard one
  • 1 1
 Let's hope Szymon doesn't get robbed again.
  • 1 0
 all 3!
  • 2 2
 Easy, Tomas for the win!
  • 1 1
 Tomas for sure - it’s a no brainer. Shoot me down if you will, but this was the only where I actually jumped out of my seat while watching





